CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ricky Dale Cooper Jr., born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Aug. 29.
Kenneth C. Lancaster, born 1975, Bolivar; class E felony first-degree property damage, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Aug. 29.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Joe R. Martin et al; unlawful detainer.
Gary L. Stewart vs. Robert Woods; landlord complaint.
Donald Potter et al vs. D. Gurlen-Calway et al; other tort.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon Payne; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christina Bolen; suit on account.
Oakstar Bank vs. Two Boys Trucking LLC et al; replevin.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Misty R. Johnson and Michael L. Johnson.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Pocian, Corrine and Galli, Cheryl J. to Allen, Evan M. and Allen, Julie; STR 23-31-21 /Se/Sw FF West 330' Of East 663.3' Of North 660' W/Easement STR 12-31-21 /Se/Sw FF East 1/2 Of East 330' Of West 660' Of North 660' W/Easement.
Eagon, Dennis and Eagon, Sheree L. to Williams, Darion D.; LT 27 Deerbrook 10-33-23 PB6/20.
Culbertson, Phillip and Culbertson, Sheila Lewis and Lewis, Sheila to Boteler, Dale E.; LT 5 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 FF Beg On North Line Of Lot 5 LT 8 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 FF Beg On North Line Of Lot 5 LT 17 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 FF Beg On North Line Of Lot 5 LT 18 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 FF Beg On North Line Of Lot 5 LT 19 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 FF Beg On North Line Of Lot 5 LT 6 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 7 BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13.
Wilson, Gene R. to Gambriel, Brady; STR 36-32-22 /Se/Ne.
Robinson, Charles M. and Robinson, Christina M. to Johnson, Justin and Johnson, Tara; LT 22 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Scott, Estella M. Trust and Scott, Roy R. Trust to Tennison, Jacqueline Lenette; LT 1 BL 17 Gages Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 17 Gages Addition Humansville LT 3 BL 17 Gages Addition Humansville LT 4 BL 17 Gages Addition Humansville.
Harter, Michael to Hart, William L. and Hart, Brenna I.; STR 7-31-21 N/S/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of Hwy H + South Line.
Stewart, Katie and Stewart, Victor Trust to Cossey, Jerry P. and Cossey, Cynthia D.; STR 7-33-21 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Nene.
BOK Properties LLC to Stringham, Steven; LT 11 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 12 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Vestal, Sherry and Vestal, Mark to Holsteen, Brandon and Holsteen, Jessica; LT 3 AB Estates 9-31-21 PB7/173 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
BOK Properties LLC to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; LT 9 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Steele, Teresa Meehan and Steele, Timothy W. to Havens, John M.; STR 18-32-22 /E/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/90 FF Tract 1-Beg On North Line E1/2 Se Section 18 STR 17-32-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/90 FF Tract 1-West 45 Acres Beg On North Line E1/2 Se Section 18.
Kim, Jason C. to Redd, Robert C. and Redd, Marjolyn B.; LT 13 Southtown 3rd 13-33-23 PB7/11.
Sapp, Kevin to Sapp, Emily Christine; LT 15B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Rauch, Anthony and Rauch, Annabelle to Hurst, Ana; STR 17-33-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Sutherland, Phillip R. Trust and Sutherland, Robin S. Trust to Spina, Joseph L. IV; STR 15-33-23 N/Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/56 AC 4.3 FF Tract A-Beg At Intersection Of North Line + East R.
Keesee, Richard and Keesee, Dawn to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; BL 18 Gages Addition Humansville BL 9 Gages Addition Humansville LT 18 Gages Addition Humansville LT 19 Gages Addition Humansville.
D & J Southridge Storage LLC to Spinward Company LLC; LT 7 Southridge Commercial Development # 2 PB7/155 SUR BK/PG: CS12/153 FF Tract 1-North 100' Lt 7 Southridge Commercial Development # 2 PB7/155 SUR BK/PG: CS12/153 FF Tract 2-Southery 100' Of N Lt 9 Southridge Commercial Development # 2 PB7/155.
Harbeston, Kenneth and Harbeston, Joyce to Fent, Kenneth and Fent, Amy; STR 11-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Less North 505' STR 11-32-22 /S/Se FF Lying North + East STR 12-32-22 /Sw/Sw FF Part Of West14 Acres Lying North & East Of Hwy KK STR 12-32-22 /Nw/Sw FF Less North 505' STR 12-32-22 /Se/Nw FF South 260' Lying Southwesterly Of Pomme De Terre River STR 12-32-22 S/Sw/Ne STR 12-32-22 /W/Se FF Less 13 1/3 Acres Beg At Se Corner STR 12-32-22 /Ne/Sw STR 12-32-22 /S/Sw FF Lying North Of Hwy KK Less Described STR 13-32-22 /Ne/Nw Ac 3 FF Lying North Of Road Beg At Se Corner STR 13-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF Lying North Of Hwy KK STR 13-32-22 /W/Ne FF Lying North + East Of Hwy KK Lying West Of Pomme De Terre River.
Harbeston, Kenneth and Harbeston, Joyce to Fent, Kenneth and Fent, Amy; STR 11-32-22 /Ne/Se FF North 505' STR 12-32-22 /Nw/Sw FF North 505' STR 12-32-22 E/Sw/Nw STR 12-32-22 /Se/Nw FF Less Lying Northeasterly Of Pomme De River+ Less South 260'.
Ball, Janice S. Trust and Ball, Jeffrey Ray Trustee to WH & F LLC; LT 101 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Howe, Taylor Dorsey and Howe, Caitlin Hannah to Barritt, Herb; LT 4 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 67 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
S&W Foreclosure Corp. and Honey, Jason and Honey, Sarah to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC; STR 34-33-23 E/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/201 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner Of W1/2 E1/2 Nwnw W/Easement.
Mason, Bobby and Mason, Jacci and Pettibon, Joe and Pettibon, Nancy and Pettibon, Sharon and Loomis, Charles and Mason, Jaccie to Alcorn, Jennifer L. and Barrett, John E; LT 1 BL 3 Inlet Village First Amended BK 3 PB1/71.
Bunch, Linda Wieland and Wieland Bunch, Linda and Bunch, Dan to Ankrom & Ankrom Properties LLC; LT 8 BL 1 Knox Addition Bolivar LT 5 BL 1 Knox Addition Bolivar LT 6 BL 1 Knox Addition Bolivar FF South 28' W/Easement.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Sunday, May 17
Possession of marijuana was reported on West Broadway Street.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana on West Broadway Street.
Dogs running loose were reported in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on West College Street.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance on North Main Avenue.
Monday, May 18
Noise disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Baker Avenue.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of creating a noise disturbance on North Baker Avenue.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing drug paraphernalia on West Broadway Street.
Tuesday, May 19
Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on North Oakland Avenue.
Wednesday, May 20
Property found in the area of Auburn and Main was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, May 21
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving near Mo. 13 and Aldrich Road.
Friday, May 22
Fuel theft was reported in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street.
A suicidal person was reported on West Olive Street.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
Found property was reported in the 800 block of West Morgan Street.
Saturday, May 23
Stealing was reported on West Auburn Street.
Animal neglect was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of animal neglect/abandonment on South Springfield Avenue.
A dog bite was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Sunday, May 24
Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of North Main Avenue. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault near East Locust and North Main Avenue.
Assault was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Justin Heath Francka, 34, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, May 25
Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of West Maupin Street. A 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of physical domestic assault on West Maupin.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on South Springfield Avenue.
Tuesday, May 26
Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of West Auburn Street.
Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1100 block of East Chestnut Street.
Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of West Broadway Street.
Anthony Maxwell Akins Jr., 30, was arrested on a warrant on South Main Avenue.
Wednesday, May 27
Theft was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Cameron Lee Boyd, 31, was arrested on a warrant near South Springfield Avenue and South 127th Road.
Thursday, May 28
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Lillian Avenue.
Friday, May 29
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, July 22
Charles Gordon Sullins, 56, of Brighton was booked into jail on warrants for probation violations.
Nicole Sue Wilson, 31, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for following vehicle too closely, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nichole Elizabeth Moorehead, 27, of Buffalo was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A 39-year-old Brighton man was booked into jail on a 24-hour hold for suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.
Johnnie Lee Ray Jr., 28, of Buffalo was booked into jail on warrants for stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kayliegh Nichole Kuykendall, 29, of Kansas City was booked into jail on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of South 198th Road for a burglary not in progress.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 83 and Rt. B for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the area of South 188th Road and Mo. 32 for a 911 call.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Chestnut for harassment.
Deputies responded to the 5600 block of South 166th Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of South Scenic for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East 477th Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Mo. 13 for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 368th Road for a prowler.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of South 131st Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the 2100 block of East 339th Road for harassment.
Deputies responded to the 4100 block of South 16th Road for a burglary not in progress.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of South 111th Road for a 911 hang up.
Thursday, July 23
A 36-year-old Bolivar man was booked and released on suspicion of driving with license revoked and trespassing.
Cory L. Mincks, 29, of Bolivar was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, stealing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to the 35 block of South 52nd Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of South Sha Ree Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 1400 block of East 515th Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 32 and 65th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and West Farm Road 2 for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of East 559th Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to the 4600 block of South 230th Road for fraud.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a disturbance.
Deputies responded to the 3900 block of Rt. O for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 4300 block of South 97th Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a suspicious person.
Friday, July 24
Alexis Mary-Elizabeth Rietbrock, 21, of Warrensburg was booked into jail on a warrant for a probation violation.
Chelsea Renee Marie Ramon, 25, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a court commit for possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the area of East 465th Road and South 85th Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 520th Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 32 and Rt. H for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Fairway Drive for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of East 151st Road for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 353rd Road for fraud.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 32 and South 16th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Highway 123 for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Poplar Street for a theft.
Deputies responded to the area of East Buffalo Street and North Cypress Street for a burglary not in progress.
Deputies responded to the area of South 210th Road and East 365th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and Mill Street for an abandoned vehicle.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, July 9
7 C’s Winery, 502 E. 560, Walnut Grove; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
American Legion Post #138, 1424 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Don’s Bait Shop, 253 Hwy VV, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bait Masters, 5005 Hwy 123, Aldrich; routine; 1 critical; improperly thawing food, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; hand washing sink needs repair.
Tuesday, July 14
Woods Supermarket, 703 E. College, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; shellfish not held at proper temperature; 1 non-critical; improper seal around loading dock door.
Woods Express, 804 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Josiah Thomas Williford, 21, Bolivar, and Paige Leeann Swearengin, 23, Branson.
Rickey Allen Freeman Jr., 31, Bolivar, and Jessica Brooke Glenn, 33, Bolivar.
