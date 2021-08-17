CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Daniel Perry Witham, born 1982, Humansville; felony armed criminal action, class B felony assault — first degree; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Aug. 18.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Robert Joel Bowers, Wheatland; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Bailey Makenna Boyd, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Joseph Ray Brown, Springfield; leaving the scene of an accident; $100.
Jodi J. Burch, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Katherine F. Burkamer, Nixa; passing on the right and traveled off the main portion of road; $81.
Monique Goldian Campbell, Branson; defective equipment; $108.
Bradley J. Capaldo, Denton, Texas; following too closely; $61.
Lyndsey Marie Carr, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Terry Steven Chamineak Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Madonna L. Clark, Wyandotte, Oklahoma; speeding; $101.
Charles H. Coats, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Christian Taylor Colle, Birmingham, Alabama; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Tita Marie Condren, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Karen L. Constantino, Bellevue, Nebraska; parking in a prohibited area; $163.
Onnie Ray Cox, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $71.
Grigore Cristurean, Portland, Oregon; speeding; $71.
William Lee Davis, Excelsior Springs, speeding; $204.
Sebastian E. Dejeu, Humansville; fishing without a permit; $56.
Jackson Daniel Engelhard, Oak Grove; failure to display plates; $51.
Kyle R. Escamilla, Bolivar; defective equipment; $163.
Evie Bicknell Esely, Colorado Springs, Colorado; speeding; $156.
Hugo Roberto Espinoza Jr., Dunnegan; speeding; $156.
Robert H. Evans, McCalla, Alabama; speeding; $61.
Marcus Andrew Ferguson, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Dallas Kincade Finley, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Sheena Marie Followhill, Branson; defective equipment; $108; failure to secure a child; $10.
Jason Michael Francka, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Melissa Gambriel, Springfield; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Fraser, Charles Trust and Fraser, Larry M Trustee to Manson, Jerry R. and Manson, Laurie A.; LT 68 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Hurd, Garrett and Hurd, Samantha to Hottes, Kristina Jo; LT 66 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Jones, Gratziana and Brandusa, Gratziana and Jones, Craig to Simmons, Jordan; LT 58 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Medley, Matthew and Medley, Stephanie to White, Jackie; LT 54 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center + LTS 54-70 + BK 1 PB1/45.
Brownfield, Kimberly B. and Carmen, Kimberly B. and Brownfield, Nathan W. to Degross, Pamela and Degross, Dan; LT 1 Lovett Estates 1-33-23 PB6/72.
Collins, Kenneth D. and Collins, Angela D. to Tapanes, Kameron D.; LT RR Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 90' East Of Nw Corner 144' X 75'.
Thompson, Brian L. and Thompson, Amy to Elite Bolivar Rentals LLC; LT 4 BL 2 Carson Subdivision Bolivar.
Corum, Coby and Corum, Laura to Quackenbos, David Allen and Quackenbos, Barbara C.; LT 8 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Meece, Timothy and Meece, Sharon E. to Bagby, James R. Jr. and Bagby, Melissa A.; LT 21 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 LT 22 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 LT 23 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF East ½.
McClelland, Don A. and McClelland, Sharon K. to Coose, Jason David and Coose, Carmen M.; STR 19-32-24 S/Sw/Sw FF S1/2 S1/2 Swsw Less 15' Off South Side.
Maranatha Baptist Church to Bredthauer, Jake; LT 2A BL 1 Leonards Addition11-33-23 PB2/10 SUR BK/PG: PB6/3 LT 2B BL 1 Leonards Addition11-33-23 PB2/10 SUR BK/PG: PB6/3.
Beach, Jeffrey A. to Edwards, Scott and Edwards, Stacie; LT 5 Woodlake Estates 20-33-24 PB5/15.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Rothdiener, John Leo and Rothdiener, Joy Elaine; Lt 10 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
Otradovec, Stephen and Otradovec, Rita S. and Otradovec, Christopher and Otradovec, Kimberly M. and Staed, Deborah and Staed, Terence W. and Quinn, Lisa and Quinn, Sean M. to Abraham, William E. and Hrabik Abraham, Ashley L. and Abraham, Ashley L. Hrabik and Hrabik, Roger W.; STR 14-32-22 /Ne/Nw STR 14-32-22 /Se/Nw FF 1 Acre Out Of Nw Corner. Bridges, Brinda Trust to SD Investments LLC; LT 9 Griders Suburban Subdivision 1st 32-33-22 PB3/76 FF Tract A /- Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Red Brick Center LLC to McMurrey, Franklin and McMurrey, Tana; LT 12 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141 FF Less East 325.69' Of South 100'.
Kropf, Jonathan and Kropf, Evelyn to Miller, Luke Timothy; STR 11-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easements STR 11-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner Of South20 Acres Of North 3/4 STR 11-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF North 10 Acres W/Easement STR 11-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF South 20 Acres Of North 3/4 Nwnw.
Niemann, Joan to Morlock, Kurt E. and Morlock, Lorraine K.; STR 16-32-22 /Nw/Ne FF Less All Tracts Described.
Glendenning, Kevin A. and Glendenning, Abby N. to Glendenning, Kevin A. and Glendenning, Abby N.; LT 5 Aldrich Heights Bolivar PB9/45.
Wallace, Bryce Christian and Wallace, Autumn Leigh to Pierson, Charles and Pierson, Brenda; STR 7-31-21 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easements STR 8-31-21 //Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Sw7-31-21 W/Easements.
DCBC LLC to B & C Heritage Holdings LLC; LT 5 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB10/8 FF Tract 1-Beg At Se Corner Of Outlot5 LT 5 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB10/11 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner Of Outlot5.
Fox, April Dawn and Fox, Terry to Fox, April Dawn and Fox, Terry; STR 8-34-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Billingslea, James and Billingslea, Tara to Floyd, Frank T. and Ferrell, Casey; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB7/116 FF Tract A-Beg At Intersection Of South Line Buffalo St + Eas.
Chaney, James Delbert Trust and Chaney, Judith Gale Trust to Keith, Debbie Diane and Keith, Mark Leon; LT 52 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Levere, Chester C. Jr. and Levere, Elizabeth Lanell to Ream, Dan and Ream, Janet; LT 21 The Oaks 1-33-23 PB6/22.
Maurisak, Joseph and Maurisak, Amy to W H & F LLC; STR 20-35-21 FF Beg At Se Corner North660' STR 20-35-21 FF Beg At Se Corner North660' West 682'.
Keith, Mark L. and Keith, Debbie D. to Horn, Mark and Horn, Keitha; STR 33-35-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 40 Rods North Of Sw Corner 533' X 790'.
Ridlon, Robert W. III and Ridlon, Crystal G. to Riutcel, Kevin W.; STR 35-34-23 /Ne/Se FF Part Of East 25 Acres South Of 540/246 + East Of Walnut Creek Estates.
Inman, Arlinda Trust to Green, Terry L. and Green, Nora J.; STR 30-34-23 E/Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/69 FF E1/2 E1/2 Nene Beg At Ne Corner.
Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay to Dines, Jon Scott and Dines, Rondle; LT 8 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 Lt 9 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 10 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Jeffries, Jackie L. Trust and Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex Trust and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay Trustee to Dines, Jon Scott and Dines, Rondle; LT 8 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 9 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 10 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 Pb1/60.
Shuler, Henry A. and Shuler, Colleen A. to Bevins, Albert and Bevins, Linda M.; STR 22-35-24 /Se/Nw FF South 342.42' Of West 508.84' Of North 600' W/Easement.
Ross, Margie M. and Goss, Richelle; STR 7-31-21 N/S/Ne AC 2.55 FF Beg In Center Of Hwy H Where It Intersects South Line.
Cooper, James Bradley and Cooper, Tracy and Curnutt, Tracy to Page, Donald Dean and Page, Margit; LT 2 Northview Estates 26-32-22 PB8/149.
Frost, Christine to Muro, Christine; STR 4-33-21 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 42 Rods South Of Nw Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 5
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Melinda Davis, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Amy Bearden, 31, of Spokane was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and fraud use credit/debit device.
Friday, Aug. 6
Sandy Sheets, 50, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for hunting game on private land without permission.
John Taylor, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for non-support arrears in excess of 12 months.
A 29-year-old male of Osceola was arrested on suspicion for DWI.
Pauleah Minix, 66, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle of another knowing owner had not maintained financial responsibility.
Heath Mincks, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for display/possess plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, non-support, operating a motor vehicle without a title and owner operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Timothy Green, 29, of Lawson was arrested on a warrant for owner operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility and speed exceeding 16-19.
Victoria Fuchs, 42, of Springfield was arrested on warrant for operating motor vehicle on highway without valid license, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Billy Doyle, 48, of Everton was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Derek Deckard, 28, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A 37-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 49
Jesse David, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
John Jones, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Zachary Horton, 28, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, Aug. 9
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
Randy King, 44, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for 2nd degree burglary and stealing.
Dezarae Henman, 31, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Michael Lapham, 26, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
A 53-year-old female of Morrisville was arrested on suspicion for obstruct, government operation.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 49
Archie Lingard, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Victoria Webb, 31, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
A 39-year-old male of Humansville was arrested for suspicion of armed criminal action and assault.
Danyalle Bailey, 27, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for stealing, stealing leased or rented property.
A 31-year-old female of Humansville was arrested for suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 50
A 31-year-old female of Humansville was arrested on suspicion for tampering with a motor vehicle.
A 20-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 38-year-old female of Flemington was arrested on suspicion for careless and reckless driving, delivering controlled substance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
David Cox, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, July 19
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The Board of Equalization met in the commissioner’s office.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of conditions of county roads and bridges.
Tuesday, July 20
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The Board of Equalization met in the commissioner’s office.
Crites updated the commission of conditions of county roads and bridges.
Friday, July 23
Hancock, Legan, and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission read and discussed the Code of Ethics documents required to establish procedures to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain officials for Polk County. Robertson moved to adopt the Code of Ethics Policies for Polk County. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission discussed the bids for asphalt projects in the county that were opened on Tuesday, July 6. Legan moved to accept the bid from Apac-Central, Inc of Springfield. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Crites updated the commission of conditions of county roads and bridges. He, Legan and Hancock viewed South 118th and East 410th roads.
Maintenance Supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
The County Clerk’s Division of Capital Fines was forwarded to Treasurer Shirley Allison.
Monday, July 26
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Humansville Special Road District Commissioner David Sandgren visited with the commission in general discussion.
Legan and Hancock viewed South 47th, East 380th, South 107th and East 368th roads.
A 12-month Auctioneer License was issued to John Schultz dba Grafe Auction Company, Paul McCartan dba Grafe Auction Company and Judd Grafe dba Grafe Auction Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.