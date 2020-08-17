CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
John Kody Jenkins, born 2001, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Aug. 26.
John B. Vanderputten, born 1959, Fair Play; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
Kenneth P. Bentrup, born 1997, St. Louis; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jennifer Woodall; suit on account.
Elijah R. Gilden et al vs. Marsha Grisham et al; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kathy A. Gallivan and Scott A. Gallivan.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
River Bluff Ranch LLC to Sherman, Justin A.; STR 10-31-23 /S/Sw StR 9-31-23 /Se/Se FF West 150'.
Thomas, Bob and Thomas, Monica to Dale, Claire M.; LT 59 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
BOK Properties LLC to Fortenberry, Martin and Fortenberry, Velvia; LT 1 BL 12 East Addition Humansville FF Beg At Ne Corner 100' X 180'.
Sechler, Eric A. and Sechler, Stacy to Henslee, Shelby and Henslee, Hunter; LT 7 Anchor Haven # 2 Amended PB7/41.
Francka, John P. Trust and Francka, Linda L.Trust to Francka, John K. and Francka, Carol L.; STR 10-32-22 W/W/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/39 FF Tract A-North 593.94' Of East 220' Of South 1380' W/Easemen STR 10-32-22 W/W/Se Sur BK/PG: RS5/39 FF Tract B-South 1380' Of East 477' W/Easement.
Maulorico, Toney and Maulorico, Kathy to Young, Wesley and Young, Megan; STR 25-32-21 W/Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS 12/107 FF Tract B-E1/2 W1/2 South 534' W/Easement.
Smith Edwards, Rose M. and Edwards, Rose M. Smith to SD Investments LLC; LT 42 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Welch, Tyler and Welch, Marlisa to Carlson, Sandra and Carlson, Lester; LT 18 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Emerson, Ed to Rasmussen, Joshua; STR 14-34-23 /E/Sw FF Part Of South 664.6' Beg At Sw Corner.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Vlad, Viorel Y. and Vlad, Liliyana; Lt 10 Plantation 4-32-22 PB8/6.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Herlo, Cornel and Herlo, Maria; LT 27 Plantation 4-32-22 PB8/6.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Schaefer, Christopher L.; LT 2 Hill Top Estates 1-34-23+6-34-22 PB7/71.
Ballard, Brian D. to McGinnis, Isaac and McGinnis, Katherine; STR 13-34-22 S/Sw/Nw STR 13-34-22 /W/Sw FF Less Part Of Swsw Lying East Of Road STR 24-34-22 /Nw/Nw FF Lying North Of 400th Road.
Timmerman, Jason and Timmerman, Courtney and Kite, Courtney to Timmerman, Jason and Timmerman, Courtney; STR 4-33-21 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner 540' X 456'.
Erven, Jamie F. Trust and Spear, Karla R. Trustee to Erven, Aaron and Erven, Teresa; STR 11-33-23 /Ne/Se FF Beg 50' West + 194.855' South Nw Corner Lot 6 BK 2 Hendrickson 183' X 100' LT 6 BL 2 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg 50' West + 194.855' South Nw Corner 183' X 100'.
Erven, Jamie F. Trust and Spear, Karla R. Trustee to Spear, Karla and Spear, John; LT 6 STR 4-34-21 S/W/Nw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Butler, Zachary to Father & Son Investments LLC; LT 4 BL 9 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 SUR BK/PG: PB5/67 FF South 132'.
Evans, David A. to Evans, Jessica; LT 2 BL 8 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF North 60'.
Way, Brian and Way, Jill to Richardson, Ethan; LT 24 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Peck, Cary and Peck, Song and Peck, Joe and Peck, Maggie to Gaddis, Karl B.; BL E Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Less South 100'.
Leach, Daniel S. and Leach, Pamela J. to Edwards, Thomas Wilson and Edwards, Tina Lee; LT A Inlet Village 1st 19-35-22 PB1/44 LT B Inlet Village 1st 19-35-22 PB1/44 LT 6 BL 1 Traders Acres 18-35-22 PB1/44 Lt 7 BL 1 Traders Acres 18-35-22 PB1/44 LT 8 BL 1 Traders Acres 18-35-22 PB1/44 LT3 BL 2 Traders Acres 18-35-22 PB1/44.
Cartwright, Gary C. and Cartwright, Patricia to Wooldridge, James L. and Williams, Donna J.; LT 22 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
Wooten, Janice G. to Brakebill, Burley Shawn; STR 9-32-21 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/93 FF West 210' Of South 310'.
Sawyer, Jonathan and Sawyer, Jessica to Sawyer, Jonathan and Sawyer, Jessica; STR 21-33-24 FF West 528' Of South 528'.
Wooten, Janice G. to Cochran, Zachary and Cochran, Anna; STR 9-32-21 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/93 FF Less East 261.4' Of South 500' + Less West 210' Of South 31.
Jackson, Hobart H. Jr. Trust and Jackson, Marlene R. Trust to DCBC LLC; LT 21 West Catalpa Estates 3rd PB7/189.
Wooten, Janice G. to Wilkinson, Shane and Wilkinson, Kristian; STR 9-32-21 /Nw/Nw STR 9-32-21 W/Ne/Nw STR 4-32-21 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/73 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner.
Rasmussen, Joshua to Carter, Gary; STR 22-34-23 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 210' X 1050' Less North 2 Acres.
Wooten, Janice G. to Sharp E Investments; STR 9-32-21 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/93 FF East 261.4' Of South 500'.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Abdon, Jackson W. and Wells, Heather Kay and Cook, Brian Lee and Cook, Deanna Marie; LT13 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Southwest Baptist University to Mouse, Patrick W. and Mouse, Barbara A.; LT 5 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/86 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of East 70'.
Southwest Baptist University to Lahr Rentals LLC; LT 5 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/86 FF East 70' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North LT 6 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 20' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North Lot Line.
Lahr Rentals LLC to Sharp, Erron and Sharp, Delores; LT 5 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/86 FF East 70' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North LT 6 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 20' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North Lot Line.
Sharp, Erron and Sharp, Delores to CJB 3 LLC; Lt 5 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS15/86 FF East 70' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North LT 6 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 20' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North Lot Line.
Danielson, Bill L. to Radspinner, John A. and Radspinner, Rebecca R. Grant and Grant Radspinner, Rebecca R.; STR 18-35-22 /Sw/Se FF Lying Sw Of Road Less Tract C RS3/68 Beg At Se Corner.
Graves, Bradley R. and Graves, Kimberly D. to Essary, Bradley Wade and Essary, Sophia Jamie; LT 15 Cherry Blossom Hills 26-34-23 PB7/109 LT 16 Cherry Blossom Hills 26-34-23 PB7/109.
Sanders, John R. Trust and Sanders, Donna F. Trust to Hartley, Cindy; LT 5 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63.
Koubek, Skipper A. and Koubek, Wendy R. to Spur Bar Ranch LLC; STR 3-33-22 S/Ne/Sw FF Less Beg At Se Corner.
Moorman, Kevin and Moorman, Angela to Lewis, Tommy and Lewis, Terri; STR 26-32-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/99 FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Murphree Roberts, Michael S. and Murphree Roberts, Sharman K. to Roberts, Duncan and Roberts, Olivia N.; STR 36-32-22 Nw/Ne/Ne FF S1/2 Nwnene.
Bruce, Steven L. and Bruce, Karren S. to Rumfelt, Dewey M. and Rumfelt, Teresa J.; BL 3 J B Easleys Addition Fairplay SUR BK/PG: RS4/255 FF Tract A-Beg At Ne Corner.
Payne, James L. Trust and Payne, Betty J. Trust and Newell, Amy Lane Trustee to Hayes, Shawn; LT R BL 16 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 157' East + 30' South Of Nw Corner. Kifer, Robert E. Trust and Kifer, Betty J Trust to Graystone Apartments LLC; LT 4 Porter Place 14-33-23 PB6/107 LT 5 Porter Place 14-33-23 PB6/107.
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and New Rez LLC; LT 4 Pleasant Valley 32-32-21 PB6/101.
Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and New Rez LLC to Molloy, Daniel and Molloy, Caroline; LT 4 Pleasant Valley 32-32-21 PB6/101.
Wooderson, Jason to Robinson, Charles and Robinson, Christina; STR 34-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF Lying North Of Hwy Y STR 28-33-22 /Se/Se STR 27-33-22 /Sw/Sw.
Magnuson, Gabriel and Magnuson, Haley to Davis, Dustin Wade and Davis, Jennifer Lynn; LT 60 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Aug. 8
No reports released.
Sunday, Aug. 9
No reports released.
Monday, Aug. 10
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 47
Andrew Baley, 18, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Kyle Meek, 40, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Robert Jeffries, 25, of Marionville was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, failure to transfer plates, no lights on when wipers were in use, violating parole and stealing.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 48
Michael Miller, 44, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Hubert Williams Jr., 70, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and possession of controlled substance.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 47
Brandon Newman, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for property damage.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 29
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 340th, East 350th, South 240th, East 388th and South 235th roads.
Dan Vogl of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding South 160th Road.
Paula Shepard of Bolivar met with the commission regarding CARES Act Funds. Legan moved to contract with Shepard to review CARES Act Fund applications and present findings to the commission before awarding the funds. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Liquor licenses were issued to Historic Bolivar Speedway and Smith’s Restaurant in Bolivar.
Tuesday, June 30
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The commission discussed a request form collector Debbi McGinnis to remove from the 2017 tax statement for Thad and Marsha Livingston all penalty charges after 1/28/2020 from Parcel 89-020-0.4-18-004-001-002.001 because of a format error when entering data into the computer software system. The 2017 tax statement will be corrected to read: $19.90 Base and $23.27 penalty, making a total due of $43.17. Legan moved to correct the 2017 tax statement. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Crites updated the commission of county roads and bridges.
Recycling center director Bee Lee visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission discussed an addendum to the contract with T&J’s Restoration & Waterproofing for work being done on the law enforcement building. In the scope of the original work being performed, additional damage was discovered that needed to be addressed quickly. Legan made a motion to approve an addendum of $8,500 to the proposal. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The June 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Joshua David Kropf, 29, Halfway, and Cheyanne Mikaylah Cline, 23, Long Lane.
Joseph Matthew Owens, 38, Springfield, and Jennifer Tracy Lambeth, 40, Springfield.
Michael Jason Curtis, 45, Stockton, and Elizabeth Dawn Curtis, 31, Bolivar.
Edward Elmer Deardorff Jr., 57, Humansville, and Evelyn June Stottlemyre, 61, Walnut Grove.
Richard Bret Thompson, 37, Bolivar, and Jaquelynn Faye Rand-Gagne, 34, Marshfield.
Seth Kenneth Weathers, 26, Bolivar, and Alexandra Grace Neely, 25, Bolivar.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, July 30
Pizza Hut, 1988 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Abundant Life Fuel, 121 B S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Donut Palace, 207 N. Missouri, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site. 2 Employee drink improperly stored on freezer, corrected on site. 3. Improper use of hand washing sink, repeat violation, corrected on site.
Butler House, 407 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
May’s Station, 1301 N. Oakland, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Polk County Senior Center, 1850 W. Broadway, Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
At The Hop, 3251 S. Springfield; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; personal items improperly stored, corrected on site.
Master Wangs, 1003 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, July 31
Walmart, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Subway, 2250 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Subway, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Aldi, 700 E. San Martin, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Silo Ridge, 4551 Fairway Dr., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; dirty behind equipment in hard to reach areas.
Tres Amigo, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Beef thawing on counter at room temperature, corrected on site. 2. Food items not held at proper cold temperature in prep table; 2 non-critical; 1. Food items not properly thawed, corrected on site. 2. Excessive trash and debris on ground around dumpster, corrected on site.
