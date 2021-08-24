CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Emagene Lynn Johnson, born 1969, Bolivar; class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4, exhibiting; summons issued; due in court Sept. 1.
Michael John Thomas Keith, born 1991, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetamine; summons issued; due in court Sept. 1.
Jerry S. Fellers, born 1975, Battlefield; class E felony deceptive business practice (13); due in court Sept. 15.
Mark Edmond Louis McKnight, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 15.
Remington L. Grassi, born 2001, La Cygne, Kansas; class D possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Oliphant Financial LLC vs. Donny McBee; suit on account.
Jeffrey P. Case et al vs. Thomas Boyles et al; unlawful detainer.
Jonathan M. Doty vs. Jonathan R. Doty; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Darla Reynolds and Antar Abidi.
Starla M. Smith and Kody E. Smith.
Sandra Probstfeld and Robert Probstfeld.
David W. Manning and Natalie M. Manning.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Frieze, Jared Matthew Frieze, Bailey J to Rabell, Humberto and Rabell, Laura; LT 59 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Peggie Sues Virtues LLC to Walker, Harland E. and Walker, Jerri L.; STR 7-35-24 S/Se/Sw FF W/Interest In Driveway.
McCaslin, Debra G. Trust to Campbell, Sarah; LT 2 STR 5-33-21 /W/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section.
EMO Enterprises LLC to Forest Real Estate Holdings; LT 33 College Hills 12-33-23 PB3/75 FF Less Beg 25.6' North Of Se Corner.
EMO Enterprises LLC to Forest Real Estate Holdings LLC; LT 17 College Hills 12-33-23 PB3/75.
Bridges, Brinda Trust to Spoor, Gary W. and Spoor, Marita K.; LT 16 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Box, John Robert and Circuit Court Of Polk County and Brasher, Roberta and Brasher, Robert and Box, Michelle and Box, Roger A. and Partin, Robert Commissioner and Rice, Gene Commissioner and Hoover, Sandra Commissioner to Box, John Robert and Brasher, Roberta and Box, Roger A.; STR 15-34-21 /Sw/Se STR 15-34-21 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 15-34-21 /Sw/Se FF South 18.99 Acres Of North 37.98 Acres Beg At Nw Corner STR 15-34-21 /Sw/Se Ac 2.25 FF Swse Less North 37.98 Acres.
Jeter, Wesley to Carter, Randall and Carter, Melinda; LT 34 BL 3 Johnsons Addition Humansville LTt 35 BL 3 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
Henderson, Steve and Henderson, Lori A. to Kahn, Joel and Kahn, Kimberly S.;LT 19 Briarwood 3rd 6-33-22 PB7/7.
Cribbs, David D. Trust and Cribbs, Michael D. Trustee to Francka, Samuel Clark and Francka, Faith Ann; LT 1 STR 19-34-22 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/179 FF Tract A- Beg At Ne Corner. DCBD LLC to Ream, Dan E. and Ream, Janet L.; LT 22 The Oaks 1-33-23 PB6/22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/424.
Smith, Lavonne Lois By POA and Smith, Dennis G POA to Roberts, Adam G. and Roberts, Nicole L.; STR 10-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg On North Line Where It Is Intersected By East Row Road.
Payne, Terrance to Jenkins, Danny and Jenkins, Sara; LT 5 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 6 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 7 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 12 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 13 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16 LT 14 BL 2 Hills Addition 8-35-23 PB2/16.
Barker, Lloyd W. and Barker, Margie A. to Patel, Shanil and Patel, Naiya; LT 13 Seitz-Matteson 30-33-22 PB3/25 FF W/Interest In Well.
Moyer, Henry and Moyer, Faunett to Wagner, Dan W. and Wagner, Diana J. and Wagner, Thomas Wayne; LT 62 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Rice, Gene and Rice, Linda to King, William II and King, Gail; STR 34-33-24 S/Sw/Ne FF Less 25' Off West End + Less Strip 228.7' Off South Side.
Lehman, Craig S. Trust and Lehman, Lisa M. Trust to Kifer, Thane and Kifer, Suzanne; STR 19-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF South 722' (N1/2 Lot 2 Nw) LT 2 STR 19-33-22 /N/Nw FF South 722' (Nwnw) STR 24-33-23 /Ne/Ne Ff Beg On East Line Of Hwy 13 482' Northerly.
Kropf, Simon and Kropf, Julia to Blosser, Curvin and Blosser, Esther; STR 25-33-21 /S/Sw.
Colvard, Jerry W. and Angelo Colvard, Colleen S. and Colvard, Colleen S. Angelo to Barker Rental Properties 2 LLC; LT 44 Pleasant Hope Original.
Siems, Barry and Siems, Leesa to Ward, Doug R.; LT 1 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 100' + Less East 30' LT 2 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 100' + Less East 30' LT 3 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 100' + Less East 30' LT 4 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 100' + Less East 30' LT 5 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 100' + Less East 30' LT 6 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 100' + Less East 30'.
Kropf, Joshua David and Kropf, Cheyanne to Kropf, Joshua David and Kropf, Cheyanne; STR 29-33-21 E/Se/Se STR 28-33-21 /Sw/Sw FF Less Lying East Of Hwy H STR 29-33-21 /Ne/Se FF Less Lying South+ West Of South 207th Rd.
Akins, Daniel and Akins, Akelia to Sharfani, Amina; LT 78 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Blair, Mary to Elite Bolivar Rentals LLC; LT 14 Southwest Estates 14-33-23 PB3/24.
Millikan, Eddie Glenn Estate and Clouser, Julie Personal Representative and Circuit Court of Polk County to Long, Toby and Mathis, Darla; STR 18-35-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner 1161.5' X 450'.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 12
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 51
Aaron Fields, 39, was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
A 52-year-old male was arrested on suspicion for failure to register as a sex offender and fraud use credit/debit card.
Tara Simmons, 44, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion for domestic assault, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain proof with DOR.
Christopher Pratt, 36, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Friday, Aug. 13
Christopher Moss, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for fraud use-credit/debit device.
A 30-year-old Bolivar resident was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Huffines, 28, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, moving traffic violation.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Destini Sawyer, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register vehicle, financial responsibility and nuisance violation.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 52
A 39-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 34-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for assault.
A 33-year-old female of Springfield was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Patterson, 40, of Bolivar was arrested for failure to yield.
Kristy Knickerbocker, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
Jesse Brock, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without a license and stealing.
Monday, Aug. 16
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 51
Samantha Gannaway, 23, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for operating motor vehicle of another knowing owner had not maintained financial responsibility.
A 24-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion for operating vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and unlawful use of a weapon, subsection 5, while intoxicated, loaded weapon.
John Brown, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Sherry Woods, 45, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt, failure to appear, failure to register vehicle, failure to show proof of insurance and seatbelt violation-other.
