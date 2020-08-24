CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
In Re: petition of J. B.; contract other.
James E. Cantrell vs. Jody Hendrick et al; small claims over $100.
Talon C. Siddens vs. Director of Revenue; DL revoc. Rvw.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shane Waldorf; suit on account.
Holt Rental Management LLC vs. Landon Harp; rent and possession.
Mike Ruzicka et al vs. Dodd, as trustee U/T/A Dodd Irrevocable Trust, Michael Wayne.
Gary L. Stewart vs. Robert G. Sexton et al; rent and possession.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Hart, William L. and Hart, Brenna I. to Paschall, C. Brent and Paschall, Becky Gale; STR 7-31-21 N/S/Ne FF Beg On West Row Line Of Hwy H.
Jackson, Joann to Magnuson, Gabriel and Magnuson, Haley; LT 60 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Cranky Girl Tie Dye LLC; LT 6 Southridge Commercial Development # 2 PB7/155 LT 7 Southridge Commercial Development # 2 PB7/155 FF South 100'.
Crites, Danny R. to Davis, Brittney; STR 8-34-23 /Nw/Sw AC 1.5 FF 1 1/2 Acres In Ne Corner Beg 50' South + 60' West Of Ne Corner STR 8-34-23 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/270 FF Tract A-Beg On East Line.
Collins, James R. and Collins, Lauretta to Barnum, Timothy G. and Barnum, Robin S.; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Se FF Lying West RR Row Less 211/589 208/203 220/168 + Less Beg At Sw Corner Sw.
Potts, Ray Lynn and Potts, Annette L. to Thibault, Roy S. and Thibault, Lorena M.; STR 32-33-23 N/Sw/Ne FF North 357' Of West 180'.
Allen, Deborah J. to Vandamme, Chad and Vandamme, Lori; STR 3-31-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easements.
Kuchta, Jeffery Trust and Kuchta, Marjorie Yabut Trust and Yabut Kuchta, Marjorie Trust to Kuchta, Jeffery; Lt 6 BL 5 Clarks Addition PB2/5.
Wilken, Carl Anthony Sr. and Wilken, Deborah and Shaff, Sheila A. and Shaff, Daniel to Lightfoot, Joseph E. and Lightfoot, Melissa A.; STR 24-35-22 /Nw/Se AC 30 Ff 30 Acres Off North Side STR 24-35-22 /Ne/Sw AC 20 FF 20 Acres Off North Side.
White, Mary to White, Kyle S.; STR 9-34-22 Nw/Ne/Nw FF E1/2 Nwnenw Subject To Easement 640/12.
Lightfoot, Gayland Trust and Lightfoot, Eva Marcelene Trust to Dasso, Ryan and Dasso, Margaret; LT 24 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
Michaelis, Cherilyn M. and Michaelis, Josh and Austin, Cherilyn M. to Hirschy, Terry; LT 21 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Stephens, Scott A. and Stephens, Chelsea R. to Stephens, Scott A.; LT 2 West Crescent 2-33-23 PB3/29A.
Watson, Peggy to Taylor, Jeffrey D.; STR 3-31-22 /Sw/Nw FF Less Beg 6.45' South Of Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 1 Nw 330' X 660'.
Cossins, Richard and Cossins, Goldie to Cossins, Richard III and Cossins, Tracie; LT 3 Stone Ridge 26-32-23 PB9/73.
Cossins, Richard and Cossins, Goldie to Smalley, Theodore O. and Smalley, Vicki; LT 25 Stone Ridge 26-32-23 PB9/73.
Bobinmyer, Charles F. and Bobinmyer, Robin L. to Wagner, Kelly and Wagner, David; STR 12-35-22 /Nw/Nw.
Mullings, Doug and Mullings, Edith to Grosso, Victor M. and Grosso, Karen A.; LT 1 Grand Brooke Estates 32-32-21 PB8/179.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Martin, Michael and Martin, Lisa; LT 14 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
McCray, Kyle Seth and McCray, Jennifer L. to Costello, Kevin P. and Costello, Jamie S.; STR 33-34-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Amoretti Trust and Amoretti, Alex Giovanni Trustee and Hanka, Kaitlyn Denise Trustee to Hanka, Kailyn Denise; STR 22-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Less South 522.72' Of West 250' STR 22-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF South 522.72' Of West 250' Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Welch, Jerry L. and Welch, Peggy L. to Hilty, Reuben and Hilty, Saloma; LT 1 BL 7 Flemington Original FF + Part Lying East Of Road + West Of Rrrow And North Of Lot1 LT 2 BL 7 Flemington Original LT 3 BL 7 Flemington Original LT 4 BL 7 Flemington Original LT 5 BL 7 Flemington Original LT 6 BL 7 Flemington Original FF East 40' Lt 7 BL 7 Flemington Original FF East 40' LT 8 BL 7 Flemington Original FF East 40' LT 9 BL 7 Flemington Original FF East 40' LT 10 BL 7 Flemington Original FF East 40' Lt 11 BL 7 Flemington Original FF East 40' + Part Lying East Of Road + West Of Rrrow And North Of LO.
Hall, Dickey M. and Hall, Donna K. to Sherrick, Paul and Sherrick, Sherri; LT 11 High Point Hills 20-33-24 PB5/17 LT 12 High Point Hills 20-33-24 PB5/17.
Hall, Dickey M. and Hall, Donna K. to Sherrick, Paul and Sherrick, Sherri; LT 13 High Point Hills 20-33-24 PB5/17.
Holt Family Farms and Holt Chris & Pam Family LP to Merritt Anderson Holdings LLC; STR 12-32-22 /Se/Ne STR 12-32-22 /Ne/Se STR 12-32-22 /Se/Se STR 12-32-22 /W/Se AC 13.5 FF 13 1/3 Acres In East Part STR 12-32-22 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Of West1/2 Se STR 12-32-22 /Ne/Ne FF Lying South Of Road STR 7-32-21 /Sw/Nw LT 2 STR 7-32-21 /N/Nw FF Lying South Of Road.
Thomas, Charles W. and Thomas, Melanie J. to Thomas, Charles W.; STR 25-33-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Cummins, Jeremy and Cummins, Dusti to Murray, Mathew D.; STR 21-33-22 /Nw/Ne FF South 286.29' Of East 208.71' Of South 495'.
Roberts, Jenny L. to Roberts, Jenny L. and James, Jay; STR 25-32-21 /Nw/Sw AC 3 FF 3 Acres Out Of Sw Corner Lying South Of Road.
Barber, Dixie to Vance, Ron and Vance, Laura; STR 2-34-22 /Se/Sw.
Maples, Barbara J. and Maples, Aubrey C. to Bradshaw, Adam; LT 8 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18.
3 Jumps Farms XIV LLC to Manes, Robie D. and Manes, Tracey A.; STR 7-33-22 SUR BK/PG: CS15/90 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section STR 6-33-22 SUR BK/PG: CS15/90 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section7.
WH & F LLC to Eakins, Kent C. and Eakins, Angela F.; STR 6-31-21 W/Nw/Sw.
St. Clair County State Bank to Polk County Christian School; LT 4 Colony Estates Replat Lots 1-4 PB5/84.
EM & C Investments LLC to Asby, Clint and Asby, Bethany; STR 26-34-23 W/Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/239 FF Tract B-E1/2 W1/2 Swsw.
Ferrell, Charles Brent to Mudd, Emilie and Ferrell, Emilie; STR 32-34-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Section.
BOK Properties LLC to Aaron Bass Farms LLC; STR 22-35-24 /Se/Nw FF South 363'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Aug. 17
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
Matthew Crane, 34, of Bolivar was arrested for DOC commit.
A 50-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 45
Shane Pettibone, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance, failure to pay child support and possession of paraphernalia.
