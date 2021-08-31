CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher Head; contract — other.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Anthony Dreadfulwater; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher M. Head: contract — other.
The Estate of Timothy Kevi vs. Richard Rickman et al; unlawful detainer.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Chad D. Campbell and Kimberly S. Campbell.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Wilson, James E. and Wilson, Bonnie J. to Chaney, Miranda; STR 15-35-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 198' X 215' Less 229/293.
ODS Land Company LLC and Gibson, J. Edward and Gibson, Angela to Hartley Enterprise LLC; STR 3-33-21 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/161 FF Beg At Se Corner STR 10-33-21 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/161 FF Beg At Se Corner Sw Section 3.
Guetterman, Ryan E. and Guetterman, Brandi L. to Wouden, Carl and Wouden, Cheryl; LT 35 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 FF South 1/2 LT 36 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 37 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 38 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 8 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1st PB3/27.
Guetterman, Ryan E. and Guetterman, Brandi L. to Wouden, Carl and Wouden, Cheryl; LT 12 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 13 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 FF South ½.
Underdal, Judy Trust and Underdal, Austin Trust to Bryan, William Dewayne and Bryan, Joyce E.; LT 22 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Red Brick Center LLC to Atkins, Josiah D. and Atkins, Tara L.; LT 1 STR 5-31-22 N/W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/66 FF Tract D-Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Higginbotham, Donald and Higginbotham, Rayetta to Daniels, Raymond Edward and Daniels, Betty A. and Daniels, Dale Edward; LT1 BL 9 Fair Play Original.
Higginbotham, Donald and Higginbotham, Rayetta to Daniels, Raymond Edward and Daniels, Betty A. and Daniels, Dale Edward; LT 2 BL 9 Fair Play Original.
Howard, Ronnie Gene and Howard, Donna to Hilburn, Randolph Scott; STR 29-32-23 N/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/215 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner W/Water Rights.
Nelson, Maria to Tyler, David Robert; BL 18 Gages Addition Humansville Ff Beg 47' Southwest Of Se Corner.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 1 Myers Resubdivision Lots 1+2 Nelsons PB5/36.
Pitts, Mike By POA and Pitts, Teresa and Pitts, Michael J. By POA to Bullard, Sherry L. and Jones, Stevvie Lyn M.; LT 1 Myers Resubdivision Lots 1+2 Nelsons PB5/36.
Case, Gerald L. Trustee and Case Retirement Plan to Hall, Deborah D.; LT C3 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Griffitts, Lee D. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Griffitts, Rick; STR 11-31-22 W/Nw/Sw FF Less South 462' STR 11-31-22 E/Nw/Sw FF North 13 Acres Less North 490'.
Case Retirement Plan and Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee to Shoemaker, John D. and Shoemaker, Audrey J.; LT 3 Doveland Amended PB7/181 LT 4 Doveland Amended PB7/181.
Case Investments Three LLC and Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee to Shoemaker, John D. and Shoemaker, Audrey J.; LT 3 Doveland Amended PB7/181 LT 4 Doveland Amended PB7/181.
Case Investments Three LLC and Case, Jeffrey P. to Shoemaker, John D. and Shoemaker, Audrey J.; LT 2 Doveland Amended PB7/181.
Shoemaker, John D. and Shoemaker, Audrey J. to Johnson, Cynthia Sue; LT 2 Doveland Amended PB7/181 FF W/Easement LT 3 Doveland Amended PB7/181 FF W/Easement LT 4 Doveland Amended PB7/181 FF W/Easement.
Asby, Carla G, to Johnson, Lucky and Johnson, Darrianna; STR 29-33-21 Sw/Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/125 FF Beg At Ne Corner Nwse.
Hoover, Sandra S. Trust to Welborn, Derek W. and Welborn, Barrie Ann; STR 33-35-22 /Se/Se FF South 660' STR 33-35-22 /Sw/Se FF South 660' Of East 6.72 Acres.
Wilson, John A. and Wilson, Bethany M. to Carr, Molly J.; LT 2 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 Replat 9+10 PB7/165.
Severns, Durward L. Trust and Severns, Donald Trustee to Redd, Tom R. Jr. and Redd, Karen C.; STR 33-34-21 /W/Ne STR 33-34-21 /E/Nw STR 33-34-21 /Sw/Nw STR 33-34-21 W/Ne/Sw.
Severns, Ronald W. and Severns, Janice to Redd, Tom R. Jr. and Redd, Karen C.; STR 33-34-21 /W/Ne STR 33-34-21 /E/Nw STR 33-34-21 /Sw/Nw STR 33-34-21 W/Ne/Sw.
Bishop, Archie and Bishop, Becky L. to Petrov, Ivan; LT 1 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 2 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 3 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 9 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 10 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 11 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 12 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 13 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 14 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 15 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 16 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT 17 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement LT18 Creek Side Subdivsion 32-32-21 PB7/65 FF W/Easement.
DK & L Properties LLC to Kobel, Matthew B. and Kobel, Alyssa J.; LT 1 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122.
Ward, Ronnie E. and Ward, Donna M. to Cornog, Haylee B.; LT 5 Holt Addition 6-33-22 PB6/80.
Weaver, James A. and Weaver, Austin J. and Weaver, Niki and Brown, Bonita Lea to Weaver, Austin J.; STR 16-35-24 /Se/Se AC 1 FF One Acre In Ne Corner Beg 237' North Of Se Corner 236' X 185'.
Bender, Carol A.Trust to Bender, Michael and Bender, Jennifer; STR 20-35-22 Nw/Se/Sw FF E1/2 Nwsesw STR 20-35-22 Ne/Se/Sw FF W1/2 Nesesw.
Millsap & Singer PC and Witzke, Cheyenne to Mark M. Flips LLC; LT KK Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Strip1 Rod Wide Off West Side Of South1/2 LT JJ Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF1/4 Acre Off East Side.
Crain, Scott and Crain, Janna to Flack, Sean W.; LT 19 Southwest Estates 1st PB3/31.
Fenton, John Weston and Fenton, Misty L. to Case, Margo L.; STR 20-33-23 /Nw/Se FF N 1/2 Of S 3/4 Less Beg 495' North Of Sw Corner STR 20-33-23 //Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/81 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
S2F Construction LLC to Foster, Kole D. and Foster, Joella C.; LT 68 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Proctor, Charles and Proctor, Wendy to Locke, Marlys K.; BL 3 Springrose Dunnegan 5-34-24 PB1/27 FF Beg 90' North Of Nw Corner BL 3 Springrose Dunnegan 5-34-24 PB1/27 FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 5-34-24 /Ne/Se FF West 110' Of Described Beg 265' East Of Nw Corner 364' X 180' STR 5-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Beg 90' North Of Nw Corner BK 3 Springrose STR 5-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner BK3 Springrose.
Montoya, Ashley to Gaddy, Michelle; LT6 BLl 3 MW Easleys East Addition PB1/40 LT 7 BL MW Easleys East Addition PB1/40 FF Less Strip 30' Wide Off West End.
Taber, Aaron K. and Taber, Elizabeth R. to Rempfer, Brittany; LT 19 Prairie Heights 24-33-23 PB3/23.
DCBC LLC to Jasmine Chinese Restaurant LLC; LT 1 Brown Grand View Estates Lot1 PB 4/20 FF Less 18" Off South Side + Less West 30' STR 13-33-23 E/Ne/Ne FF Easement Upon Strip 6' Wide N + S.
Kallberg, Sarah and Kallberg, Philip E. and Cooper, Sarah to Snow, Danny and Snow, Debra K.; LT 14 Briarwood 3rd 6-33-22 PB7/7.
Stokes Homes LLC to Martin, Waylon L. and Martin, Sarah R.; LT 22 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162.
Cornelius, Daniel E. Trust and Cornelius, Vera Frances Trust and Cornelius, Julia Bethinia Trustee to Marler, Stephanie; STR 35-34-22 /W/Nw FF Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Laird, Loren William Trust and Laird, Shirley Jean Trust and Foster, Karen J. Trustee to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; LT 2 STR 31-34-22 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS1/80 FF Tract 1-Beg N + E 156.20' + N + W 597' From Se Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Aug. 23
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
Celena Hignight, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Brandi Yonts, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Weichert, 46, of Harrisonville was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked or suspended.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 47
James Wilson, 49, of Dade County was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Lawrence Waisner, 57, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis Lawrence, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid or no license.
Paul Reaves, 57, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Shane Nelson, 51, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 44
Carey Daugherty, 54, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Michael Daugherty, 57, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for display/possess plates of another, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without financial responsibility and owner/operator motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
