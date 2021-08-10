CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kylie Jane Parsons, born 1997, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant served; $45,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Aug. 11.
Justin James Cox, born 1987, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; summons issued; due in court Aug. 11.
Amber Lynn Burgess, born 1990, Winchester, Kentucky; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Aug. 25.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Carolyn Campbell; breach of contract.
Second Round SU B LLC vs. Tina R. Cleavinger; breach of contract.
Nancy Hillenburg vs. Eric Hadley et al; unlawful detainer.
HSH Real Estate Holdings vs. Christina Miller et al; rent and possession.
Absolute Resolutions vs. Donna Sykora; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. James Peacock; suit on account.
Wheel Pros LLC vs. B & J Holdings LLC; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Howard M. Sharp and Deanna J. Tennison.
Bobbe Mincks and Eric R. Mincks.
Rebecca Kamerer and David Kamerer.
Jessica M. Mikulecky and Walter Lyman.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Lee, Richard Keith and Lee, Barbara Ann to Mayfield, Carol S. and Beyer, Amy M. and Beyer, Tony Alan; LT 2 STR 31-35-23 /S/Sw Ac 2.700 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of East 660'.
Rothdiener, John and Rothdiener, Joy to Aldrich, Robert and Aldrich, Mary; LT 2 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Looney, John and Looney, Laurie and Griffitts, Greg and Griffitts, Mary Susan to Frieze, Jared and Frieze, Bailey; STR 30-32-22 //Se FF Beg At Ne Corner Less Tracts 1 + 2 RS4/431 + Less All Tracts Described STR 30-32-22 /Ne/Se FF 1 Acre Wide + 2 Acres Long In Ne Corner Less All Described.
Mitchell, Jo Ann Trust and Douglas, Kerry D. Trustee to Gunnels, Brenda; STR 3-33-23 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: PB9/48 FF Tract 2-East 189.19' Of North 117' STR 3-33-23 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: PB9/48 FF Tract 2-South 20' Of East 189.19'.
Beechy, Sherman J. and Beechy, Laura to Peachey, Urie and Peachey, Mary; LT 3 STR 2-34-24w /W/Nw FF Lying West Of Road.
G & L Business Investments LLC to SFP Homes LLC LT 4 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83 LT 5 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Harp, Dennis and Harp, Laura to Harp, Laura; STR 10-32-22 //Se SUR BK/PG: RS2/1 FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Rains, Barbara A. and Harms, Jodie May to American Towers LLC; STR 15-35-24 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/37 FF Tract A-2-Beg At Ne Corner.
Ellison, Merrilyn Y. to Vandenbush, Ryan M.; STR 9-31- /Nw/Sw STR 9-31- /Ne/Sw FF Lying West Of South 212 Road 52 Rods X 40 Rods STR 9-31- /Se/Sw FF Lying West Of 212 Road.
Estes, Diana to Thomson, Tommy J. and Thomson, Deborah K.; STR 36-35-21 /Ne/Nw.
Summer, Paul Darrell Trustee and Vandeberghe, Jacqueline Sue Trustee and Summer Vandeberghe Trust to Keil, Joshua Kent and Keil, Megan Ann; LT 1 Sherwood Forest West 20-35-22 PB3/50 LT 2 Sherwood Forest West 20-35-22 PB3/50.
Ruhs, Kenneth E. Trust and Ruhs, Linda S. Trust to Quarles, Michael and Quarles, Mary; LT 4 BLl 1 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58 Lt5 BL 1 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58 LT 6 BL 1 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB 1/58.
Boyd, Justin L. and Boyd, Jessica to Adams, Dale James and Adams, Krystal; LT 4 Whispering Meadows 19-32-21 PB7/39 LT 5 Whispering Meadows 19-32-21 PB7/39.
Batson, Daniel to Sac River Property LLC; STR 9-31-22 /W/Se SUR BKkPG: CS14/111 FF Tract 2-Part Of South 507.6' Lying South Of Dry Sac Creek+ STR 9-31-22 /W/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/111 FF Tract 3- Lying South Of Dry Sac Creek+ East Of Hwy 13 Less.
Spear, Karla R. and Spear, John P. to Logan, Dale and Logan, Michael; LT 1 STR 5-34-21 /E/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner 140 Yards X 225 Yards.
Hoover, Lou Trust and Hoover, Jean Trust and Hoover, Luther T. Jr. Trustee to Vest, Bobby D. and Vest, Patricia C.; LT 22 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 Pb7/14 SUR BK/PG: CS10/261 FF Tract C-Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Hopkins Family Trust and Hopkins, Mike Trustee and Hopkins, Leman Scott Trustee and Shuler, Linda Ann Trustee to West, Danny E. and West, Laren J.; STR 33-34-24 //Nw FF Beg At Se Corner Of West 9 Acres Of Senw.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Johnson, Reggie and Johnson, Vanessa; LT 5 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Blackard Rentals LLC to Johnson, Sean P.; STR 10-31-22 /Nw/Ne FF Less West 1041'.
Pleasant Valley Acres LLC and LMBH Properties LLC to Reed Enterprises LLC: LT 3 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 4 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 Lt 5 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 8 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 11 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 12 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 13 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 14 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 15 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 16 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 17 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 18 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 19 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 20 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 21 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 22 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 23 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 24 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 27 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 28 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 29 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 30 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 31 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 32 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 33 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT39 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 40 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 41 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 42 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 43 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 44 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 45 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 46 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15.
Torres, Michael Paul and Unger, Miranda R. to Torres, Michael Paul and Unger, Miranda R.; LT 1 STR 5-31-22 N/W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/66 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner.
Meador Family Investments LP to Scott, Gregg and Scott, Terri R.; LT4 BL 5 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF South 134.7'.
Hillenburg, Nancy Trust to Northside Storage & Properties LLC; STR 30-32-21 /Ne/Se FF Beg 37 Rods 15' South Of Ne Corner 14 Rods X 17 Rods 3' STR 29-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 37 Rods 15' S Of Nw Corner Less Beg S+ W 907.26' + N + W 41.21' From Ne STR 29-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 37 Rods + 15' South Of Nw Corner 29 Rods 1 1/2' X 40 Rods STR 30-32-21 //Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/11 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Hill, Howard H. and Hill, Nancy L. to Hill, Chad and Hill, Tammy Annette; STR 6-33-24 /W/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Hill, Howard H. Trust and Hill, Nancy Trust to Hill, Chad and Hill, Tammy Annette; STR 6-33-24 /W/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Douglas, Lydia to Douglas, Chad; LT 18 Stonehenge Estate 21-34-23 PB8/63.
Gorov, Dina and Gorov, Vadum and Gorov, Liana and Sklyaruk, Benjamin to Gorov, Liana and Gorov, Dina; STR 17-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner 396' X 160' STR 17-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg On West Line.
Vanderputten, Francesco and Vanderputten, Lori to Newberry, Dennis; STR31-33-22 /W/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS13/100 FF Beg Where West Line Lying West Of Hwy 13 Intersects West L.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Aug. 2
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 50
Cristina Colvard, 33, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Michael Peterson, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, delivering a controlled substance and resisting/interfering felony arrest.
Kylie Parsons, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault, burglary and stealing.
James Richardson, 50, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Brittany Persinger, 35, of Billings was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Christopher Nutter, 51, of Blairstown was arrested on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license.
Brad Thomas, 18, of Bolivar was arrested for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
A 33-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested for suspicion of domestic assault.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Danitra Lawrence, 38, of Camdenton was arrested on a warrant for assault, burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
Nathaniel Linerode, 20, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for first-degree harassment.
Dustin McNerney, 37, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, shoplifting and stealing.
Lucas Lynch, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
A 28-year-old female of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for display/possess plates of another vehicle, operating motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Shackelford, 45, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Frank Tedd, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
