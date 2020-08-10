CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Anthony J. Walters, born 1985, Buffalo; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Aug. 26.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Tyler Hatmaker; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Thomas A. Cantrell; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Barbara George; contract — other.
Charles H. Elmore vs. Traci L. Dunn et al; unlawful detainer.
Julia B. Cornelius vs. Janice Winslow; rent and possession.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dorothy S. Mundy; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Simmons and Emilie Simmons.
Thomas J. Ferwalt and Andrea Ferwalt.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Turner, John Eric to Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Less Beg At Se Corner Nese.
Earls, James David and Warren, Deborah J. to Lee, Silas and Lee, Amberley; STR 12-31-21 Se/Sw/Sw FF N1/2 N1/2 Seswsw STR 12-31-21 Ne/Sw/Sw FF S1/2 S1/2 Neswsw Less 1AC W/Easement.
Brasher, Roberta Box and Brasher, Robert D. to Raubs, Jennifer; STR 15-34-21 /Sw/Ne FF Less 10 Acres Off North Side.
Jones, Steven L. to McNeely, Jason and McNeely, Amy; LT 100 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Gooch, Vicky S. to Ross, Robert Jr. and Peterson, Cary; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS13/284 FF Tract A-Beg 1077.5' West + 950' North Of Se Corner 100' X STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS13/284 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Melilli, Daniel J. and Melilli, Kathleen A. to Painter, Anthony and Painter, Kathy; STR 26-32-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
CLG Properties LLC to Davies, Dallen and Davies, Chiara Reyes; LT 1 BL 1 Steward Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1.
Brown Peterson, Rashaad and Brown Peterson, Angela and Peterson, Rashaad Brown and Peterson, Angela Brown to Batton, Guy and Batton, Lanie; LT 10 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Evans, Nathan M. and Evans, Amanda E. to Kelly, Kevin Ryan and Kelly, Kaitlin Marie; LT 4 BL 6 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF East 150' Subject To 295/12 + 311/265.
S2F Construction LLC to Cornelison, Jessica and Glasscock, Joshua; LT 66 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Vest, Clinton to Floyd, Tyler and Floyd, Brandi; STR 13-33-22 /E/Nw FF Less West 657.8'.
Yeung, Po Leung Danny and Chan, Lizzie Yuk Bing to Campbell, Daniel A. and Campbell, Tiffany E.; LT 4 Southknoll III 19-33-22 Pb9/76 FF Tract A ?-Lot 4 Less Beg At Sw Corner Lt 4 Southknoll III 19-33-22 Pb9/76 FFTract B?-Beg At Sw Corner.
Garrett, Benton R. Trust and Garrett, Deanna J Trust and Marshall, Billy Ray Trustee and Drew, April Trustee to McCrimmon, Robert Jr. and McCrimmon, Lea Ann; STR 28-34-23 /N/Ne FF Less Beg 32' West Of Se Corner Nwne + Less Beg At Ne Corner Ne.
Looper, Michael L. and Looper, Janette and Looper, Shantel R. and Cook, Shantel R. and Cook, Kenneth and Looper, Tracy J. and Looper, Carrie and Looper, Rebecca D. to Hayes, Kelly C.; STR 7-35-23 //Se FF Beg 45 1/3 Rods South + 30' West Of Ne Corner 20 Rods X 9 1/3 Rods.
Brier, Robin to Brier, Curtis; STR 10-35-24 S/Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/92 FF Less Described.
Hickory Hill Acres LLC to Triple G Enterprises LLC; STR 2-31-22 /Sw/Sw STR 11-31-22 //Nw FF Lying North + East Of S172nd + E 562nd Road Less Nenwnw+ N1/2 Nenw.
Ross, Steven E. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Ross, Judy A.; LT 19 Humansville Original FF Beg Where West Line Hwy 13 Intersects South Line 110.88' X 50'.
Ankrom, Trevor Dale and Ankrom, Kaylee Jaynelle and Christian, Kaylee Jaynelle to Ankrom, Trevor Dale and Ankrom, Kaylee Jaynelle; STR 34-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Less West 330'.
Glendenning, Andy and Glendenning, Abby to White, Nathaniel D.; LT 7 BL 5 Burros Addition Bolivar FF + 1/2 20' Vacated Alley Along East Side.
Yeung, Po Leung Danny and Chan, Lizzie Yuk Bing to Goodman, Daniel and Goodman, Kerri; LT 1 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 2 Southknoll IIi 19-33-22 Pb9/76 LT3 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 5 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 6 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 7 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 8 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 9 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 10 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 Lt 11 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 12 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 13 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 Lt 14 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76 LT 15 Southknoll III 19-33-22 PB9/76.
Aged Properties LLC to Salmon, Benjamin Robert and Salmon, Stephanie Nicole; STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line + North Line Of Vine Street 120' X 150'.
Garner, Judy L. to Moormann, Kevin L. and Moormann, Angela M.; LT 31 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Southwest Baptist University and Southwest Baptist College to Polk County House Of Hope Inc.; LT HH Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg16' North + 13.6' East Of Sw Corner LT HH Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF North 1/2 LT HH Hendricks Addition Bolivar FFSouth1/2.
CAF Investments LLC to Kelley, Shawn P.; LT 19 Original Bolivar FF Beg On East Line 185 1/2' North Of Se Corner.
BBB Trust The to Suddath, Gail; STR 29-34-21 /Nw/Nw.
Booth, Patricia and Booth, William M. to Booth, William M.: LT 5 BL 7 Fair Play Original FF East 1/2 LT 6 BL 7 Fair Play Original FF East 1/2 BL 6 Fair Play Original FF East 75' LT 6 BL 7 Fair Play Original FF Beg At Se Corner.
Euliss, Karen S. to Turner, John and Turner, Josh; STR 22-32-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS13/286 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Schwartz, Johnny M. and Schwartz, Katie Sm and Schwartz, Samuel Ns and Schwartz, Saloma S. to Schwartz, Johnny M. and Schwartz, Katie Sm.; LT 2 STR19-35-23 /N/Nw.
Boshears, Ricky Vaughn and Boshears, Deborah L. to Hall, Bradley C. and Hall, Mary J.; STR 9-34-24 /Ne/Nw FF Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Pinecone Developments LLC to Bolivar City Of; STR 12-33-23 /Ne/Ne AC 9.71 FF Beg On South Line Of Nene STR 1-33-23 /Se/Se FF Beg On South Line Of Nene.
VRMTG Asset Trust By POA and US Bank Trust NA Trustee and Selene Finance LP PA to Dennis, Shawn and Dennis, Veronica; STR 20-33-23 S/Ne/Se FF Less Beg At Se Corner + Less All Described.
Rovenstine, Chuck and Rovenstine, Sarah L. to Grant, Payne and Grant, Melinda; STR 33-33-21 /W/Nw FF Beg On West Row Hwy H.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, July 25
Valerie Flores, 33, of Camas, Washington, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Sunday, July 26
No reports released.
Monday, July 27
Alexia Anthony, 40, of Butler was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
David Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a court commit for burglary.
Cody Wallace, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and violating parole.
Tuesday, July 28
Nathan Casey, 32, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Brittney Oliver, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, July 29
No reports released.
Thursday, July 30
No reports released.
Friday, July 31
A 66-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Levi Caldera, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, assault, violating parole, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
Michael Curtis, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Derrick Cossey, 51, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Carrie Weeks, 57, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Jeffery Hall Jr., 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Jimmy Dale Clark II, 31, Ozark, and Melissa Nicole Holmes, 29, Bolivar.
Daniel Zook Stoltzfus, 30, Stockton, and Naomi Mae Fisher, 24, Dunnegan.
Dwayne Alan Proetel Jr., 23, Bolivar, and Lacy Louise Marie Grochowski, 21, Bolivar.
Tyler Paul Chaney, 34, Humansville, and Lisa Marie Davis, 27, Humansville.
Gattlin Lee Walker, 22, Bolivar, and Jessie Katelyn Gamble, 22, Bolivar.
Isaac Peter Prewitt, 21, Bolivar, and Felicity Reighann Harris, 21, Bolivar.
