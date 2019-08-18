CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Donte Allen Keigan Edington, born 1998, Bolivar; class B felony second-degree robbery; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Stefannie Ann Lynch, born 1986, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Lucas Emery Lynch, born 1980, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
Michael Calvin Gray, born 1966, Walnut Grove; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
Bobby D. Garner, born 1967, Cross Timbers; felony fugitive from out of state; warrant issued; $50,000 bond.
James Fred Price, born 1970, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
Kaleb Tyrel Stamper, born 1986, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 18.
Andrea Jean Savala, born 1990, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 18.
Shelton Browning, born 1986, Cross Timbers; class D felony stealing — motor vehicles; warrant served; $25,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Creditbox.com LLC vs. Juan Carmons; breach of contract.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Wesley R. Drill; suit on account.
Citibank N.A. vs. Eric A. Marbut; suit on account.
Citibank N.A. vs. Tommy Brown; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. John Vanderputten; suit on account.
Holt Rental Management LLC vs. Melinda G. Davis; rent and possession.
Citibank N.A. vs. Rosanelle M. Barnes; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LL vs. Penny Gannaway; suit on account.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Stephanie Hickey; suit on account.
One-man Financial Group LLC vs. William G. Orman; promissory note.
William Z. Butler et al vs. Helena Martin et al; unlawful detainer.
Karen Kennedy vs. William J. Roberts; other extraordinary remedy.
In regard to Shelly Brown; change of name.
Richard L. Buckley vs. Amanda S. Davidson; motion to modify.
HSH Real Estate Holdings LL vs. Katlin Pickets et al; rent and possession.
Sandra K. Acuff vs. Paul L. Smith; other — real estate actions.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 50
• A 40-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 41-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Matthew Chenault, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Megan Matney, 48, of Springfield was arrested on a writ.
• Kevin Howe, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Jerry Hart, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Andrew Holeman, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Jed Letherman, 57, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possessing/manufacturing/selling illegal weapon, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 470th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to South Springfield Avenue/East Maupin Street for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Hancock Street for a disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 70th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. D for harassment.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 40
• Bobby Garner, 51, of Cross Timbers was arrested on a warrant for fugitive out of state.
• Marcos Cruz Colon, 22, of St. Joseph was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another and failure to wear a seat belt.
• Alan Gray, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• A 45-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of delivering a controlled substance to a person less than 17 years of age, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. RB for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 85th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of South 2nd Street for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of East 430th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 64 for a stolen vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 40
• Dezera Wiebe, 33, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Tara Simmons, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 34 year-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
• John Headrick, 28, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Wirth, 49, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.
• David Schroeder, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving, driving right lane-lanes same direction, failure to wear a seat belt, driving while revoked/suspended, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to signal, following too closely, not driving in a single lane, operating a vehicle with no insurance and resisting arrest.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 543rd Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 188th Road for a pursuit.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of North Oakland Avenue for a sexual assault in the county.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 566th Road for theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.