CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Benjamin Henry Selvage, born 1991, Halfway; class C felony stealing — $25,000 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
Steven Lee Peterson Jr., born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 28.
Thomas David Norton, 26, Bolivar; class B felony second-degree assault, class E felony resisting arrest, class E felony leaving the scene of an accident; warrant issued; $50,000 bond; due in court Sept. 4.
Thomas David Norton, 26, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree attempted robbery, class E felony resisting arrest, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant served; $150,000 bond; due in court Sept. 4.
Jeremy Glynn Johnson, born 1975, Bolivar; class E felony passing bad check (2); summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Russell McColley, born 1975, Bolivar; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
Darrell E. Swan Jr., born 1984, Walnut Grove; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Ricky Lee Fox Sr., born 1962, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Bell Management Inc., Joplin, vs. Jason Bender, Humansville, and Marsha Teed, Humansville; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against the defendants, execution stayed to Sept. 3, 2019.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, vs. Stephen Carlisle, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Carlisle for $3.944 plus court costs.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, St. Louis, vs. Robert Pounds, Morrisville, and John Doe, Morrisville; unlawful detainer; default judgment against defendants for restitution of premises and possession of property at 5355 S. 110th Road, Morrisville.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers, Springfield, vs. Adam Joseph Hayes, Bolivar, and Amanda Louise Hayes, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $6,022 plus court costs.
Jamie Lee Chandler, Springfield; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Chandler for full order of protection.
Sharon N. Hahn et al, Springfield, vs. Margaret A. McCoy et al, Wauneta, Nebraska; promissory note; default judgment against McCoy for $25,000 on Note No. 1, $14,566 on Note No. 2 and $12,479 on Note No. 3.
Kerry Patrick Douglas, Trustee of the Earshel Bays Family RE, Bolivar, vs. Country Construction LLC, Springfield, and Tammy Lynn Jackson, Springfield; quiet title; default judgment against defendants for quieting title of property located at Deer Meadow subdivision in Polk County.
Karen Murphey, Bolivar, vs. Patrick Murphey, Bolivar; change of name; judgment uncontested; name changed.
Derrick E. Moreland, Bolivar; child protection; judgment against Moreland for full order of protection.
Barclays Bank Delaware, St. Louis, vs. James D. Peacock; suit on account; change of venue granted.
Michael Busby et al vs. Home Court Advantage, Inc.; personal injury; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Wade O’Neal vs. Missouri State Highway Patrol et al; remove name sex offender registry; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Lynette Small; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Shaley Weeks; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Kenneth W. Wollard vs. Steve Francka et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Shelley R. Davis; contract - other.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LL vs. Kelly Lawrence; suit on account.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Ric L. Lawson; breach of contract.
Matthew Dakota Haugsted vs. Tiffani Amber Jenkins; family access motion.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Melody Beckley; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Corey Don Budd and Chelsie Cierra Budd.
Dawn Kayla Spear and Michael Steven Spear.
Michael Tobin and Rebecca Tobin.
Justin Nickolaus Walker and Isabelle V. Walker.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Aug. 12-Aug. 16 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Lisa Alff, Springfield; illegal use of credit or debit device; $200.
Cole T. Davies, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $110.
James R. Fleeman, Weaubleau; shoplifting (2); $100 (2).
David Ford, Stockton; driving while revoked or suspended; $100.
Amanda Louise Haynes, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended (3); $90 (3).
Tiffany M. Macias, Bolivar; disturbing the peace; $30 and 20 hours of community service.
James M. Mann, Bolivar; false report; $150.
Burnice McGree, Springfield; failure to yield right of way; $170.
Abigail Lynn Pippen, Preston; stealing; $200.
Margo L. Richards, Collins; no seat belt; $10.
Christine Stephen, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $170; no insurance; $100.
Chance R. Storment, Bolivar; domestic assault; $30 and 2 days jail.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Summer Dawn Blakeley, Bolivar (4); Kathryne E. Colvin, Springfield (2); Jason L. Parsons, Bolivar.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Shirey, Darrell Lynn and Shirey, Ladonna F. to Davenport, Charles and Davenport, Amber: Str 28-35-23 /Sw/Sw FF S1/4 Swsw.
Shaulis, Evelyn and Shaulis, Lyle to Stodghill, Leslie; Str 33-34-24 /Nw/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs13/77 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner Lot 6 BK 1 MW Easleys W/Easement LT 6 BL 1 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 Sur Bk/Pg: CS13/77 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Reed, Jared and Reed, Abigail to Reed, Roy and Reed, Amber; Lt 7 Prairie Heights Mini Estates 23-33-23 PB 3/53.
Fast, Steven R. and Fast, Donna K. to Sutton, Seth M.; Str 33-33-23 /S/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Tract G Str 33-33-23 /S/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Part Of Tract F-Beg At Se Corner With 50' Wide Easement.
Boyce, Rodney and Boyce, Rachel to Warren, Logan; Str 2-34-22 /Sw/Se FF West 660' Of South 660'.
Siems, Barry A. Trust and Siems, Leesa R. Trust to Cloyd, Ian; Str 21-34-23 /W/Se FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line + North Line Of Hwy B.
Doke, Jason and Doke, Jill to Osborne, Amanda; Str 33-32-22 /Ne/Se Sur BK/PG: CS13/320 FF Beg East 502.30' + South 457.25' From Nw Corner.
JJ Baker LLC and Viorel, Lee J. Trustee to Farmers State Bank; Lt 3 BL 16 Original Bolivar Sur BK/PG: PB5/35 FF Tract B-West 15.4' Of Lot 3+40' Vacated Street Lt 1 BL 25 Original Bolivar Sur BK/PG: PB5/35 FF Tract B-Less 23' Off South Side LT 4 BL 8 Original Bolivar FF Beg On Southerly Line BK8 65' 3" From Sw Corner LT 5 BL 8 Original Bolivar FF Beg On Southerly Line BK8 65' 3" From Sw Corner Str 3-33-23 /Sw/Ne Str 2-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF 10 Acres Off West Side Less 20' Square Out Of Nw Corner Str 2-33-23 /N/Nw FF Lying West Of RRrrow+ West Of Road.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Baker, John David and Baker, Carissa A.; LT 36 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Bohner, James N. and Bohner, Tarah L. to Lotz, Kyle M. and Lotz, Shelbie L.; Lt 38 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Felton, Michael G. and Felton, Diana L. to Whitsel, Justen Robert and Whitsel, Maria; Lt 4 Str 6-34-23 S/E/Nw FF E1/2 S1/2 E1/2 Nw.
Cowden, Robert W. Jr. to Cowden, Robert W. Jr. and Hartman, Cassondra; Str 11-33-22 /Nw/Nw Sur BK/PG: RS 1/41 FF Tract 1-Beg At Sw Corner.
Meador Family Investments LP and Meador Management LLC to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; Str 16-33-22 //Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Dooley, Nadia and Young, Nadia and Dooley, Mikeal to Brown, Constance R.; Str 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne Sur BK/PG: PB7/139 FF Tract B-Beg On North Line.
Sikes, L. C. and Sikes, Twyla to W H & F LLC; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF All Of Bk 6 Beg 139' North + 75' East Of Sw Corner.
Martin, Christine and Ballowe, Durwood A. to Oliver, Jeremy Williams and Oliver, Martha Elizabeth; LT 8 Forest Ridge Estates 26-34-23 PB7/40.
Branson, Justin Trust and Branson, Vickie Lee Trust to Polk County Land & Cattle LLC; LT 1 Str 6-35-24 /W/Ne FF Described Lying North + East Of Hwy 13 Beg At Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 2 Ne LT 2 Str 6-35-24 /W/Ne FF Described Lying North + East Of Hwy 13 Beg At Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 2 Ne LT 1 Str 6-35-24 /E/Nw FF Described Lying North + East Of Hwy 13 Beg At Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 2 Ne LT 2 Str 6-35-24 /E/Nw FF Described Lying North + East Of Hwy 13 Beg At Ne Corner W1/2 Lot 2 Ne.
Dodson, Terry L Trust to Dodson, Terry L.; Str 7-32-24 /Nw/Se AC15 FF East 15 Acres Str 7-32-24 /Ne/Se AC 10 FF 10 Acres Off West Side.
JJ Baker LLC and Viorel, Lee J. Trustee to Three AmigoSZ LLC; Lt 4 DCBC Subdivision 13-33-23 PB6/106.
Sharpe, Helen Trust and Sharp, Roger Trustee to Harpster, Doug; Str 5-34-21 /Se/Se FF Less North 825' Of Se Str 8-34-21 /Ne/Ne.
Neill, Billy Joe Trust and Neill, Blane Trustee to DCBC LLC; Str 16-33-23 /N/Ne Sur BK/PG: CS15/15 Ff Beg At Ne Corner.
Reynolds, Jack Stephen Trust to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; Str 16-33-22 /Ne/Ne Sur BK/PG: CS15/23 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Industrial Development Authority Of The City Of Bolivar The to S & L Storage LLC; Str 14-33-23 /E/Se Sur BK/PG: CS15/31 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Moffett, Peggy P. to Canole, Philip; Lt 27 BL 7 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 28 BL 7 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 29 BL 7 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9.
DCBC LLC to Broad Oak Fair LLC; BL 1 Leonards Addition 11-33-23 PB2/10 Sur BK/PG: PB6/1 FF Tract 1-Beg At Nw Corner.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, July 29
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th, South 125th and South 103rd Roads.
• The oath of office was administered to Polk County Council on Aging board member
Donna Polly.
Tuesday, July 30
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Paul Long and Richard Ollis with Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Hancock viewed South 103rd, East 420th and East 400th Roads.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin made a motion to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously with Legan absent.
Friday, Aug. 2
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The July 2019 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from Prosecuting AttorneyKen Ashlock on Wednesday, July 31.
• The July 2019 add-on and abatement court orders were received from Collector DebbiMcGinnis on Thursday, August 1.
• The July 2019 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from
Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips on Thursday, August 1.
• The July 2019 statement of collections report was received from Collector Debbi R.McGinnis on Thursday, August 1.
• The July 2019 county clerk fee report was received from County Clerk Melinda
Robertson on Thursday, August 1.
• The July 2019 report of criminal/civil fees was received from the Sheriff Danny
Morrison on Thursday, August 1.
• The commission received a recommendation of Barbara Hensley to serve as a boardmember of the Polk County Senior Citizen’s Services Board. Legan moved to accept the recommendation and appoint Hensley to the board. Austin seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
• Austin made a motion to allow Hancock permission to sign on behalf of the Polk County Commission an agreement for being part of a consortium of local elected officials or (CLEO), hereafter called the Ozark Workforce Development Region Consortium of Council of Local Elected Officials. Legan seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
• The July 2019 fee report was received from Assessor Rita Lemmon.
• Economic Development Director Gail Noggle visited the commission in general
discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th, South 125th, South 138th and South 139th roads.
• Kirk Jones, Aldrich, visited with the commission regarding East 503 road.
• The July 2019 public administrator fee report was received from Public AdministratorBarbara Davolt.
• The July 2019 treasurer’s balance report was received from Treasurer Shirly Allison.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Aug. 19
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• Jason Parsons, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and violating order of protection.
• Johnny Smith, 50, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Bobby Suniga Jr., 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Jessie Coy, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kylie Parsons, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for damage to jail/jail property.
• Rosanne Johnson, 46, of Sparta was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Gibby, 29, of Ozark was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 432nd Road for a warrant.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. B for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 515th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Buffalo Street for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Mo. 215 for harassment.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• Joshua Hamilton Sr., 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• David Lockhart, 30, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• A 41-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of delivery/manufacturing an imitation of controlled substance.
• Sara Coon, 19, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
• Tommy Davis, 29, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for disturbing the peace.
• Hilary Adams, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
• Nathan Casey, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to West South Street/South Clark Avenue for a pursuit.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 13 for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street for controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South College Street for a domestic physical.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Daniel Presley, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• A 26-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, careless and imprudent driving, speeding, harassment, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, violating parole, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• James Lemaster, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of marijuana and speeding.
• Justin Crumrine, 20, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Rheaya Goodwin, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Edward Maynard III, 31, of Bolivar as arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Danny Glidewell, 61, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing/receiving stolen property.
• William Davis, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, driving while revoked/suspended, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of controlled substance.
• Aaron Dawson, 28, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for seat belt violation.
• A 24-year-old Fair Play woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 24-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 28-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Deputies responded to Rt. PP/Rt. RB for a vehicle fire.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Pomme de Terre for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 154th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/Rt. PP for an animal call.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 43
• A 24-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Jedadiah Watson, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• George Deckard Jr., 46, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• A 32-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Street for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for a disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 380th Road for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 128th Road for a domestic verbal.
