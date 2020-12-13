CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cheree Lynnette Lipe, born 1989, Fair Play; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Dec. 23.
Kermetta Erron Navarro, born 1985, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting arrest; summons issued; due in court Dec. 23.
Larry Stewart, born 1980, Lebanon; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Jan. 6.
Jacob Voorhees, born 1977, Lebanon; class E felony leaving scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court Jan. 6.
Eric Allen Floyd, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Jan. 6.
Kameron Kellogg, born 1990, Springfield; class E felony driving with revoked or suspended license; summons issued; due in court Jan. 6.
Jeremiah M. Christensen, born 1977, Humansville; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Jan. 20.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Robert J. Fuerst vs. Candyce Montgomery; rent and possession.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Karen S. Lee; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Arnold, Coneta Elaine Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Arnold, Ronald D. and Arnold, Lester Randall and Fieth, Carolyn Elaine and Kennedy, Gloria Ann; STR 33-33-21 /E/Sw FF Less Beg On East Line+ Less All Described Subject To Easement STR 33-33-21 S/Se/Nw FF Less Beg At Ne Corner E 1/2 Sw Subject To Easement.
