CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Alexander Jaguez, born 1990, Fair Play; class D felony statutory sodomy — second degree; warrant issued; $50,000 bond.
Clinton James Watson, born 1984, Pleasant Hope; class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — first offense; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management vs. Matthew H. Klinglesmith; suit on account.
Cash Link USA vs. Billy D. Stepp; suit on account.
In the matter of Sheila Mae Davies; expunge record.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Rachel Campbell; suit on account.
Cherie Weant vs. Sandra Hosman; property damage.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brandon Scott; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Thelma Murphy and Timothy E. Murphy.
Shaley R. Murphey and Jason Murphey.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Silo Ridge Country Club LLC to Beyer, Marc and Beyer, Janet; LT 1 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61 FF Less Easterly 20'.
Bunch, Phillip D. to Bunch, Phillip D. and Inman, Ruby Carol; LT 1 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 2 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 3 BL 10 Wishart Original Lt 4 BL 10 Wishart Original Lt 5 BL 10 Wishart Original Lt 6 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 7 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 8 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 9 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 10 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 11 BL 10 Wishart Original LT 12 BL 10 Wishart Original.
Millsap & Singer PC and Buckhanon, Richard D. and Buckhanon, Melany to Shyla Enterprises Inc.; LT 1B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Akin, Phyllis to Hogue, Charles Scott and Hogue, Cherish Lavone Maria; STR 21-33-22 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Less West 330' + Less North 3 Acres W/Easement.
Smithson, Larry to Lear, Shanda A. and Butler, William Z.; LT 113 BL 8 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Duque, Mario Duque, Michella to Hembree, Junior and Hembree, Peggy; LT 127 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Johnston, Elvena M. to Frolov, Igor and Frolov, Irina; STR 20-32-21 /Sw/Se FF Beg 2005' West + 145' North Of Se Corner Se Section 20 STR 20-32-21 SUR BK/PG: CS9/321 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Gonzales, Paul and Gonzales, Brooke to Spositi, Mark L. and Spositi, Linda L.; STR 32-33-23 /Se/Se SURK/PG: RS4/268 STR 33-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/268 STR 33-33-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/268 FF Beg At Center Of Ne Corner Sese LT 2 STR 4-32-23 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/268 LT 1 STR 4-32-23 N/E/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/268 FF Beg At Center Of Ne Corner Sese LT 2 STR 5-32-23 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/268.
Holt Properties Of Bolivar LLC to Lahr Properties LLC; LT 14 Porter Place Phase 5 13&14-33-23 PB8/91.
Stout, Janet to Lane, Travis; LT 11 Karlin Acres 5th Amended Lots 6-11 PB9/107.
Circuit Court Of Hickory County and Townsend, Carliss O. Estate to Townsend, Carliss O II and Yeargain, Candy L.; STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 3-Beg At Nw Corner.
Yeargain, Candy L. to Townsend, Carliss O II and Townsend, Angel; STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 3-Beg At Nw Corner.
Carneal, Donald Ray Trust and Carneal, Alice Marie Trust to Hall, Cody A. and Hall, Savannah R.; LT 7 A L Taylor Bolivar FF 85' X 140'.
Smoot, Donna M. to Smoot, Donna M. and Vanamburg, Robert Thomas; LT 4 Raintree 4-32-22 PB7/178 LT 5 Raintree 4-32-22 PB7/178.
Ten A LLC to Beal, Thomas Porter; STR 9-33-22 /W/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS 14/377 FFf Beg At Se Corner W/Water Rights In 2018l/2818.
Buffalow, Ellen J. Trust to Hansen, Gregory and Hansen, Christina; STR 29-32-23 S/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CSs15/119 FF Lying West Of Little Sac River Less South 362.9'.
Glenn, George Steven to Glenn, Mary Beth; LT 4 Arrowhead Village 35-32-24 PB8/129 LT 7 Arrowhead Village 35-32-24 PB8/129.
Glenn, George Steven to Glenn, Mary Beth; STR 35-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 476' X 170'.
Glenn, George Steven to Glenn, Mary Beth; STR 2-31-24 /N/Ne STR 1-31-24 Ff Beg At Nw Corner 34 2/7 Rods X 70 Rods STR 35-32-24 /S/Se LT 10 Arrowhead Village 35-32-24 PB8/129.
Glenn, George Steven to Glenn, Mary Beth; STR 26-32-24 N/Nw/Nw FF North 345' Of Described Less North 15’.
Willis, Ethan and Willis, Jessica to Burke, Brian and Burke, Christina; STR 24-35-21 /Nw/Se STR 24-35-21 /E/Se FF North 50' Of South 1502'.
Excel Investments Limited Partnership to Naylor, Brett Lynn and Naylor, Brittney Catherine; STR 28-34-22 /E/Se FF Beg 20 Rods East Of Sw Corner STR 34-34-22 //Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 28-34-22 /E/Se FF East 40 Acres Of Described Beg 20 Rods East Of Sw Corner E1/2 Se STR 34-34-22 //Nw FF East 40 Acres Of Described Beg At Nw Corner.
Vandergriff, Patricia S. and Westpfahl, Rudy E. to Moore, Brandon T. and Moore, Ashley N.; LT 8 STR 2-34-22 N/E/Ne FF 6 Acres Beg At Ne Corner Of E1/2 Less Described.
Bratkov, Sergei and Bratkov, Marina to Kozub, Mila and Kozub, Ihor; LT 6B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Golden Properties LLC to L & K Property Solutions LLC; LT 23 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28 LT 2 BL 5 Nelson Addition1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North 80' Lt 4 Holt Addition 6-33-22 PB6/80 LT 6 BL 4 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF South 54' LT 7 BL 4 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF North 25' Lt 4 BL 3 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF South 1/2 LT 5 BL 3 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF East 17' Of South 1/2 LT 2 BL 7 Clarks Resubdivision Lot 5&N1/2lot6 PB4/22 LT 29 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 30 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 31 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 5 Southern Heights 14-33-23 Pb3/1 LT 67 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28 LT 4 Hutcheson Addition Amended12-33-23 PB1/49 LT 1 Southwest Estates 2nd PB3/38 LT 8 BL 6 Clarks Addition PB2/5 SUR BK/PG: PB6/2 FF Tract 2.
Grider, Landon J. and Grider, Briana L. and Keller, Briana L. to Royal, Lane and Royal, Karen; LT 114 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
