CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Stephen D. Ayers; breach of contract.
Wakefield and Associates Inc. vs. Tim C. Smith; suit on account.
Wakefield and Associates Inc. vs. Kelvin M. Sawyer et al; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Charlie B. Birdsong; suit on account.
Christopher Pomeroy vs. Chadara Rose: other miscellaneous action.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Matthew Cody Medley and Kelli Mae Cunningham.
Alicia M. Hartley and Jared L. Hartley.
Sarah Elizabeth Rotramel and Danny Joe Rotramel.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Raney, Shane B. and Raney, Kelly K. to Morrison, Edward D. II and Morrison, Rebecca A.; LT 7 Indian Camp Revised PB3/46 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner LT 8 Indian Camp Revised PB3/46 FF Beg At Se Corner West 48' Subject To Flowage Easement Lt 2 Indian Camp Revised PB3/46 FF Subject To Flowage Easement.
Heffernan, Michael G. and Heffernan, Sherrel L. to High, Charles R.; LT 1 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract A-North 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 LT 2 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract A-North 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 LT 3 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract A-North 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 Lt 4 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract A-North 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 Lt 1 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PG2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract B-South 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 LT 2 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract B-South 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 LT 3 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract B-South 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3 LT 4 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS4/102 FF Tract B-South 1/2 Of Lots 1 2 + 3.
Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation and Bolivar Education Advancement Foundation and Carson Scholarship Fund Trust and Carson, Anna C. Trust and Douglas, Kerry D. Trustee to Stacye, Steven A.; LT 3 STR 2-34-24 /W/Ne FF Lying North + East Of Hwy 13.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Patel, Nisarg A. and Patel, Reenaben N.; LT 12 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Coburn, Edward J. and Coburn, Brenda C. to Sawyer, Kyle R. and Sawyer, Rachael E.; LT 4 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Meredith, Robert W. Trust and Meredith, Loretta A. Trust to Lawson, Erik and Lawson, Gina; LT 13 Meadowlane Estates 10-33-23 PB4/62.
Wilson, Raymond and Wilson, Betty to Gutzman, Donald and Gutzman, Laurie; LT 9 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Pezold, George L. and Pezold, Josephine F. to Mock, Terence M. and Mock, Donna L.; LT 12 Stonecrest Estates 7-33-23 PB7/78.
Britain, Travis R. to Wilson, Raymond and Wilson, Betty; LT 10 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Graves, Johnny S. and Graves, Shelly A. to Kline, James Edward and Smith, Valarie L.; STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg East 660' South 208 3/4' East 208 3/4' South 1361 3/4' From Nw Corner.
Kirksey, Jerry M. Trust and Kirksey, Jay Trust and Kirksey, Mary Kathryn Trust to Debow, Keith C. and Debow, Shawn L.; STR 4-33-22 /N/Sw FF Less N1/2 Nwsw.
Schneider, Rob and Schneider, Jennifer to Schmidt, John III and Schmidt, Lizbeth A.; STR 33-34-23 /Nw/Ne FF Less East 658.5'.
Sechler, Shane A. Trust and Sechler, Michele L Trust to Sechler, Shelby L.; STR 36-32-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Intersection Of Nrow Hwy 215 (M) + East Line Swnw.
Aegis Enterprises LLC and Aegis LLC to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; LT 34 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 35 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 36 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 37 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 38 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville FF North1/2 LT 39 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 40 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville BL 18 Gages Addition Humansville BL 19 Gages Addition Humansville LT 18 Gages Addition Humansville LT 19 Gages Addition Humansville.
Fellers, Betty J. to Smithson, Larry; LT 114 BL 8 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Fellers, Betty J. to Butler, William Zachary and Lear, Shanda; LT 114 BL 8 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Young, Caleb and Young, Katherine to Taylor, Zakary and Taylor, Shelby; LT 7 BL B Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to McLemore, Catherine Lynn; STR 32-32-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/54 AC 9.27 FF Tract 2-Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
Watson, Dustin and Watson, Breanna to Morris, Les; LT 1 STR 3-31-22 /W/Nw FF Beg 6.45' South Of Ne Corner 330' X 660'.
Cotham, Tyler and Cotham, Hillary N. and Woods, Hillary N. to Sturguess, Jaylene Nichol; LT 2 BL 1 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North 1/2 Less East 10'.
KMDFLimited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 25 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Lean, Kristeen M. and Fugett, Kristeen M. and Lean, Darrell to Hillenburg, Taylor S.; LT 14 Karlin Acres 5th Amended Lots 6-11 PB9/107.
Sturguess, Jaylene Nichol to Sturguess, Jaylene N. and Sturguess, Chelsea; LT 2 BL 1 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North 1/2 Less East 10'.
Keeth, Zachary and Blaeuer, Nicole to Taylor, William G.; STR 22-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Bolivar City Of to Bolivar R-1 School District; STR 1-33-23 //Ne AC 1.61 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Ray, Tony; STR 32-32-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/54 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner.
Gibbone, Denise to Perry, Erica D.; STR 6-35-24 /E/Se FF Lying East Of RR Row Less Described STR 5-35-24 //Sw FF Lying West Of HV OC Road+ East Of Rr Row Less Described STR 5-35-24 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Jones, Vonna and Jones, Mike and Bauer, Vonna to Bauer, Corey Don and Bauer, Rebecca Lane; LT 8 STR 5-34-23 FF Beg 1150' West Of Ne Corner Subject To Road Easement STR 33-35-23 //Se FF Road Easement Legal Descriptions.
Ball, Roy and Ball, Abigail to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; LT 5 BL 3 North Addition Humansville PB2/4.
RSJS LLC to Oakstar Bancshares Inc.; LT 5 Cumberland Acres Phase 2 13-33-23 PB4/9 FF Beg At Sw Corner LT 3 Cumberland Acres Phase 2 13-33-23 PB4/9 FF Beg At East Row Of Hwy 83 19.08' southerly From Nw Co LT 5 Cumberland Acres Phase 2 13-33-23 PB4/9 FF Beg At East Row Of Hwy 83 19.08' southerly From Nw Co LT 3 Cumberland Acres Phase 2 13-33-23 PB4/9 FF South 171.21'of Described West 50' Of East 419.06' W.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Dec. 14
Jail Capacity: 30
Nichole M. Karaffa, 26, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for fraud, no valid license and possession of a controlled substance.
Stealing was reported on West Tilden Street in Humansville.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Inmate Capacity: 30
Victoria H. Fuchs, 41, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Lawrence R. Waisner, 57, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for camping in an unauthorized area, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Domestic assault was reported on East 560th Road in Morrisville.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Jail Capacity: 35
James R. Hodges, 41, of Louisburg was booked into jail on warrants for probation violation, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
A Fair Play woman came into the Polk County Sheriff's Office to report forgery/stealing.
Trespassing was reported on 505th Road in Halfway.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock and Austin were both quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received.
Rex Smith Oil in Springfield bid $1.4463 per gallon. Naegler Oil in Springfield bid $1.70 per gallon
Due to not having a quorum, a motion will be done at a later date.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the Legan on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 165th, South 225th and South 198th roads.
The September 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
Friday, Oct. 23
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock and Austin were both quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
Crites updated the Legan on conditions of county roads and bridges.
