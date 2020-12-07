CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Danny R. Shrout, born 1977, Brighton; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; warrant issued; $10,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Nicholas Kumming; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Crystal T. Colbert; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kimberly Carver; suit on account.
Easy Cash ASAP vs. Charlene Downum; breach of contract.
Citibank N.A. vs. William Ellerbee; suit on account.
In re Elliott Alexander Kilste; change of name.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kevin K. Brashears and Jessica D. Brashears.
Heather J. Corn and Isaac R. Corn.
Joshua R. Hornett and Abigail J. Hornett.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Sorgen, Justin R. and Sorgen, Alisha to Ward, Jess Allan and Ward, Ashlyn Nycole; STR 4-34-22 E/Sw/Sw.
Daulton, Aaron and Daulton, Heather to Kelsch, Patrick B. and Kelsch, Kaprice; LT 13 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Bowers, David A. to Royal Investment Properties Group LLC; STR 23-35-21 /Se/Ne.
Spicher, Wauneta and Morrow, Louisa to Rush, James A. Jr.; STR 27-35-21 E/Sw/Se FF W1/2 Of E1/2 Swse.
Rush, James A. Jr. to Royal Investment Properties Group LLC; STR 27-35-21 E/Sw/Se FF W1/2 Of E1/2 Swse.
McMillen, Fonda R. Trust to Maples, Clinton Dale and Maples, Ashley Annette; STR 8-32-23 /Ne/Ne FF 30 Acres Off East Side.
Cantrell, James E. to Lear, Shanda and Butler, William Z. and Shandas Down Town Pawn & Bond LLC; STR 34-34-24 W/Sw/Se FF Beg At Se Corner S1/2 Swse W/Easement STR 3-33-24 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner S1/2 Swse W/Easement.
Ramsay, Jerry H. and Ramsay, Shirley C. to Stokes, Donnie; LT 2 Lakeview Hills 29-34-23 PB7/102.
Panter, Gary C. and Panter, Glenda A. to Dennis, Shawn and Dennis, Veronica; LT 39 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Dennis, Shawn and Dennis, Veronica to Pearey, Michael and Lacavera, Crystal; STR 20-33-23 S/Ne/Se FF Less Beg At Se Corner + Less All Described.
S & B Real Estate Holdings LLC to Huynh, Larry and Huynh, Nina; LT 3 BL 2 Hunters Subdivision Bolivar FF North 65' LT 4 BL 2 Hunters Subdivision Bolivar FF East 1/2 Subject To Water Line+ Sewer Easement.
Burris, Michael E. to Romines, Michael David and Romines, Amy Lyn; LT 1 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78.
Badley, Jordan to Lenox, Dustin; STR 34-32-21 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/108 FF Nene Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Gerdes, Rose M. Trust to Marsh, Frank R. and Marsh, Billie Jo; LT 21 Grand Brooke Estates 32-32-21 PB8/179.
Hains Designs LLC to Jones, Dustin; LT 2 BL 6 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North ½.
Gourley, Richard Lee and Julien, Chalis Olivia and Bock, Chalis Olivia to Julien, Chalis Olivia; LT 13 Pleasant Hope Original FF Less 66' Off West Side LT 14 Pleasant Hope Original FF Less 66' Off West Side.
Costello, Kevin P. and Costello, Jamie S. to Costello, Ted Arenn and Costello, Marandia; STR 33-34-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Glenn, Steve and Glenn, Beth to Jones, Julie J.; STR 35-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 476' X 170'.
Buffalow, Ellen J. Trust to Livingston, Earl R. and Livingston, Samantha J.; STR 29-32-23 S/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/119 FF Lying East Of Little Sac River STR 29-32-23 S/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/119 FF South 362.9' Lying West Of Little Sac River.
Tennis, Casey to Tennis, Ashlee; STR 25-32-21 Sw/Ne/Nw FF W1/2 Swnenw STR 25-32-21 Sw/Ne/Ne FF E1/2 Swnenw.
Local 101 Hoisting Engineers Apprenticeship & Skill Improvement Fund Trust to Missouri Prairie Foundation The; STR 3-32-22 /Sw/Sw.
Holt, Christopher P. and Holt, Kayla R. to Chapman, Angel Breanna; LT 15 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
MGL Trustee LLC and Scroggins, Jonathan G. and Scroggins, Shannon W. to Assemblies Of God Credit Union; LT 5 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 LT 6 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12.
Gallant, Jeffrey and Gallant, Crystal to Wood, David Lee and Wood, Carla; LT 10 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
C & C Asphalt Maintenance LLC to AE Accommodator 2 LLC; STR 19-33-22 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS10/189 FF East 45' Of Described Beg Where Easterly Line Hwy 13 Inte STR 19-33-22 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS10/189 FF West 105' Of East 150' Of Described Beg Where Easterly LI.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Nov. 21
No reports released.
Sunday, Nov. 22
No reports released.
Monday, Nov. 23
No reports released.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
No reports released.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Trent Hill, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for altering or removing item number to deprive lawful owner, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Reginald Smith, 33, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
A 31-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
A 28-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and possession of paraphernalia.
A 24-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Marshall Parish, 22, of Belton was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Cary Mitchell, 45, of Joplin was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Oct. 5
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The September 2020 statement of collections was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit. Legan moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Paperwork was presented for EEZ abatement for Missouri Pride Beef Packers in Pleasant Hope. Legan moved to approve the abatement application. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Hancock and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Jodie Davidson visited with the Austin regarding East 480th Road.
Friday, Oct. 9
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The September 2020 collector’s turnover was received from Roberts-McGinnis on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The September 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The 2020 inspection of county owned land and building was presented to the commission by county clerk Melinda Robertson for review.
The 2020 county clerk record of annual inspections and inventory was presented to the commission by Robertson for review.
Pat Douglas of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding a historical downtown district. He will follow up with more information next week.
Public works supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Hancock and Legan viewed South 60th Road.
The September 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received form prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
A wire transfer of $149,261.71 for the law enforcement sales tax was received.
A wire transfer of $149,261.74 for the capital improvement sales tax was received.
A training certificate was received from assessor Rita Lemmon for completing 20 hours of annual training as required by RSMo.Chapter 53.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Joseph Edward Greathouse Jr., 39, Bolivar, and Lori A. McCabe, 49, Bolivar.
Dalton Patrick Kelley, 28, Bolivar, and Kathryn Lynn Fitzpatrick, 26, Bolivar.
James Michael Charlton, 48, Bolivar, and Amy Renea Manning, 43, Bolivar.
Michael Eugene Shawley, 39, Bolivar, and Kaley Jean Williams, 32, Murrayville, Georgia.
Nelson S. Yoder, 20, Dunnegan, and Martha L. Yoder, 27, Dunnegan.
Anthony Scott Moore, 27, Bolivar, and Sammy Lea Sage, 26, Wichita, Kansas.
