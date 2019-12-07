CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Troy Burl Crawford, Trenton, born 1964; class E felony driving while intoxicated; four years prison, suspended, 30 days shock detention, five years supervised probation; class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Johnny Carl Davis Jr., Walnut Grove, born 1988; three counts class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years and six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Johnny Carl Davis Jr., Walnut Grove, born 1988; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Michael Dalton Isaac, Ava, born 1993; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve six years prison. Isaac was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Brandon Scott Maggard, Halfway, born 1985; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Maggard was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony second-degree burglary.
Brittany Michelle Marler, Bolivar, born 1992; class D felony possession of controlled substance; four years prison to be served concurrently; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Marler was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Noah William Ray, Bolivar, born 1996; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence. Ray was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class D felony sexual misconduct involving child under 15.
Beau Tyler Slatten, Bolivar, born 1996; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve two 3-year prison sentences. Slatten was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class D felony delivery or possession of controlled substance at jail/correction center and class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Bobby Ray James Suniga Jr., Springfield, born 1991; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve three years prison. Suniga was originally placed on probation in January for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Gregory Michael Wade, Fair Play, born 1980; class C felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Bridgett A. Butcher, Perryville, born 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence. Butcher was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Melissa Monique Dodd, Springfield, born 1982; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Levi A. Caldera, Bolivar, born 1985; class E felony resisting arrest; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Michelle Lee Dawson, Brighton, born 1992; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Dawson was originally placed on probation in February for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Ricky James Montgomery, Buffalo, born 1979, class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $100; D misdemeanor operate vehicle without valid license; $100.
John Arthur Savala, Bolivar, born 1987; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve four years prison. Savala was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony non-support.
Cases heard by Senior Judge William J. Roberts:
Michael Q. Bonner, Springfield, born 1951; class C felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Joseph F. Gambino, Flemington, born 1969; class C felony stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
William James Wires, born 1986, Springfield; class D felony disarming a peace officer; warrant served; $10,000 bond posted; due in court Dec. 11.
Brandon Joseph Chamblin, born 2000, Bolivar; class D felony receiving stolen property; warrant issued; $45,000 bond.
Kaven William Mahon, born 2000, Strafford; class A felony first-degree robbery, armed criminal action; warrant served; $125,000 bond.
Erica Marie Milburn, born 1984, Marshfield; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Jan. 15.
Kelsie Cashion, born 1991, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Jan. 15.
Joseph Ray Brown Jr., born 1985, Humansville; class E felony operated vehicle without valid license — third and subsequent offense; arraignment Jan. 29.
Milinda Sue High, born 1968, Aldrich; class E felony operated vehicle without valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court Jan. 8.
Tammi Rachelle Buehler, born 1971, Springfield; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Jan. 8.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. David J. Hopkins; suit on account.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Michael A. Gorski; suit on account.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. David A. Zink; suit on account.
Synchrony Bank vs. Mike Costello; breach of contract.
Meek Lumberyard LLC vs. James Taylor; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michelle L. George and Timothy S. George.
Monika M. McClellan and Markus McClellan.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Nov. 25-Nov. 29 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Rodney Cordon, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jocelynn L. Gayden, Independence; speeding; $230.
Jerry Glen Lee, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Ryan Cesar Rodriguez, Springfield; speeding; $180.
Lacrista Belle Marie Todd, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110; failure to register vehicle; $110; failure to register vehicle; $110; no insurance; $150.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Kristen Cierra Burdette, Bolivar; Amanda J. Cox, Bolivar (2); Michelle L. Francisco, Richland; Jesse Elyse Gannaway, Bolivar ( 2); David N. Lockhart, Bolivar (2); Brittany M. Marler, Bolivar (8); Bray D. Nolting, Fulton; Randall Scott Roberts, Bolivar; Destiny F. Weaver, Springfield; William James Wires, Halfway.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Nov. 4
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 103rd, East 540th and East 505th roads.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The October 2019 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• A training certificate was received from Kyle Legan for completing 20 hours of regulartraining per 49.082 RSMo.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• A special election was held in four precincts for the City of Bolivar.
• A special election was held for Walnut Grove School District. Polk County voters were sent to Greene County to vote.
• Hancock and Austin met with Windstream representatives Steven Moore and Terry Lockhart and landowners Dale Dunseth and Tommy Marsh at South 218th and East 450th roads to discuss right of ways.
• Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit submittal. Leganmade a motion to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austinseconded the motion. Call of the vote: Hancock-yes, Legan-yes, Austin-yes.
• The October 2019 recorder of deeds deposits and disbursement report was receivedfrom recorder Carol Poindexter.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The October 2019 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
• The October 2019 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis onThursday, Nov. 7.
• A wire transfer of $127,563.51 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
• A wire transfer of $127,563.54 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
• Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 218th, East 450th and East 470th roads.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The salary commission met at 10 a.m.
• The October 2019 public administrators fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 560th Road.
Friday, Nov. 15
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 240 Road.
• Polk County Health Department director Michelle Morris visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin made a motion to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
• Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The commission discussed a letter from Mark Partin of Matco Realty, LLC requesting a refund of fees and interest of $85.71. Matco Realty never received a tax statement in 2018 due to an error made in the assessor’s office. Austin moved to refund fees and interest. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• William Wilson, 33, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to signal and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Chance Larimore, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for taking wildlife illegally.
• Dale Perry, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for distributing/delivering controlled substance.
• A 27-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and assault.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. JJ for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 159th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Main Street for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 430th Road for a burglary.
• Deputies responded to South 233rd Road/East 535th Road for a sign down/missing.
