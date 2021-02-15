CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
American Express National Bank vs. Bob Hagar; breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank vs. Denise Whitlock; breach of contract.
Fred Lower TTEE vs. Brian Freeze et al; landlord complaint.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Derik Moffett; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Terry Teters; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Garrett, Jonathan and Garrett, Sharon L. and Cendroski, Sharon L. and Cedroski, Eric to Wilkerson, Paul and Wilkerson, Katherine; STR 17-32-21 /W/Se FF Part West 264' Of East 528' Of Hwy Z.
DCBC LLC to Mo Real Estate Holdings LLC; LT 60 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84 LT 61 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Wall, Russell T. and Wall, Judith to Lasalle, Jacob Matt and Lasalle, Laura Elizabeth; LT 34 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Jump, Ada Trust and Jump, Donald R. Trustee to Jump, Jeffery A. and Jump, Timothy R.; STR 27-34-22 /S/Sw FF Less 10 Acres Off East End STR 27-34-22 W/Nw/Sw.
Jump, Jeffery A. and Jump, Timothy R. and Jump, Denise R. to Jumps Sunset Farms P; STR 27-34-22 /S/Sw FF Less 10 Acres Off East End STR 27-34-22 W/Nw/Sw.
Jump, Donald Robert and Jump, Carolyn Janette to On Deck LP; STR 9-33-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg Where N Row Line Hwy 32 Intersects West Line W/Easement.
Petitt, Nikki D. to Petitt, Joshua Daniel; STR 36-32-21 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Sesw STR 1-31-21 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner Sesw.
Delcour, Keith to Arnold, Jesse R. and Arnold, Caitlyn; STR 35-32-21 //Ne SUR BK/PF: CS10/272 FF Beg N + E 833.59' From Sw Corner.
Overman, Kelly to Overman, Richard F.; STR 28-32-22 N/Se/Se FF Beg 493' North Of Se Corner.
Cournoyer, Jennifer Ann and Miragila, Lois and Collins, Andrew to Cournoyer, Jennifer Ann; STR 10-33-23 E/Nw/Ne FF E1/2 E1/2 Nwne.
D & R Choate Farms LLC to Allen, John and Allen, Michelle; LT 7 Brighton Original.
Presley, Connie to Keltner, Garrett C. and Keltner, Kately; LT 2 Karlin Acres 3rd 5-33-23 PB9/31. Sweetwater Renovations LLC to Blackard Rentals LLC; STR 10-31-22 /Nw/Ne FF Less West 1041' Beg 1041' East Of Nw Corner.
JHJ Irrevocable Trust to McCartney, Kevin and Lopez, Maryury; STR 8-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF Less South 775.1' Of East 347.6' + Less South 148.6' W/Easement STR 8-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Less Beg At Se Corner.
JHJj Irrevocable Trust to McCartney, Kevin and Lopez, Maryu; STR 8-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF South 775.1' Of East 347.6' Less South 148.6' W/Easements.
Gerischer, Richard and Gerischer, Jenny to Helms, Erik; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner 147' X 95'.
Wheeler, James Trust and Douglas, Kerry D. Trustee to Visione, Dominic J. and Visione, Kathleen C.; LT 4 Whispering Oaks 26-34-23 PB3/42.
Eigsti, Joseph and Eigsti, Lydia to Blosser, Anthony John and Blosser, Darlene Rose; STR 13-33-21 Sw/Nw/Nw STR 13-33-21 Nw/Sw/Nw STR 13-33-21 Sw/Sw/Nw FF Lying North Of Quarry Road.
Keltner, Garrett and Keltner, Katelyn to Trussell, Anna and Furr, Cody; STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 332' X 656' STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/107 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/107 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner.
Tennis, Casey to Dean, Ronnie; LT G5 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Haddock, Dixie Carol and Haddock, Clyde Dale to Thorndyke, James S. and Thorndyke, Barbara A.; STR 26-34-22 //Sw FF Beg On East Line Less Part Lying East Of Hwy AA.
Brown, Tammy Plaster Trust and Plaster Brown, Tammy Trust to DCBC LLC; LT 4 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 Pb9/71.
Lockhart, David L. and Lockhart, Cindi L. to Nave, Justin and Nave, Dana; STR 28-35-21 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS2/99 FF Beg On East Line.
Vallance, Alan J. and Vallance, Charlotte M. to Scott, Joshua D. and Scott, Jessica R.; LT 1 BL 3 Mitchells Addition Morrisville SUR BK/PG: CS11/322 FF Tract II-Lots 1 + 2 + Street Between LT 2 BL 3 Mitchells Addition Morrisville SUR BK/PG: CS11/322 FF Tract II-Lots 1 + 2 + Street Between.
Rothmayer, Erich to Teer, Larry and Teer, Leona; BL F Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF South 1/2 Of Described 115' Off North End Of Described So BL F Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF South 1/2 Of Described 115' Off North End Of Described St.
Ballard, Judith J. Trust to Haberberger, Brian W. and Haberberger, Becki R.; STR 31-33-22 //Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Winfiel, Jerry D. Trust to Winfiel, Jerry D.; STR 36-34-23 /Se/Se FF Beg 345.3' West S + W 202.8' S + E 35' S +E 125.5' Of Ne Corner STR 36-34-23 /Se/Se Ff Beg 345.3' West S + W 202.8' S + E 35' S +E 125.5' N + E 174.9' Of Ne Corner STR 36-34-23 /Se/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay to Jeffries, Jackie Lee; LT 25 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 26 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 Pb1/60 LT 27 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 33 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT34 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Foglesong, Craig to Sidebottom, Charles; LT 23 Pleasant Hope Original FF Less Strip 1 Rod Wide Off North End.
Assemblies Of God Credit Union to Lauer, Brandon and Lauer, Kyle; LTt 5 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 LT 6 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12.
PAG LLC and Prairie Heights Water Co. to Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc.; LT 14 Prairie Heights 24-33-23 PB3/23 FF Less East 40' Subject To Easement Over North 80' + East 40'.
Drayton, Russel A. and Drayton, Sharon A. and Stander, Devin and Presley, Jade; STR 34-35-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner STR 35-35-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner Of Nene Section 34.
Choate, John Trust and Choate, Rose Trust to Choate, Rose Mary; LT 2 Powell Subdivision 1-33-23 PB4/3.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Bishop, Michael Lee Alexander; STR 33-32-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/57 FF Tract 6-Beg At Nw Corner.
Boggs, Carman to Boggs, Mike; STR 20-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF North 1/2 Of RS3/248 Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Jeffries, Jackie L. Trust and Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex Trust and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay Trust to Jeffries, Jackie Lee; LT 25 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 26 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 27 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 33 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 34 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Jeffries, Jackie L. Trust and Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex Trust and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay Trust to Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay; LT 8 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 Pb1/60 LT 9 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 10 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Jeffries, Jackie L. Trust and Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex Trust to Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex and Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay; LT 71 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
McCormack, Cynthia L. to McCormack, Kelly James Estate; LT 8 Sunburst Acres 2-32-22 PB7/35 FF East 10 Acres.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Feb. 6
A 24-year-old Stockton man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
A 30-year-old Stockton woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Rector, 25, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for red light violation.
Jesse Ewing, 39, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Patrick Weems, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for child not restrained, domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to appear, disturbing the peace and trespassing.
Lane Taylor, 22, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield.
Monday, Feb. 8
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Nicole Jackson, 32, of Rockaway Beach was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 35
Allissa Huber, 18, was arrested on a warrant for resisting/endangering the welfare of a child.
Travis Hemsworth, 39, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and no proof of insurance.
Andrea Savala, 30, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Joey Bergthold, 46, of Columbia was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and violating an order of protection.
Toby Holland Sr., 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
