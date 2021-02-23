CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Daniel L. Oldfield-Clark; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Timothy J. Stokes; breach of contract.
Absolute Resolutions Investment vs. Christopher Head; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
McElhaney, Corey and McElhaney, Christine to Thornburg, Samuel; LT 48 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
C & J Rental Property LLC to Noteware, Chandra L.; LT 11 Original Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner 150' X 75'.
Turner, Steve and Turner, Linda to Crossroads R V Park LLC; STR 4-32-24 /Se/Se FF Lying On Southerly Side Hwy123 Less All Tracts Described In Se STR 4-32-24 S/Ne/Se FF Lying On Southerly Side Hwy123 Less All Tracts Described In Se.
Hoelscher, Lance Alan and Hoelscher, Amber to 3L Investments LLC: LT 27 Parkside Estates 9-35-24 PB3/12 LT 28 Parkside Estates 9-35-24 PB3/12 Lt 29 Parkside Estates 9-35-24 PB3/12.
Haun, Dwight Trustee and Case Family Trust to Hughes, James M. and Hughes, Patricia J.; LT 5 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Jump, Reece and Jump, Kaelie and Archer, Alexandria Renne and Archer, Devin Michael to Williamson, Brittni L.; LT 1 BL 4 Leonards Addition 11-33-23 PB2/10 FF + Interest In Vacated Street.
Skidmore, Jesse J. Trustee and Skidmore, Jessie B. Trust and Skidmore, Audrey M. Trust to Skidmore, Jesse J.; STR 4-34-22 /Nw/Se STR 34-34-22 W/Ne/Se STR 34-34-22 /Se/Ne STR 35-34-22 /N/Sw STR 35-34-22 /Sw/Sw STR 34-34-22 E/Ne/Se STR 15-35-23 /Nw/Ne STR 15-35-23 /Ne/Nw STR 15-35-23 /S/Ne STR 15-35-23 /Se/Nw.
Keith, Dennis Trust and Keith, Nancy E. Trust and Keith, Michael Allen Trustee and Boone, Karen Sue Trustee and Miranda, Karen Sue Trustee to Gambriel, Kimberly; STR 20-33-23 S/Sw/Se FF Less West 10 Acres.
Morton, Robert A. to Muse, Sundy J.; STR 11-31-21 //E SUR BK/PG: RS3/108 FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line Section 11+ Centerline East STR 12-31-21 //W SUR Bk/Pg: RS3/108 FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line Section 11+ Centerline East STR 11-31-21 SUR BK/PG: RS4/248 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner Sene Section 11 STR 12-31-21 SUR BK/PG: RS4/248 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner Sene Section 11.
Ashcraft, Patrick A. to Novak, Yelena; LT 1 BL 3 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Wilson, Patrick to Heintz, Charles Daniel; LT 11 Grand Brooke Estates 32-32-21 PB8/179.
Tate, Alice E. By POA and Tate, Jimmy L. to Tate, Marvin E.; LT L BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot L75' X 180' LT M BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot L75' X 180' LT N BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot L75' X 180'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Feb. 12
Broc Glover, 23, of Windsor was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and no insurance.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Stinson Leppla, 31, of Sparta was arrested on a warrant for failure to register vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
Krystal Bowles, 35, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Jennifer Pierson, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Rebecca Beale, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, Feb. 14
No reports released.
Monday, Feb. 15
Lisa Bonham-Gunderson, 59, was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
John Claunch, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and violating parole.
A 51-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 23-year-old Weaubleau man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 19-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
Delbert Barry III, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, shoplifting, stealing and trespassing.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve payroll as submitted and submit payroll for direct deposit. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Monday, Jan. 4
Commissioner for the southern district Melinda Robertson attended the meeting in her new role.
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 60th, East 560th, East 525th, South 111th and East 480th roads.
Add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
The December 2020 fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The December 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The December 2020 sheriff fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
A lease agreement was presented to the commission for the leasing of 107 B East Broadway St., used to house the Regional Child Support Office. Legan moved to approve the lease for signatures. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Joey Davidson of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding East 480th road.
The oath of office was administered to newly appointed county clerk Bobbi Lear by Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
The December 2020 treasurer’s report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
The six-month (July – December) treasurer’s report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
The 12-month (January-December) treasurer’s report was received from Allison.
