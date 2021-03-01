CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Great Southern Bank vs. Jordan Chainey; breach of contract.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Dee A. Hawkins; breach of contract.
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Stacie A. Kolacek; suit on account.
RDF SW Missouri LLC dba Paul Davis Restoration vs. Albert R. Polly et al; breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank vs. Patricia Cole; breach of contract.
Caleb Medley et al vs. The Bank of Missouri; other tort.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James R. Harris and David C. Schain-Harris.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Baker, Edward to Wilson, Rebecca L.; STR 23-32-23 //Sw FF Lying East Of Road Beg 8 Rods West Of Ne Corner.
Haynes, Michael Wayne and Haynes, Barbara S. to Childs, Matthew A. and Childs, Kelly; STR 15-32-23 /W/Nw FF Beg Where E 514 RD Intersects East Line.
Thornburg, Samuel J. and Thornburg, Courtney to Thornburg, Samuel J. and Thornburg, Courtney; LT 48 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Quinn, John L. Jr. to Quinn, James R. and Quinn, Pamela J.; STR 5-34-22 Ne/Ne/Se FF Beg At East Quarter Corner.
Quinn, John L. to Duffett, Carrie Lynn and Frost, Sherrie Lynn; STR 5-34-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 660' X 240' STR 5-34-22 E/Ne/Se FF Beg 220' North Of Sw Corner 220' X 660'. Choate, Robert L. to Nelson, Richard Robin; LT 6 Piper Creek Estates31-34-22 PB6/30 SUR BK/PG: RS4/456 FF Tract 1- Beg At Nw Corner LT 6 Piper Creek Estates31-34-22 PB6/30 SUR BK/PG: RS4/456 FF Tract 2- Beg At Nw Corner LT 1 Piper Creek Estates31-34-22 PB6/30.
Jolley, John W. Trust and Jolley, Lavona Trust and Jolley, John William Jr. Trustee and Nelson, Harlena Kay Trustee to Jolley, John William Jr.; Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF North 100' Of Westerly 115' RR 230' Wide Station Ground + 326/.
Jolley, John William Jr. and Jolley, Melinda Marie to Jolley, John William Jr. and Jolley, Melinda Marie; Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF North 100' Of Westerly 115' RR 230' Wide Station Ground + 326/.
Jolley, John W. Trust and Jolley, Lavona Trust and Jolley, John William Jr. Trust and Nelson, Harlena Kay Trustee to Nelson, Harlena Kay and Brown, Harlena Kay; Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Westerly115' RR 230' Wide Station Ground Less North100' Lt J Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Nelson, Harlena Kay and Brown, Harlena Kay to Jolley, John William Jr. and Jolley, Melinda Marie; Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Westerly115' Rr 230' Wide Station Ground Less North100' LT J Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Van Blair, Betty A. and Greaves, Loretta M. to Patterson, Rachel; LT 2 Prairie Heights Mini Estates 23-33-23 PB3/53 STR 23-33-23 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner LT 2 Prairie Heights Mini Estates 23-33-23 Pb3/53 FF East 1/2 Of Described Beg At Ne Corner.
Greer, James J. and Greer, Ami to Hogue, Stephen and Hogue, Lauren; LT 6 STR 4-34-21 /W/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of Nrow Hwy P + Ease Line.
Olajos, Chet to Roderick, Dan M. and Roderick, Theresa A.; LT 15 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Conduff, Amanda to Page, Autumn; STR 27-35-23 //Ne FF Beg 1980' East Of Nw Corner 209' X 209'.
Mawhiney, Judy G. to Mawhiney, Richard D.; STR 12-31-23 N/Ne/Se FF East 800' Of South 272.25' Subject To 383/632 STR 12-31-23 N/Ne/Se FF Less East 800' Of South 272.25' Subject To 383/632 STR 12-31-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/123 FF Beg On East Line.
Hogue, Stephen and Hogue, Lauren to Fossum, Sally; LT 21 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Butler, Erin L. to Griffith, Jonathan Scott; LT 26 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Lear, Shanda A. and Shandas Downtown Pawn & Bond LLC and Butler, William Z. and Butler, Margaret to Mckee, Samuel and Mckee, Hanna; STR 34-34-24 W/Sw/Se FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement Shuler 11-212.
Callaway, Glenda Lee Estate and Callaway, Mary Ann Personal Representative to K D & G Investments LLC; STR 12-33-23 /Se/Se FF West 460' Of South 474'.
RCR2 LLC to Gibson, Henry R. and Gibson, Jana L.; LT 24 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
DCBC LLC to Jacobson, Sandy Kay; LT 4 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Less West80' Lt 5 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Less West80' Lt 6 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Less West80' LT 7 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar LT 8 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar Lt 4 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West30' Less East 14' LT 5 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West30' Less East 14' LT 6 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West30' Less East 14'.
DCBC LLC to Jacobson, Sandy Kay; LT 6 DCBC Subdivision 13-33-23 PB6/106.
DCBC LLC to Jacobson, Sandy K.; STR 13-33-23 Se/Se/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
DCBC LLC to Jacobson, Sandy K.; STR 30-34-22 /Sw/Sw FF Lying East Of East Row Hwy D LT 5 Highway D Subdivision 30-34-22 PB7/137 LT 6 Highway D Subdivision 30-34-22 PB7/137 LT 7 Highway D Subdivision 30-34-22 PB7/137.
DCBC LLC to Jacobson, Sandy K.; LT 1 Wilsons Southside Addition13-33-23 PB7/142 LT 2 Wilsons Southside Addition 13-33-23 PB7/142 LT 3 Wilsons Southside Addition 13-33-23 PB7/142.
DCBC LLC to Berry, Betsy Lee; LT 2 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/163 FF Tract A-Beg On South Line Out Lot 71' West Of Se Corner LT 2 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/163 FF Tract A-Part Of W1/2 Beg At Se Corner.
DCBC LLC to Berry, Betsy Lee; LT 1 Maple Tree 13-33-23 PB6/67 LT 2 Maple Tree 13-33-23 PB6/67 LT 3 Maple Tree 13-33-23 PB6/67.
DCBC LLC to Berry, Betsy Lee; STR 11-33-23 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/310 AC 1.705 FF Beg At Ne Corner STR 11-33-23 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/310 AC 1.705 FF Beg 99' South Of Ne Corner 99' X 215.4' LT 1 Baptist Hill 11-33-23 PB 4/8 SUR BK/PG: CS14/310 AC 1.705 LT 2 Baptist Hill 11-33-23 PB 4/8 SUR BK/PG: CS14/310 AC 1.705.
DCBC LLC to Berry, Betsy Lee; LT 8 Schafer Subdivision 4-33-23 PB9/46.
Summers, Elizabeth C. to Oliveri, Roberto Salvatore and Oliveri, Sharla; STR 7-31-24 Se/Se/Se.
Foster, Bobby and Foster, Amanda to Stunkel, David and Stunkel, Leidra; LT 4 STR 1-34-24 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS1/16 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner.
Nation, John T. and Nation, Barbara K. to Cessna, Cori Ellen and Cessna, Charles J.; LT 1 Tin Town Terrace 24-32-21 PB3/17 SUR BK/PG: RS5/38 AC 2.74 FF Tract B LT 2 Tin Town Terrace 24-32-21 PB3/17 SUR BK/PG: RS5/38 AC 2.74 FF Tract B-South 25'.
Bolivar Auto Sales LLC to 3L Investments LLC; LT 6 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg On Northerly Line Of Broadway Street 41' East From West LI LT 3 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Less 50' Off South End LT 4 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Less 50' Off South End.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Feb. 22
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Joseph Wilson, 33, of Marshfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Clinton Watson, 36, of Morrisville was arrested for sexual misconduct involving a child.
A 30-year-old Fair Play woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
Crystal Beckmon, 39, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Kody Rose, 32, of Polk was arrested on a warrant for stealing, stealing/receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Amber Shimp, 27, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for burglary, failure to pay child support and possession of controlled substance.
Madison Habick, 23, was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Lee Neil, 60, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Kyle Roberts, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Summer Bayer, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Jason Parsons, 47, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection.
A 43-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Lucas Lynch, 41, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Jordan Pedersen, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, no insurance, operating a vehicle without a driver's license and theft.
Marquis Allen, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Kylie Miner, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Mark McKnight, 41, of Rogersville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and no insurance.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Jan. 11
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed South 550th, South 200th, East 495th and South 190th roads. Crites and Legan viewed South 157th road.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission met with sheriff Danny Morrison regarding the 2021 sheriff’s budget.
The commission met with prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock regarding the 2021 prosecuting attorney’s budget.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission met with John Parks and Debra Wood regarding the 2021 regional child support budget.
The commission met with circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips regarding the 2021 circuit clerk’s office budget.
The commission met with public administrator Barbara Davolt regarding the 2021 public administrator’s budget.
The commission met with recorder Carol Poindexter regarding the 2021 recorder’s budget.
The commission met with treasurer Shirley Allison regarding the 2021 treasurer’s budget.
The commission worked on various county budgets.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Feb. 8
Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Domino’s, 623 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Robert’s Sale Barn, 1416 Hwy 32, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Fresh Ideas, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Walgreens, 1820 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; trim pieces need repaired.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Feb. 12
Wild West Cowboy Cafe, 111 W. Adams, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
