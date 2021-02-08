CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bolivar Ready Mix and Material LLC vs. Curtis Smith; breach of contract.
Jennifer Arnold vs. Simon Simmons; personal injury — vehicular.
Citibank NA vs. Jared Walker; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Margaret M. Ballinger; breach of contract.
Tina M. Payne vs. Billy Munson et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Karen S. Bailey and Delbert E. Bailey.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Millsap & Singer PC and Lawson, Gavin Wade and Lawson, Jessica to CJB 3 LLC; STR 29-32-23 S/Sw/Sw FF Less North 25'.
Butler, William Zachary and Butler, Margaret to Dunivan, Patrick and Dunivan, Nancy; STR 10-35-24 /Sw/Se FF 11 Acres Off East End Of 17 Acres Off S Side Lying S Of HV We Road Less Descr;
Myers, Dwight F. and Myers, Angela S. to Myers, Josh and Myers, Katie and Doran, Gene and Doran, Cynthia; BL 9 Mitchells Addition Morrisville FF Beg 3 Chains + 60 Links South Of Se Corner 180' X 60'.
Fox Field LC & L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 2 Prairieview Amended14-33-23 Pb7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Less West 2' LT 3 Prairieview Amended14-33-23 Pb7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Less West 4' Lt 2 Prairieview Amended14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF West 2' Legal Descriptions.
Johnson, Elgan B. Trust and Johnson, David Trustee to Joyner, Caren; BL 2 UT H Rechows Addition2-33-23 PB2/8 FF Beg 529.8' North Of Sw Corner BK3 BL 3 UT H Rechows Addition2-33-23 PB2/8 FF Beg 529.8' North Of Sw Corner BK3.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Contreras, Erik Alberto and Contreras, Jacqueline Rose; LT 25 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Jeffreys, Tyler and Jeffreys, Celynda to Sharp, Cody and Sharp, Amanda; STR 12-31-24 /N/Sw FF Lying West Of North South Fence Beg At Se Corner.
Sharp, Amanda and Sharp, Cody to Jeffreys, Tyler and Jeffreys, Celynda; STR 12-31-24 /N/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner-Being The West 170' Of CS14/236.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Hensley, Austin and Hensley, Kristin; LT 3 Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15.
Banner, Mary Kay to Banner, Dwain and Banner, Darin; LT 71 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Vanblack, Donald Jr. and Vanblack, Denise to Wagner, Brian K. and Wagner, Amanda L.; STR 25-34-24 /Sw/Se.
Sawyer, Michael R. and Sawyer, Lori D. to Gibson, Henry R. and Gibson, Jana L.; LT 25 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Payne, Robert A. Trust and Payne, Margarette R. Trust to Butler, William Zachary and Butler, Margaret Lee; STR 22-35-24 /Se/Nw FF North 600' Less South 342.42' Of West 508.84' W/Easement.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 6 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 7 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Arnold, Colin M. Trust and Arnold, Chasity D. Trust to Hohensee, Terr and Hohensee, Jennifer; STR 7-31-23 /E/Ne.
Keltner, Brent and Keltner, Deana to Tweedie, John T III and Tweedie, Michelle; STR 27-34-23 /Sw/Se FF Lying East Of Abandoned Rrrow STR 27-34-23 /Se/Se FF West 2.5 Acres Beg At Nw Corner Swse.
Tweedie, John T III and Tweedie, Michelle to Keltner, Brent and Keltner, Deana; STR 27-34-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/134 FF Tract B-Lying East Of Abandoned Rrrow Beg At Nw Corner.
Duffield, Sandra L. to Duffield, Sandra L. and Burris, Michael E.; STR 15-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF Less 5 Acres In Ne Corner + Less 356/681 + CS11/230 + CS3/230 STR 15-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF 5 Acres In Ne Corner Less Beg At Sw Corner + Less CS11/147 + Less RS3/230.
Martin, George and Ruter, Sandra and Martin, Sandra G. to Martin, George and Martin, Sandra G.; STR 4-32-23 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS12/283 FF Tract 1-East 474.58' Of West 484.58' Of North 642.50' Of E.
Blake, Benjamin L. and Blake, Patricia J. to Gates, Kelly R. and Gates, Susan D.; LT 8 Sunny Acres 16-32-22 PB6/87A SUR BK/PG: RS5/56 FF South 29'.
Zanatta, Leonard P. Trust and Zanatta, Linda M. Trust to Zanatta, Leonard P. and Zanatta, Linda M.; STR 22-33-23 S/Nw/Ne FF Less 1 Acre Off South Side.
Seigneur, Lana J. and Seigneur, William Fred to Turner, Norman and Turner, Sharon Ann; LT 1 BLl 7 Dunnegans Subdivision 2 Blocks With 4 Lots FF West 1/2 LT 2 BL 7 Dunnegans Subdivision 2 Blocks With 4 Lots FF West 1/2.
Jump, Ronald Dean Trust and Jump, Sara Trust to 4D1C LLC; LT 1 STR 7-33-22 S/N/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Lombardi, Karen S. Trust to Robertson, John Wayne and Robertson, Deanna K.; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 2030' North + 469.4' West Of Se Corner 148.5' X 99.96'.
Smith, Chris Allan and Smith, Wendy to Bucklebury Properties LLC; LT 21 Original Bolivar FF Beg On Westerly Boundary Line 266' Northerly From Sw Corner.
Leith, Joe Frank to Leith, Daniel Chad and Leith, Kimberly Dawn; STR 23-32-24 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/95 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Vest, Johnny Ralph Trust and Vest, Donna Sue Trust to Vest, Johnny R. and Vest, Donna S.; STR 22-32-24 /E/Sw STR 22-32-24 /Se/Nw FF Less RS4/388 Beg At Ne Corner Of Senw.
Mule Creek Ranch LLC to Pedersen, Grant and Pedersen, Taylor; STR 36-34-22 W/Se/Nw STR 36-34-22 /Sw/Nw STR 36-34-22 //Sw STR 35-34-22 /Ne/Se AC 8 FF 8 Acres Off East Side STR 35-34-22 /S/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Jan. 23
Billy Mincks, 41, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Rebecca Ellison, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to obey traffic device and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Belinda Swift, 59, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Milford Swift, 55, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tangerie Brewer, 47, of Urbana was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, violating parole and possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Sexton, 50, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Monday, Jan. 25
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Nikolas Scott, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault, public intoxication, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Joshua Riley, 37, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 40
Tommy Davis, 31, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Charles Sullins, 57, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Ricky Cooper Jr., 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
Brian Smith, 41, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, driving while intoxicated and following too closely.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
No reports released.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Gabrielle Bates, 27, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Friday, Jan. 29
Lacy Evans, 34, was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Cory Burks, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
Michael Lapham, 26, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana and shoplifting.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Dec. 7
The commission met with Don Brown and Michael Clancy, representatives from Renodry USA, regarding services they provide.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson met with the commission regarding the CERT program and current inventory.
Sam Kirby of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding dissolving the Bolivar Community Watershed Improvement Group and the possibility of disbursing some of their funds to the County.
The November 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
Hancock and Legan viewed East 380th, East 480th, East 492nd and East 495th roads.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed Buffalo Road and South 147th, East 545th, East 490th, South 190th, East 450th and South 178th roads.
The November 2020 add-on and abatement reports were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Friday, Dec. 9
30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson met with the commission in regard to the 2021 budget for the circuit judge and the court reporter.
Charlie Thomas with Viebrock Sales & Services visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
Bids were received for an X-ray security scanner. Circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips was present during bid opening.
Protective Technologies International of Lehi, Utah, bid $28,497 for an X-ray machine with a metal detector and installation. The company bid $24,500 for an X-ray machine with installation.
Legan moved to accept the bid for the machine with a metal detector. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Boone’s BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; improperly thawing food, corrected on site.
Boone’s BBQ Mobile, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Casey’s, 328 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket, corrected on site.
The Pitchfork, 4894 S. 138 Road, Bolivar; 2 critical; 1. Medications not properly stored. 2. Chemicals stored above food contact items. 2 non-critical; 1. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. 2. Food items stored on floor in the store room. All violations corrected on site.
Rt. 32 Cafe, 2131 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Jan. 22
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; no covered trash can in employee restroom.
Pizza Hut, 1988 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Sweet Kayle, 106 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; using hand wash sink for other purposes, corrected on site.
Main Street Mediterranean, 115 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Kathy’s Pasta, 329 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
COM, 320 S. Market, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
McDonald’s, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Jasmine, 211 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Grillin & Chillin, 1255 E. 420 Road, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Springfield Ave. Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; chemicals stored over ready to eat foods; 1 non-critical; improperly thawing fish. All violations corrected on site.
Frito Lay, 1190 E. 460 Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
