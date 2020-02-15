CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Misty D. Smart, 42, Liberty, Texas; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $45,000 bond; due in court Feb. 19.
Andrew M. Smart, 45, Liberty, Texas; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class E felony first-degree property damage; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Feb. 19.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in the Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. David Harper; contract - other.
S & B Real Estate Holdings vs. Brian Hosmann et al; rent and possession.
Jackson W. Brown vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; DL Revoc. Rvw.
Discover Bank vs. Belinda Presley; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Samuel Stephens; breach of contract.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Samantha L. Baldwin; unlawful detainer.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jackie L. Jefferies and Paula K. Jefferies.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Feb. 3-Feb. 7 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Gage Ashlock, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $200; possession of drug paraphernalia; $200.
Rayshanda Ballard, Shelby, Mississippi; speeding; $180.
Amber D. Benson, Springfield; driving while revoked or suspended; $150.
Kaleb J. Davies, Bolivar; stealing; $150.
Tristan Robert Gerk, Bolivar; no insurance; $90.
Jaclyn Renee Mills, Warrensburg; no insurance; $150.
Angela Nicole Moore, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Meika D. Rodriguez, Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $170.
Caitlin Rachel Rummelt, Bolivar; speeding; $150.
Catherine E. Schirmer, Ash Grove; stealing; $100.
Lacrista Belle Marie Todd, Bolivar; amended disturbing the peace; $130.
Matthew L. Wells, Springfield; trespassing; $150.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Tonya Campbell, Springfield (3); John R. Goff Jr., Bolivar; John Robert Goff, Bolivar; Stephanie A. Harrison, Springfield; Dillon Nicholes Hatfield, Guthrie, Oklahoma; Richard D. McAllister, Dunnegan; Brandon John McQuillan, Charlotte, North Carolina; Tonee Pritchard, Humansville; April Marie Summer, Bolivar.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Triple J Ranch LLC and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative and Blair, Justin Estate to Rovenstine, Chuck and Rovenstine, Sarah; STR 4-33-21 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/47 Ac 0.5 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 2 LT 2 Str 4-33-21 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/47 Ac 0.5 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Bryan, Marjorie Trustee and Tabor, Fred Trust and Tabor, Darlene Trust to Red Brick Center LLC; STR 5-31-22 N/Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS11/180.
Anderson, Mildred Marjorie and Fry, Mildred Marjorie and Anderson, James Jewell to Cruse, Jonathon G. and Cruse, Sheila T.; LT 5 83-54 Subdivision 12-35-23 PB3/ 22 FF East ½.
McClellan, Monika to McClellan, Markus; STR 17-33-22 /Sw/Ne FF Less East 330' + Less West 330'.
Dickerson, Homer and Dickerson, Nancy to Quennoz, Tiffany; LT 19 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar LT 20 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar.
Clark, Robert L. Trust and Clark, Betty J. Trust and O'Connor, Kathy J. Trustee and Clark, Andy W. Trustee to C & T Homes LLC: STR 8-35-24 Nw/Nw/Se FF NW Diagonal 1/2 Less 2 Acres In SW Corner STR 8-35-24 /Se/NW FF 7 Acres In SE Corner-Beg At SE Corner STR 8-35-24 //Sw FF 2 Acres Lying North Of Branch Less KC CL Spfd Rrrow STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying West Of HV OSC Road Less 12 All Described + Less CS 10/58.
Clark, Robert L. Trust and Clark, Betty J. Trust and O'Connor, Kathy J. Trustee and Clark, Andy W. Trustee to BOK Properties LLC; LT 7 Humansville Original FF Beg At Se Corner.
Manning, Paul Michael Trustee and Manning, Barbara Trustee and Mbm Family Trust to Shinault, Eric and Shinault, Luann; STR 35-33-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/141 FF Less North 15 Acres Of West 1/2 STR 35-33-23 W/Sw/Se AC 15 FF 15 Acres Off North Side.
Long, Blake and Long, Abigail to Smith, Mark and Smith, Angie; LT 16 Karlin Place Amended Replat 25-33-23 PB7/175 SUR BK/PG: CS13/267 FF Tract 1-North 98' Of South LT 17 Karlin Place Amended Replat 25-33-23 PB7/175 SUR BK/PG: CS13/267 FF Tract 1-North 98' Of South.
Smith, Mark and Smith, Angela G. to Long, Blake and Long, Abby; LT18 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Weinland, Steve Estate and McCune, David Scott Personal Representative to Martin, Casey L. and Martin, Katie; LT 2 Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 FF W/Road Interest.
Borslien, Charity to Borslien, Christopher; STR 12-31-21 Sw/Nw/Ne FF S1/2 Swnwne.
Brollier, Renate W. to Poindexter, Timothy R.; STR 30-34-23 W/Ne/Ne FF E1/2 Of W1/2 Nene.
Wilson, Linda R. and McElroy, Linda R. and Wilson, Gary to Smith, Leven; STR 17-32-21 /W/Se FF East 264' Lying North Of Hwy Z.
Tate, Marvin E. Trust and Tate, Jimmy L. Trustee and Tate, Tammi L.Trustee to Polk County Missouri; STR 36-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 36-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg On Center Line Of S 122nd Road.
Burlison, Whitney Marie and Bader, Whitney to Carney, Jarrod and Carney, Christy; LT 69 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 70 LT 70 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 70 STR 32-32-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner Lot 70 PH Original.
Gilliam, Michael to Davis, Christopher and Davis, Vanessa; LT 1 Prairie Heights Mini Estates 23-33-23 PB3/53.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative and Blair, Justin Estate to Martin, Casey L. and Martin, Katie; LT 3 Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 FF W/Interest In Road.
Massie, Jeremy D. and Massie, Stephanie to Law Bros LLC; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: PB10/7 FF South 124.64' Of Described Beg 1127.5' West + 749' North Of.
Redd, Al Kent to Hamlet Construction LLC; LT 13 Forest Ridge Estates 26-34-23 PB7/40.
Diamond S Auction & Real Estate Co. to Swartzentruber, Nelson and Swartzentruber, Amy; STR 24-33-21 //Se Sur BK/PG: RS4/145 FF Tract 6-Beg At Se Corner.
Stockstill, Jana R. and Jones, Jana R. and Jones, Darrin P. to Cordon, Rodney A. and Cordon, Latara L.; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 482' West + 750' North Of Se Corner 150' X 100' STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 482' West Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Rosia, Diana to Tomlinson, Christopher and Tomlinson, LeeAnn; STR 31-33-22 SUR BK/PG: CS11/307 FFf Beg At Ne Corner Of Section STR 31-33-22 SUR BK/PG: CS13/192 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
Southwest Baptist University to Vineyard Hospitality LLC; LT 2A Brown Grand View Estates Lot 2 Replat PB8/51 SUR BK/PG: PB10/16 FF West 37' Less South 30'.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci; LT 2 BLl 7 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF East 50' Of South 85'.
Blackington, Chester Michael Jr. Estate and Blackington, Janilyn S. Personal Representative to Blackington, Janilyn S.; STR 22-35-21 /Nw/Sw FF North 20 Acres Of Described Nwsw + South 10 Acres Of Swnw STR 22-35-21 /Sw/Nw FF North 20 Acres Of Described Nwsw + South 10 Acres Of Swnw.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Jan. 11
- A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near East Aldrich Road and South Mapletree Lane.
- A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance near East Aldrich Road and South Mapletree Lane.
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of South Chicago Place.
Monday, Jan. 13
- Officers were in a pursuit after attempting to stop a passenger car during a traffic stop near West Broadway Street and South Claude Avenue. The driver fled on foot and was not apprehended.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Officers responded to the 700 block of North Water Avenue for a past incident. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- A 24-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near Albany and Austin.
- A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of no valid drivers license on East Broadway Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue. A person was arrested.
- Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Assault was reported on South Clark Avenue.
- An ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of South Pike Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 16
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Oakland Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 17
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of West Colgate Street.
Saturday, Jan. 18
No reports provided.
Sunday, Jan. 19
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Springfield Avenue. A 28-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
- Angela Alberta McGinnis, 44, was arrested on a warrant on West Broadway Street.
Monday, Jan. 20
No reports provided.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
No reports provided.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Theft from motor vehicles was reported on East Locust Street.
- Fraudulent use of a debit device was reported on West Hughes Street.
- Shoplifting was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
- Lesley Ella Ingalsbe, 27, was arrested on a warrant in Bolivar.
Thursday, Jan. 23
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Division Street.
- A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on South Albany Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 24
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• A 33-year-old Pleasant Hope woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Nicholas Moore, 34, of Springfield was arrested for burglary and violating parole.
• A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• David Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery and identity theft.
• Elizabeth Merritt, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• Vincent Mansell Jr., 39, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm and property damage.
• Shelby Lawson, 22, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for financial responsibility, no valid driver's license and no vehicle/trailer registration.
• A 57-year-old Reeds Spring man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 80th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to West Farm Road 2/Mo. 13 for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of North Main Street for a dispute.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Main Avenue for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 85th Road for a domestic verbal.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• A 34-year-old Dunnegan woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
• Logan Borgstadt, 37, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for assault, driving while revoked/suspended, non-moving traffic violation and failure to pay child support.
• Matthew Henricks, 29, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Carla Kirchner, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and property damage.
• A 42-year-old Liberty, Texas, woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Bryan Becker, 52, of Dunnegan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 226th Road for a dispute.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 123 for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Airport Drive for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 339th Road for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 430th Road for a burglary.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• John Goff Jr., 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and trespassing.
• Brandie Harris, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 83/East 340th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East 382nd Road for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mo. 215 for a 911 hang up.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The 2019 railroad and utility tax apportionment for schools was forwarded to the county treasurer on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
• Humansville special road district commissioner David Sandgren visited with the commission in general discussion.
Friday, Jan. 24
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Road and bridge mechanic Chris DeHart updated the commission on equipment repairs.
• The commission viewed the 2020 budget as prepared by county clerk Melinda Robertson. Legan moved to adopt the budget as presented and submit it to the Missouri State Auditor. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The final budget hearing was held at 10 a.m. in the small courtroom.
• The oath of office was administered to Flemington special road district commissioner Darrell Shirey.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay the invoices as submitted. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Monday, Jan. 27
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Fabick representative Cat Skip Barnes discussed options for leasing equipment for the road and bridge department.
• Greg Williams with Connell Insurance visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The December 2019 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• Hancock and Legan viewed South 47th and South 122nd roads.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Jan. 31
- El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violations noted during inspections on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 have been corrected.
Monday, Feb. 3
- SBU, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food items not properly cooled before placing in walk-in cooler, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- Take and Bake 34:8, 405 S. Chicago, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Medication stored on microwave, corrected on site. 2. Raw chicken stored over raw beef. 3. Chemicals stored over ready to eat foods in store room, repeat violation, corrected on site. 4. Back door not properly sealed, repeat violation; 2 non-critical; 1. Back storage area dirty. 2. Personal coats stored on food items, corrected on site.
- Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Lighter stored over cups in back store room, corrected on site. 2. Store room dirty, repeat violation; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site.
Thursday, Feb. 6
- Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield; routine; 2 critical; 1. Sanitizer weak, corrected on site. 2. Employee personal drink stored uncovered on a work surface, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- Boone’s BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; chemicals stored on tables with food, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- Smith’s Restaurant, 1340 Hwy. U, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; bottles housing chemicals not properly labeled, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; sink in women’s restroom and sink in baking area leaking.
