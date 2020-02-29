CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Frank Jacinto Jr., Bolivar, born 1985; class B felony second-degree robbery; two counts class B felony first-degree robbery; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; class D felony stealing; warrant issued; $100,000 bond; due in court March 11.
Bobbi Jo Fryman, Bolivar, born 1996; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Christopher Darren Taylor, Flemington, born 1976; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Merishia Lynn Price, Bolivar, born 1993; class D felony stealing; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Jeremiah David Johnson, Brighton, born 1977; class E felony possession of burglary tools; summons issued; due in court March 11.
James Lawrence Robertson, Bolivar, born 1977; two counts class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; summons issued; due in court March 18.
Cara Nicole Harvey, Buffalo, born 1989; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Saundra Mae Crawford, Buffalo, born 1961; two counts class C felony delivery of controlled substance; class D felony possession of controlled substance; class E felony possession of drug paraphernalia; summons issued; due in court March 18.
Michael T. Tribble, Springfield, born 1990; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Tania Maria Dickey-Driskell, Bolivar, born 1975; class E second-degree attempted statutory rape; class E first-degree stalking; class E first-degree attempted endangering welfare of a child; warrant served; $15,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Lindy Larson; suit on account.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Tina D. Byrd; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Palmer; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Thressa E. Kee; suit on account.
Lisa Shipley vs. Easy Living Inc.; personal injury - malpractice.
Justin T. Albright vs. Missouri State Highway Patrol et al; remove name sex offender reg.
Jeffrey H. Parson vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; refuse breathalyzer.
Caleb D. Smith vs. Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil - other.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jesse Dodson; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Samantha Smith; suit on account.
David L. Schenk vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limit driving privileges.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Winfrey Enterprises LLC to Efficient Outdoor Solutions LLC; BL 3 Strattons Addition Humansville FF West 75'.
Sears, Annette Lynn Estate and Mass, Kathryn M. Personal Representative to LAHR Rentals LLC; LT 2 McCracken Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/25 FF North 1/2 Of East ½.
Hunter, Clinton K. and Hunter, Rachel to Baumann, Gerald and Baumann, Teri; STR 11-31-21 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/6 FF Tract 2-Located In East 60 Acres Beg At Se Corner Nw.
Allard, Thelma June and Allard, Robert L. to Payne, Brandi Jo and Quigley, Amber Dae; STR 34-33-23 W/Ne/Nw FF E1/2 Of W1/2 Nenw STR 34-33-23 E/Ne/Nw FF Less 330' X 660' Beg At Se Corner.
Hillenburg, Jeff and Hillenburg, Kathy to Kakojo LLC; STR 7-32-21 //Ne Ac 60 FF East 60 Acres.
Stockton, Adren and Stockton, Cynthia A. to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; STR 23-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Lying East Of Hwy SJ Less Rrrow+ Less Beg At Nw Corner 600' X 390' STR 23-32-24 /Se/Nw FF E 1/2 Of Described Beg Where E Row Of Hwy 123 Crosses N Line Swnw STR 14-32-24 /E/Sw AC 18 FF South 18 Acres STR 22-32-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg On North Line STR 22-32-24 /Ne/Ne FF East 460' Of South 1/3 STR 14-34-24 S/Sw/Sw STR 23-32-24 /Nw/Nw STR 14-32-24 N/Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner STR 14-32-24 N/Sw/Sw FF Less 640/2012 + Less Beg At Nw Corner STR 14-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Less Described STR 23-32-24 /Sw/Ne STR 23-32-24 /Se/Nw STR 23-32-24 /Ne/Nw STR 23-32-24 /Nw/Ne STR 22-32-24 /Se/Ne FF Lying East Of Road STR 14-32-24 /W/Se STR 14-32-24 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 14-32-24 /Sw/Ne FF North 50' + West 50' STR 14-32-24 W/Ne/Se FF North 50' Of West 50' STR 14-32-24 E/Ne/Se FF 1/4 Acre In Nw Corner.
Anderson, Brian to Ward, Robert J.; STR 16-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg 94' 6" South Of Ne Corner Of Lot 13 Hv 22' 9" X 143' LT 13 Humansville Original FF Beg 94' 6" South Of Ne Corner Of Lot 13 HV 22' 9" X 143'.
Welch, George and Welch, Sharron to Webb, Katelin and Hood, Bryan; LT 5 BL 9 Flemington Original LT 6 BL 9 Flemington Original.
Excel Investments Limited Partnership to Naylor, Bret Lynn and Naylor, Brittney Catherine; STR 33-34-22 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/58 FF Beg At Se Corner Nene W/Easement.
Sprague, Eddie Frank Jr. to Sprague, Jaime Renee; LT 1 Stonecrest Estates 7-33-23 PB7/78.
Trenary, Natalie and Trenary, Nikki and Keeling, Lee Ann and Keeling, Robert to Nachtigal, Jon W. and Nachtigal, Janet E.; LT 9 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF Beg At Sw Corner 73' X 100'.
Ross, Danny and Ross, Vickie to Nachtigal, Jon W. and Nachtigal, Janet E.; LT 5 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Stanley, Daniel and Stanley, Cherly to Wells Fargo Bank NA; STR 17-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 17-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg On West Line.
Stockton, Adren Trust and Stockton, Cynthia A. Trust to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; STR 23-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East Of KC CL+ Sfld Rrrow STR 23-32-24 /E/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner STR 23-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying North + East Of Orleans + WG Road + West Of KC CL Sfld Rrrow STR 23-32-24 /Ne/Sw FF Lying North + East Of Orleans + WG Road + West Of KC CL Sfld Rrrow STR 15-32-24 E/Sw/Ne FF Lying West Of RR Row STR 15-32-24 /E/Ne FF Lying East Of KC CL Sfld Rrrow STR 15-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying East Of RR Row STR 15-32-24 /Nw/Se FF Less RR Row STR 15-32-24 /Ne/Se FF Lying North + East Of RR row (Undivided 1/2 Interest) STR 11-32-24 E/Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/351 FF N1/2 Of E1/2 Nwsw STR 11-32-24 W/Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/351 STR 11-32-24 Se/Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/351 STR 15-32-24 /Se/Se FF Lying North + East Of RR row (Undivided 1/2 Interest) Less Described.
Wilson, Takako By POA and Truitt, Sharon S. POA to Hill, Gregory G. and Hill, Rita E.; LT 2 Ankrom Richner Wilson 1-33-23 PB4/25.
Myers, Robert J. Trust and Myers, Lori K. Trust to Anthony, Robert and Anthony, Sarah; Lt 13 Lovett Addition Amended 12-33-23 PB5/73.
Spence, John and Spence, Juanita and Lindsay, Bob and Lindsay, Lori to Dooley, Mikeal and Dooley, Nadia; STR 31-33-23 W/Se/Nw.
Schoen, Bill and Schoen, Tammy to Prock, Katrina L.; STR 2-31-22 Sw/Nw/Se FF W1/2 Swnwse Subject To 30' Road Easement Across East End.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Feb. 22
• Debra Bryson, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 69
• Levi Bryan, 17, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action and robbery.
• A 35-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• A 34-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and violating an order of protection.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 32 for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. N for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 131st Road for a noise disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Mo. 215 for an abandoned vehicle.
Monday, Feb. 24
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 66
• April Cox, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possessing controlled substance in a jail and stealing.
• Clint Allison, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and no insurance.
• John Brown, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Angela Mitchell, 32, of Ash Grove was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Mundy, 36, of Clinton was arrested for financial exploitation of elderly.
• Dawn Klapp, 41, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• John Jones Jr., 45, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. D for a motor vehicle accident.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 240th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 215 for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of East Avenue for a burglary in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a well-being check.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 64
• Derek Lee, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for larceny.
• Arthur Shimp III, 28, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• James Robertson, 42, of Higginsville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 535th Road for domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 160th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 405th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 92nd Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 497th Road for harassment.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 65
• Meagan Garrett, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Lesley Ingalsbe, 27, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for forgery, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, passing bad checks, possession of controlled substance and shoplifting.
• Amy Shackelford, 43, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of controlled substance.
• Anna Cole, 56, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 102nd Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 32 for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to East 420th Road/South 122nd Road for a burglary.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 555th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Farm Road 2 for a careless and imprudent driver.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 64
• Katherine Bailey, 40, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Tania Dickey-Driskill, 44, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, stalking and statutory rape.
• Kendall Powers, 32, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Jonathan Mallow, 30, of Galena was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance, failure to wear a seat belt, violating parole, possession of controlled substance and speeding.
• A 45-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and possession of marijuana.
• Markes Taylor, 24, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 427th Road for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of East Avenue for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. PP for an accidental 911 call.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Feb. 11
● Wendy’s, 2840 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violations noted on Feb. 5 inspection have been corrected.
● Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violations noted on Feb. 5 inspection have been corrected.
Thursday, Feb. 13
● 3 G’s Frozen Custard, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
● Humansville School, 300 N. Oak, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
● Ball Family Cafe, 108 S. Ohio St., Humansville; routine; 1 critical; raw meat stored over ready to eat foods in cooler, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
● Webb’s Tri-Lakes Cafe, 102 S. Arthur, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; hood dirty.
● Humansville Senior Center, 102 W. Tilden, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; thawing food at room temperature, corrected on site.
● BAA Foods, 301 W. Tilden, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution, correct on site.
Thursday, Feb. 20
● Subway at Walmart, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; container not properly labeled, corrected on site.
● Subway, 2250 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; sanitizer weak, corrected on site.
● Domino’s Pizza, 623 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
● Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution, corrected on site.
Friday, Feb. 21
● Frito Lay, 1190 E. 460th Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Russell Bryce Alaimo, 52, Bolivar, and Dena Mary Gaddis, 54, Bolivar.
Jason Lynn Parsons, 46, Bolivar, and Shannon Rena Buhr-Riedesel, 48, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.