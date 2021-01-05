CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Traci Lynne Hardesty, born 1982, Bolivar; class D felony stealing; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Jan. 13.
Steven H. Tygart, born 1980, Bolivar; class E felony knowingly burning or exploding; warrant served; $50,000 bond; due in court Jan. 6.
Stefannie A. Lynch, born 1986, Bolivar; class E felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Jan. 13.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Demetrius Jones et al; suit on account.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Dana Thornhill; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brandon Scott; suit of account.
Danny R. McHan vs. Jimmy L. Matteson; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Anita Rippee; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Denise M. Vest and Richard L. Vest.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Bankunited NA By POA and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC POA to Jones, Elijah; STR 14-33-23 FF Beg At Center Of Section.
Doke, Ricky and Doke, April to Patton, Ernest and Patton, Mildred; STR 23-32-23 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS12/98 FF Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner.
Trout Farm One LLC to Scharff, Ervin Leroy Jr. and Scharff, Regina Jean; STR 31-35-24 Se/Sw/Ne STR 31-35-24 /Se/Ne FF South 2 Acres South 66' Subject To Easement.
Meents, Ruth K. Trust and Meents, Donald E. Trustee to Meents, Stephen B. and Meents, Dana M.; STR 14-34-24 /Ne/Sw FF Part Of West 780' Lying South Of Road STR 14-34-24 /Se/Sw FF West 780' Of North 20 Acres.
Meents, Ruth K. Trust and Meents, Donald E, Trustee to Meents, Donald E. and Meents, Ruth K.; LT 2 Oak Spring Estates 33-34-23 PB7/172.
Shelenhamer Construction LLC to Barnum, John and Barnum, Beth; LT 11 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Lacavera, David M. to Lacavera, David M. and Lacavera, Margar and Lacavera, Charles and Dhondt, Bethany; LT 1 Pomme De Terre Subdivision 19-34-22 PB6/44 FF South 50' STR 19-34-22 FF Beg At Nw Corner 503/127 North 33.05' East 279.83' Of Ne Corner STR 19-34-22 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 280' X 294' W/Easement.
Riggs, Jean C. Trust to Mayfield, James F. and Mayfield, Whitney L.; STR 29-34-23 /Nw/Se FF Lying North & East Of Hwy 13.
Bettes, Steven V. Trust and Bettes, Janice E. Trust to Wall, Russell T. and Wall, Judith; LT 19 Rose Hill Estates 5+8-33-22 PB 8/9.
Fosdick, Samuel and Taylor, Jeffery and Taylor, Andra to Painter, Anthony and Painter, Kathy; STR 23-32-23 FF Beg 46 Rods 9 Links East Of Sw Corner Of Section Less Beg 764.94' East Of Sw Corner.
KDB Properties Inc. to Kornrumpf, Brady R. and Kornrumpf, Gianna R.; LT 36B Burlington Heights Replat Lots 17 18 + 31-36 PB9/40.
McNnabb, Larry Dean and McNabb, Lisa Smith to Combs, Austin M. and Combs, Charles; LT 9 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF South 74'.
Brown, William E. and Brown, Glenda to Brown, David and Brown, Amanda; STR 35-34-22 /E/Se FF Lying West Of Hwy AA STR 35-34-22 W/Se/Nw FF E1/2 W1/2 Senw Less 2015l/1175. Laub, Raymond and Laub, Naomi to Bryson, Rita M. and Squires, Makayla; LT 2 L B Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF East ½.
Shelenhamer Construction LLC to Kirchhoff, Ryoko S. and Kirchhoff, Scott F.; LT 9B Fleetwood Estates Amended Replat Lots 1 4 + 9 PB9/139.
Gray, Jason A. and Gray, Ashlea M. to Stelzer, Seth and Stelzer, Hunter; LT 12 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Horizon Homes LLC to Gray, Jason A. and Gray, Ashlea M.; STR 11-33-23 /Se/ne SUR PB8/41 FF Tract B Beg on West Line of Lillian Street 175’x100’ STR 11-33-23 /Se/ne FF South 34’ Of Described Beg 440’ East + 320’ North Of Sw Corner.
Hanlon, David M. to Harpster, Holly Ann; STR 7-35-22 /Se/Sw FF Lying South + East of Road.
Baker, Ed L. and Rouse, Shasta and Rouse, Jonathan D.; STR 29-32-21 //Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/64 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Dec. 21
Jail Capacity: 40
Bruce F. Vaughn, 36, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark S. Huff, 49, of Springfield was booked into jail on a warrant for forgery.
Christopher D. Downey, 44, of Eldridge was booked into jail on warrants for forgery and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Domestic assault was reported on East Elm Street in Morrisville.
Property damage was reported on Mo. 215 in Eudora.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Jail Capacity: 40
George F. Waters, 59, of Camdenton was booked into jail on a warrant for a probation violation.
Steven H. Tygart Jr., 40, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a warrant for knowingly burn or explode-all other structure.
Nicole S. Wilson, 32, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for following vehicle too closely, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
David J. Neal Jr., 31, of Stockton was booked into jail on warrants for a seat belt violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Property damage was reported on South 62nd Road in Dunnegan.
Theft was reported on 164th Road in Brighton.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Jail Capacity: 42
James D. Appleby, 61, of Dunnegan was booked into jail on warrants for domestic assault, possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Jeremy G. Johnson, 45, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for passing bad checks.
Property damage was reported on South 170th Road in Bolivar.
