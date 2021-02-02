CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Clayton E. Zachary, born 1990, Flemington; class D felony abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Progressive Advanced Insurance vs. Anthony L. Presson; other tort.
Citibank NA vs. Easmon Gault; suit on account.
Dale Prust et al vs. Aldrich Tractor, A Division of Gilberts Mobile Service; small claims over $100.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tiffany Martin; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs Patrick E. Porter; breach of contract.
PCA Acquisition V LLC vs. Christopher M. Head; suit on account.
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Charles E. Tennison; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kassondra Bilyeu and Thomas Bilyeu.
Jenifer D. Warden and Rhett W. Warden.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Shane Lee Rahe, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $278; no seat belt; $10.
Jayanth Kosagi Shara Rao, Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Jennifer Catherine Rawlings, Dunnegan; take or attempt to take deer with bait; $53; possess over limit of deer; $53.
Carissa Lynn Richard, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Raeleigh Leann Rocco, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Kolton Henry Root, Halfway; defective equipment; $278.
Charles M. Rosen, Lebanon; failure to void deer permit; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation.
Katie Nicole Ross, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Kuanysh Saidakhmetov, Branson; speeding; $156.
Lindsey Blake Sawyer, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Maryann Abigail Settles, Rockaway Beach; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Matthew Isaac-Rage Shadwell, Bolivar; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Melissa Dawn Shelton, Springfield; speeding; $205.
Corey Chen Siegfried, Bolivar; failure to yield; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Wesley B. Simmons, Dunnegan; speeding; $71.
Austin R. Simms, Springfield; possess deer without a permit; $150.
Kealob A. Smith, Bolivar; trespassing; $75; failure to wear orange-colored clothing during deer season; $53.
Linda Elaine Spencer, Stockton; driving wrong direction on highway; $41.
Jordan Taylor Stillwell, Bolivar; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53; take or attempt to take wildlife from a motor driven conveyance; $53.
Joseph James Tranchita III, Lampe; speeding; $300.
Walter Joseph Tucker, Osceola; speeding; $156.
Tara Lynn Turner, Crane; no seat belt; $10.
Curtis Scott Vance, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Scott L. Vance, Rhineland; speeding; $53.
Corki Denise Vaughn, Independence; defective equipment; $123.
Roney Keith Ware Jr., Walnut Grove; speeding; $156.
Danelle Kristy Webb, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Laci Lynn Webb, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Brandee Brooke Weedman, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173.
Patrick Welch, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Shelley Gay West, Kearney; speeding; $101.
Cody Ray Westfall, Halfway; driving while intoxicated; suspended execution of sentence, 60 days in jail, two years probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Cody Aaron Williams, no address; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Miles O. Williams, Nixa; failure to void deer permit; $53.
Rachel Leigh Williams, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $173.
Justin Howard Williams, Stockton; following too closely; $61.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Robertson, John Wayne and Robertson, Deanna to Jamison, Kenneth and Jamison, Vickie; STR 26-34-22 //Sw FF Beg 1109.03' West Of Ne Corner.
Mashburn, Linda Lou Trust to Mashburn Property LLC; LT 2 Kahler Clinic Replat PB4/5.
Routh, Andrew and Butler, Cathy to Routh, Andrew; STR 26-35-23 /W/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/273 FF Tract A STR 26-35-23 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/273 FF Tract A-Lying East Of Road Less South1144'.
Woods, Mildred to Woods, Mildred and Morris, Amanda Sue; LT 11 Lovett Addition Amended 12-33-23 PB5/73.
Russell, Erin to Russell, Jim; LT 8 River Valley Estates 20+21-33-22 PB8/145.
Dickinson, Jacob C. By POA and Dickinson, Cody E. POA to Reddig, Jeanne and Dowell, Richard; STR 28-32-22 /Se/Ne FF One Square Acre In Se Corner Of West 885' Of South 965' Subject To Easement.
Snell, Donald D. to Zanatta, Christopher Kent and Zanatta, Alica Ann; LT 3 BL 6 Dunnegan(Springs)Original Lt 4 BL 6 Dunnegan (Springs) Original LT 5 BLl 6 Dunnegan (Springs) Original.
Dunivan, Patrick and Dunivan, Nancy to Schuster, Judy Ann and Schuster, Nancy; STR 36-34-23 W/Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/163 FF Beg On West Line STR 36-34-23 /W/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/163 FF Beg On West Line Of W1/2 Nwsw.
Gilmore, William R. Trust and Gilmore, Cindy L. Trust to Clark, Dennis L. and Clark, Karen A.; LT 2 STR 7-35-22 /N/Nw FF Beg 690' East Of Nw Corner 660' X 1320'.
Bolivar Hills LLC to Spindler, Walter; STR 21-34-23 /Ne/Se.
Smith, Norma L. to Jarman, Taylor R. and Jarman, Alex; LT 2 Wilsons Northern Acres 5-34-22 PB6/104.
Underhill, William L. Trust and Underhill, Judy L. Trust to Hickey, William and Kammlade, Sara M.; STR 36-32-24 //Ne AC 20 FF East 20 Acres STR 31-32-23 /W/Nw FF Lying West Of West Line Rrrow.
Tiepelman, John to Degraffenreid, Barron and Degraffenreid, Tina; LT 2 STR 1-34-23 /W/Nw FF Less Beg On West Line + Less Beg At Sw Corner.
DD Properties & Investments LLC to Nimmo, Uldine; LT 25 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Slagle, Bonnie to Slagle, Robert J.; STR 26-32-24 /Nw/Sw AC 20 FF West 20 Acres Beg At West Quarter Corner Of Section.
Davis, Marilyn S. Trust to Jones, Case M. and Jones, Catlin; LT 4 STR 4-34-22 /E/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Richards, Clifford W. and Richards, Carol N. to Candler, Ronald R. and Candler, Tamela Anne; STR 8-32-24 W/S/Se STR 8-32-24 E/S/Se FF Less Part Of South1/2 Se Lying South Of 508th Road + West Of 26th Road.
Shyla Enterprises Inc. to Hamilton, Richard and Hamilton, Darla; LT 1B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot.
Reeves, Justin to Clevenger, Zachary Paul; LT 6 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1st PB3/27 LT 7 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1st PB3/27.
Roberts, Kelley R. and Roberts, Marla E. to Roberts, Sterling Kelley and Roberts, Haley Elizabeth; LT 6 STR 1-34-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/104 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Crawford, Tammy and Vaughn, Tammy and Vaughn, Phillip to Mackie, Jennifer L. and Mackie, Gary; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS6/65 FF Beg 1128' North + 100' West Of Se Corner 150' X 100' STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 1128' North + 200' West Of Se Corner 150' X100'.
Mackie, Jennifer L. and Mackie Gary to BAM Property LLC; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS6/65 FF Beg 1128’ North + 100’ West Of Se Corner 150’x 100’.
Wolfe, Jason R. and Wolfe, Sunshine to Wolfe, Jason R. and Wolfe, Sunshine; LT 2 Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15 AC 10 FF North 329.2’.
Costa, Victoria L. to Peebles, Michelle and Smith, Dorothy; LT 8 STR 3-34-21 /W/Nw FF North 264’ of South 1013’ Less 4 Acres Out Of Sw Corner.
Creed, Delberta to Creed, Dustin and Creed, Melanie; STR 7-31-23 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner 44.70 Chains x 17.12 Chains STR 8-31-23 /Nw/Sw AC 10 FF East 10 Acres of West 20 Acres w/easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Jan. 14
Jail capacity: 30
Burglary was reported on South 156th Road, Brighton.
Domestic assault was reported on West Beaty Street, Humansville.
Friday, Jan. 15
Jail Capacity: 32
Brandon Lee Eisman, 33, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to obey traffic device and trespassing.
Megan Lily Ann Vance, 23, of Collins was booked into jail on warrants for domestic assault and manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Domestic assault was reported on East 394th Road, Bolivar.
A disturbance was reported on South Bolivar Road, Humansville.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Jail Capacity: 33
Rayshanda Lasha Ballard, 26, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a warrant for assault.
A 28-year-old Lockwood man was booked into jail on a book and release for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Jail Capacity: 33
Jennifer Ann Mitchell, 39, of Brighton was booked into jail on warrants for burglary and stealing.
Anthony Ren Rector, 25, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for careless and imprudent driving, no insurance and property damage.
Careless and imprudent driving was reported on Rt. VV and Mo. 123.
Monday, Jan. 18
Jail Capacity: 37
Lesley John Harrison, 29, of Flemington was booked into jail on warrants for BAC-chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.
Ambrea Dawn Buckner, 19, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for shoplifting and stealing.
Rex Allen Carter, 61, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for domestic assault.
Summer Dawn Gomes, 38, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for driving while license revoked/suspended and failure to register vehicle with DOR.
Domestic assault was reported on Mo. 64, Halfway.
Theft was reported on East 532nd Road, Pleasant Hope.
Property damage was reported on Rt. U, Bolivar.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Andrew Ellsworth with the Missouri Department of Transportation met with the commission regarding a planned improvement project to construct ADA sidewalk improvements along Mo. 32/West Broadway Street on the north and east side of the courthouse square.
Legan moved to sign paperwork allowing MoDOT a temporary easement to complete Highway Project No. J7P3370. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Public Works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 435th, East 430th, South 150th, South 160th and South 190th roads.
Surveyor-elect Kevin Nelson visited with the commission regarding East 460th Road.
A liquor license was issued to May’s Station in Bolivar.
Monday, Nov. 23
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 420th, East 425th, South 140th and South 92nd roads.
Jerry Garrettson of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding East 480th Road.
E-911 director Sarah Newell met with the commission and presented updated paperwork for signature for a Missouri 911 Services Board financial assistance program. This program provides funding for 911 community service projects for certain counties. Legan moved to approve and sign paperwork. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Tyler Ryan English, 22, Springfield, and Adelyn Nichole Hayes, 19, Morrisville.
John Gordon Blair, 48, Louisburg, and Aimee Jo Gawel, 36, Mt. View.
