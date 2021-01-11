CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Andrew M. McGarrah, born 1983, Bolivar; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Jan. 20.
Derek J. Frieben, born 1987, Humansville; class D felony burglary — second degree; capias warrant issued; no bond; due in court Jan. 11.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Holt Rental Management vs. Theodore C. Triplett et al; rent and possession.
Crafco Inc. vs. C and C Asphalt Maintenance et al; breach of contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Harold W. Patterson; breach of contract.
Bradley A. Tomlinson vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Walter A. Ball and Melissa L. Ball.
Cheryl K. Pittman and Adam D. Pittman.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Hickman, William W. and Hickman, Tammy T. to Smith, Sheldon and Smith, Jessica; LT16 Grand Brooke Estates 32-32-21 PB8/179.
Petkoff, Bobby Franklin Sr. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County and Petkoff, Shirley Personal Representative to Edwards, William and Edwards, Cary; LT 14 Pleasant Valley 32-32-21 PB6/101.
Lepley, Colin G. and Lepley, Rachel to Carlson, Lester J. and Carlson, Sandra L.; LT 6 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Hamilton, Jerry Trust and Hamilton, Mary Ellen Trust to Meyer, Dakota and Love, Gabreille; LT 2 Lollar Lots 1-33-23 PB5/9.
Smith, Chris Allan and Smith, Wendy to Buckberry Properties LLC; LT 21 Original Bolivar FF Beg On Westerly Line 266' Northerly From Sw Corner.
Burkhart, Alan R. Trust and Burkhart, Elizabeth M. Trust to Wiggins, Zachary K.; STR 19-34-22 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS7/312 FF Beg S + E 938.19' + S + W 839.79' From Nw Corner.
Fosdick, Samuel and Taylor, Jeffery and Taylor, Andra to Blosser, Bryan and Blosser, Evonne; STR 29-34-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner 380' X 720'.
Gardner, Pat to Presley, Connie and Herbert, Phyllis; STR 23-33-23 SUR BK/PG: RS5/55 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner.
Routh, Duane and Routh, Judith to Carson, Genea; LT 10 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Noe, Kimberly and Noe, Ronnie D. to Cummins, Donald L. and Cummins, Wanda M.; STR 9-35-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner East494.5' To Point 50' West Of Fence 165' X 50' STR 9-35-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner East444.5' To Point 100' West Of Fence 165' X 50'.
Smith, Sheldon G. and Smith, Jessica L. to Gintz, Tammy; LT 13 Old Farm Estates 32-32-21 PB7/110.
Kaskie, Joe and Kaskie, Kathy to Patterson, Don and Patterson, Sherry; STR 8-34-24 E/Se/Ne FF South 125' Of Described STR 8-34-24 E/Se/Ne FF South 125' Of Described Strip One Rod Wide Running North Less 196/74.
Ivie, Kevin and McQuay, Debra L. and McQuay, Vic to Landwehr, Randall D. and Landwehr, Dana N.; LT 57 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Downs, Richard V. and Downs, Sue A. to Kelly, Alex Louise; LT 120 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Less North 50' Lt 121 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Jaudes, Robert and Jaudes, Taylor; STR 33-32-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/50 FF Tract 3A-2 -Beg At Sw Corner.
Mincks, Willard Wayne Jr. and Brown, Richard and Brown, Anna and Scurlock, Marcella and Mincks, Larry to Brown, Anna D. and Brown, Richard J.; LT 11 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 LT 12 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12.
Doyle, Kevin O. and Doyle, Tracey to Doyle, Keith Allen; LT 11 Eudora Heights 26-32-24 PB1/68 LT 12 Eudora Heights 26-32-24 PB1/68 LT 13 Eudora Heights 26-32-24 PB1/68.
Reynolds, Elbert Trust and Reynolds, Audrey J. Trustee to Barnhouse, Kelly L. and Barnhouse, Clayton J. and Barnhouse, Jason R.; STR 36-34-23 Se/Sw/Sw STR 36-34-23 Ne/Sw/Sw FF Beg 78.5' South Of Ne Corner.
Sorrell, Jacob S. to Neighbors, Shelby and Pope, Catherine; LT 31 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Todirash, Peter to Trif, Adrian and Trif, Lida; LT 6 Bayless Subdivision 13-32-23 PB8/21.
Deppe, Norman S. to Gubenya, Oleg P. and Gubenya, Natalya; STR 6-31-21 E/Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Case Retirement Plan and Case, Jeffrey R. Trustee to Dewey, Dale O. and Dewey, Christine J.; LT 12 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115.
Case Investments Three LLC and Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee and Case, Alberta A. Trustee to Dewey, Dale O. and Dewey, Christine J.; LT 12 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115.
Meador Family Investments LP to DCBC LLC; STR 14-33-23 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS11/128 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Doke, James A. and Doke, Roberta R. to 4JR Rentals LLC; STR 29-33-22 /Ne/Ne Ac 5 FF North 330' Of West 660' STr 20-33-22 /Se/Se Ac 5 FF Beg At Sw Corner466.69' X 466.69' W/Easement STR 28-33-22 //Ne Ac 10 FF North 600' Of West 726' STR 28-32-22 //Se FF Beg 247.5' North + 2.04' East Of Sw Corner Nwse W/Easement STR 33-32-22 //Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Nene LT 2 BL 2 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg55.5' & 121.5' East Of Se Corner 145' X 61.5' LT 1 BL 1 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF West 70' LT 16 BL 1 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF East 50' STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot1 BLK 1 Of Burros Add LT 1 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF South60' Of Described Beg 292' West + 446' South Of Ne STR 11-33-23 /Ne/Se FF Beg 826' North + 292 1/2' West Of Se Corner 75' X 112' LT 2 BL 2 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg60' North + 181 1/2' East Of Se Corner 145' X 60' LT 4 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg55.5' & 121.5' East Of Se Corner Lot2 Bk 2 145' X 61 LT 5 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg55.5' & 121.5' East Of Se Corner Lot2 Bk 2 145' X 61 LT 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner LT 2 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg292' West + 446' South Of Ne Corner Lot 1 Bk 1 Less D LT 3 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg292' West + 446' South Of Ne Corner Lot 1 Bk 1 Less D LT 4 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg292' West + 446' South Of Ne Corner Lot 1 Bk 1 Less D LT 5 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg292' West + 446' South Of Ne Corner Lot 1 Bk 1 Less D LT 1 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg292' West + 446' South Of Ne Corner Lot 1 Bk 1 Less D LT 3 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner S+ W 74' N + W 134.50 LT 3 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner S74' W 150' LT 2 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF South4' Of East 150' LT 3 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF North74' Of East 150' LT 4 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg60' North + 181 1/2' East Of Se Corner Lot2 Bk 2 145 LT 5 BL 1 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg60' North + 181 1/2' East Of Se Corner Lot2 Bk 2 145.
Doke, James A. and Doke, Roberta R. to 4JR Farms LLC; STR 29-33-22 //Ne FF Less North 330' Of West 660' Nene STR 20-33-22 /Se/Se FF Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 21-33-22 /Nw/Sw STR 21-33-22 /Sw/Sw FFBeg At Nw Corner STR 28-33-22 /Nw/Ne FF Less North 660' Of West 726' Str 28-33-22 /Ne/Nw STR 28-32-22 /Sw/Se FF Less 1 Acre Out Of Se Corner + Less Beg On South Line STR 28-32-22 /Nw/Se Ac 7.76 FF Strip 15 1/2 Rods Wide Off South Side STR 28-32-22 S/Se/Se FF Less Described STR 28-32-22 /Se/Sw FF 30 Acres Off South Side STR 33-32-22 /W/Ne FF 50 Acres Off North End Less Beg At Nw Corner + Less North 600' Of East 850' Nw.
Doke, James A. and Doke, Roberta R. to Doke Propane Inc.; STR 2-33-23 SUR BK/PG: CS10/109 AC 0.79 FF Beg At Center Of Section BL J Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg On South Line W/Easement Less 701/1262 STR 28-32-22 //Se FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Blazer, John Wesley Jr. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Blazer, Larry and Blazer, Thomas Eugene and Blazer, Michael Wayne and Foster, Mary Janette and Winfrey, Rebecca Ann and Schudy, Susan Jo; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF East 80' Of West 265' Of South 170' STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg On South Line 145' X 80' Less East 60' Of West 185' Of South 135'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Dec. 28
Jail Capacity: 40
William James Wires, 34, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for assault, disarming a peace officer/correctional officer while performing official duty, probation violation and resisting arrest.
Domestic assault was reported on East 420th Road in Bolivar.
Domestic assault was reported on East Second Street in Fair Play.
Property damage was reported on South 212th Road in Louisburg.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Jail Capacity: 40
Stealing was reported on South Springfield Avenue in Bolivar.
Stealing was reported on South 95th Road in Bolivar.
Property damage was reported on East Aldrich Road in Bolivar.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Jail Capacity: 40
Travis J. Tue, 40, of Wheatland was booked into jail on warrants for parole violation and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Domestic assault was reported on South 122nd Road in Bolivar.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Jail capacity: 42
Nathaniel B. Rhodes, 39, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for deliver/possess controlled substance at county/private jail, seat belt violation, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding, traffic offense and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Marie Colburn-Cowden, 37, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Identity theft was reported on East 485th Road in Aldrich.
Property damage was reported on South 212th Road in Urbana.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election was held in 22 precincts.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commissioners on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit submission. Legan moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Hancock seconded the motion. Motion passed with Austin absent at the time of the vote.
The October 2020 recorder deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
The October 2020 statement of collections report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Appointments for Laurence Alexander Williams-Pettis, Andrew Cooley, Michael Johnson, Tatum Maples were received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
Friday, Nov. 6
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The October 2020 treasurer’s report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The October 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The October 2020 collector’s turnover was received from Roberts-McGinnis on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Polk County E-911 Central Dispatch director Sarah Newell presented paperwork for signature for a Missouri 911 Services Board financial assistance program providing funding for 911 communication service projects of certain counties and cities – (re: Cedar, Hickory and St. Clair). Legan moved to approve signing the paperwork presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
