CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Jed Alan Letherman, Buffalo, born 1961; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Kevin Allen McGinnis, Dunnegan, born 1988; class C felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, three years supervised probation.
Hope Michaela Nelson, Bolivar, born 1999; class D second-degree burglary and stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
James Allen Oney, Ozark, born 1992; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to six years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Oney was originally placed on probation in January for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
John Daniel Taylor, El Dorado Springs, born 1979; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to three years prison, suspended, five years unsupervised probation. Taylor was originally placed on probation in 2017 for two counts class D felony non-support.
Edith E. Wolf, Springfield, born 1969; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended eight-year prison sentence. Wolf was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Kelly Guy Crowell, Bolivar, born 1972; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Crowell was originally placed on probation in 2019 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Kelly Guy Crowell, Bolivar, born 1972; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Robert John Harris, Springfield, born 1977; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Claude Clinton Jarnagin, Bolivar, born 1968; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six year prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Regina R. Jolly, Weaubleau, born 1976; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year and seven-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Jolly was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony stealing and class C felony delivery of controlled substance.
Jacob Gary Miller, Humansville, born 2000; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Kimberly J. Walker, Springfield, born 1969; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to five years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Samuel S. Roberts, born 1987, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Jamie Nichole Carr, born 1988, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Sierra Marie Peebles, born 1986, Morrisville; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court Jan. 15.
Travis James Tue, born 1980, Morrisville; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court Feb. 5.
Beau Steven Dearman, born 1993, Springfield; class E felony third-degree assault; warrant issued; $10,000 bond; due in court Jan. 15.
Jeffrey Louis Rains, born 1975, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree assault; warrant issued; $10,000 bond; due in court Jan. 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Leena Fedin vs. Aaron Flynn; motion to modify.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Martha E. McKellips; suit on account.
Archie Cable et al vs. Arthur H. Cable et al; other misc. actions.
Bank of Bolivar vs. Julie W. Moffett et al; promissory note.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Brandy Coffey; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Christopher M. Head; contract — other.
James A. Julien Vs. Kenneth J. Zellers, Director of R.; misc. associate civil — other.
GHC vs. Melissa Summers-Worthington; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lynn D. Wilson and Tina K. Wilson.
Freda Chism and Roger Chism.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Jan. 5
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 65
• Brittany Mobley, 34, of Belton was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
• Ryan Presley, 31, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Rebecca Lehnig, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 310th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 455th Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Kelly Lane for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for child endangerment.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 64 for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. D for a domestic physical.
Monday, Jan. 6
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 66
• Kinzi Shuler, 18, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua Butler, 43, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 39-year-old Wheatland man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and tampering with motor vehicle.
• Sierra Peebles, 33, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, no vehicle/trailer registration, no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Kessler Boulevard for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of North Washington for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/East 379th Road for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 64 for a report of property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of Commercial Street for an animal call.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 67
• David Ofori-Yeboah, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and speeding.
• Letreal Peterson, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• William Lentz, 55, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 56-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs.
• A 21-year-old Pleasant Hope woman was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs.
• Ashlee Sjaarda, 26, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for following too closely, no insurance and operating a vehicle with no driver's license.
• Katherine Dryer, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Renee Larsen, 52, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Watkins, 40, of Greenfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked and failure to wear a seat belt.
• John Small III, 40, of Kingsville was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of controlled substance.
• Keith Webb, 45, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and possession of controlled substance.
• Seth Mitchell, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South College Street for a fight.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 122nd Road for a noise disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 495th Road for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 515th Road for a road hazard.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 59
• A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substance.
• A 44-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
• Donte Edington, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• George Johnson, 27, of Flemington was arrested for a court commit.
• A 39-year-old Morrisville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 565th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. BB for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of West Earley Street for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. HH for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 21st Road for property damage.
Thursday, Jan. 9
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 61
• Curtis Carroll, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Latiker, 30, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest.
• Angela Wright, 53, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, no insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carolyn Hebeler, 46, of Rogersville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of West Lee Street for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a motor vehicle accident leaving the scene.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/South 38th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 405th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of North Main Street for theft.
