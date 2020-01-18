CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Shatara Trinell Looney, born 1991, Dallas, Texas; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class E felony stealing animal; summons issued; due in court Feb. 5.
Ricky L. Fox, born 1962, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; grand jury indictment; summons issued; due in court Feb. 3.
Mygeish D. Dennis, born 1995, Bolivar; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; grand jury indictment; summons issued; due in court Feb. 3.
Heather N. Foster, born 1979, Branson; class D felony delivery or possession of controlled substance to county jail; grand jury indictment; summons issued; due in court Feb. 3.
Albert Wayne Bean Jr., born 1988, Alton; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; summons issued; due in court Jan. 22.
Samantha Lynn Deardorff, born 1997, Thayer; class C delivery of controlled substance, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
Kyle Wayne Jamison, born 1998, Thayer; class C delivery of controlled substance, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
Gary Lee Wilson, born 1962, Dunnegan; class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2), class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Jan. 22.
Ruth Ilene Wilson, born 1964, Dunnegan; class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2), class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Jan. 22.
Tammy M. Gettle, born 1970, Pleasant Hope; class E felony non-support total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Terry R. Allen vs. Polk County Library; personal injury — other.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Matt Clark; suit on account.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Debora Rocha; suit on account.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Marlene Denton; suit on account.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Wyatt N. Hoerle; breach of contract.
Mark H. Hensley vs. Polk County Circuit Court et al; expunge records.
Tg Rentals LLC et al vs. David Ainsworth et al; rent and possession.
Lester E. Cox Medical Center vs. Anthony Fiorini et al; breach of contract.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Randy J. Shondel; suit on account.
Marine Finance LLC vs. Steffenie K. Quinlan; breach of contract.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Shandra K. Gass; suit on account.
Jamie Swaggerty vs. Amber Weathrs; property damage.
News Properties LLC vs. Sandy C. Bonds et al; rent and possession.
Anthony S. Reaves vs. Mo. Hwy. Patrol - CJIS division et al; expunge records.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
William Tutt Cooper and Tara Lynn Cooper.
Linda Hood and Kamron Hood.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Jan. 6-Jan. 10 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Hanah Beckham, Bolivar; parking in prohibited area; $15.
Madison Payge Bush, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $180.
Saundra Mae Crawford, Buffalo; shoplifting; $100.
Katrina Leann Duvall, Springfield; no insurance; $90.
Ralph David Easley, Preston; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Nichole G. Holt, Bolivar; stealing; $100.
Christie I. Hull, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Jeremy G. Jenkins, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Lucy Dianna Lafromboise, Galena; defective equipment; $110.
Amber Larue, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Lauren Margaret Martin, Fair Play; defective equipment; $249.
Jacob Gary Matthew Miller, Bolivar; assault; $150.
Samantha Dawn Mitchell, Bolivar; fail to yield right of way; $170.
Taylor Brooke Pistel, Springfield; speeding; $180.
Shawn Casey Procter, Rogersville; disorderly conduct; $200.
Kerry L. Seippel, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $170.
William G. Spencer, Bolivar; domestic assault; 10 days jail; domestic assault; 10 days jail.
Mary Louise Esther Toman, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $60.
David Charles Williams IV, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $150.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Ahmed Mohammed Aljohani, Kansas City; Spencer Cody Archdeacon, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rayshanda Ballard, Bolivar; Mikailee R. Bilyeu, Bolivar; Jennifer L. Bloomingdale, Bolivar; Dakota D. Brandt, Humansville; Hannah Collins, Bolivar; Sara R. Coon, Gainesville; Ashley Marie Corbitt, Bolivar; Tabitha M. Daugard, Marshfield; Johnny Davis, Walnut Grove; Jarrod Jacob England, Buffalo; Yolanda M. Fantozzi, Bolivar; Ashley N. Gannaway, Osceola; Tanner Alexander Good, Springfield (3); Codie L. Gregory, Stockton; Daulton Scott Greven, Springfield (2); Brandon Sorrell, Buffalo; Jessica Tennyson, Springfield; Taylor D. Vineyard, Springfield; Patrick Edward Weems, Montreal (2); Shelby Wilson, Clever; William Harvey, Long Lane; John Kody Jenkins, Halfway; Shelby M. Lawson, Clever (2); Zachary Austin Meyer, Bolivar; Keandre G. Montgomery, Pleasant Hope; Michael Mullette, Bolivar; Lloyd E. Myers, Brighton; Mariah Nelson, Springfield (2); Shannon R. Pettibone, Bolivar; Anna Purduski, Branson; Paulanthony Rossmann II, Springfield (2); Corey Austin Sarnstrom, Bolivar (2); John Arthur Savala, Fair Grove; Nichole Mirey Sherrer, Bolivar; Brandon Sorrell, Buffalo.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Appleby, Joseph Richard Trust and Appleby, Shirley F. Trust to Appleby, Joe and Appleby, Saundra; Str 8-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 8-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner As In666/2027.
Mitchell, Amanda to Mitchell, Keith; STR 21-32-24 /Ne/Ne.
Mitchell, Amanda to Mitchell, Keith; STR 21-32-24 /W/Sw FF Less Triangular Tract In Ne Corner.
Mitchell, Amanda to Mitchell, Keith; STR 20-32-24 S/Nw/Ne STR 20-32-24 Ne/Nw/Ne STR 17-32-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Less Tracts Described STR 20-32-24 /Sw/Ne.
Bank Of Sullivan to Pleasant Hope City Of; STR 31-32-21 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/24 FF Tract B-Beg 282.2' South Of Ne Corner.
Gaddis, Michael Scott and Gaddis, Marjorie to Gaddis, Jacob Kyle; STR 5-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg 30' South Of Se Corner Of Lot 1 Southern Hills STR 5-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg 30' South + 150.5' East Of Se Corner Of Lot 1 Southern Hills LT 1 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63 FF Beg 30' South Of Se Corner Of Lot 1 Southern Hills LT 1 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63 FF Beg 30' South + 150.5' East Of Se Corner Of Lot 1 Southern Hills.
Allen, Deborah J. and Van Ham, Deborah J. to Allen, Deborah J.; STR 3-31-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/65 FF Tract 7-Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
McCoy, Ralph E. and McCoy, Ruth C. to Hacker, James C. and Hacker, Sheila R.: STR 15-34-22 /Se/Ne.
Blake, John and Blake, Sandra to Bradford, Gary Don and Bradford, Sheila; STR 19-34-22 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 250' X 260'.
Simpson, Wayne B. and Simpson, Lynn M. to Simpson, Marshall C. and Sutphin, Melissa R. and Simpson, Morgan W.; Lt 23 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Spangler, Jeffrey D. to Thomas, Samuel and Craven, Leann; LT 2 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
Short, Roger and Short, Debra to Bacon, Bryan and Bacon, Rachel; LT 8 Fawngate 33-34-24 PB8/157.
Mesenbrink, Candy S. to Mesenbrink, Kim M.; LT 2 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141.
Laughlin, Ralph P. Trust and Laughlin, Barbadeen J. Trust to Theilen, Otto Garry; LT 3 BL 5 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF West ½.
Crossland, TJ to Kellar, Monte and Nightingale, Christine; BL 6 Morrisville Original FF South 122' Of Described Beg 60 Links East From Ne Corner BL 16 Morrisville Original FF South 122' Of Described Beg 60 Links East From Ne Corner STR 23-32-23 /Sw/Se FF South 122' Of Described Beg 60 Links East From Ne Corner BK 6 MV Orig STR 23-32-23 /Se/Sw FF South 122' Of Described Beg 60 Links East From Ne Corner BK 6 MV Orig.
Morelock Builders & Associates Inc. and Morelock, Wayne D. By POA and Rieken, Tom POA to Wilson, Raymond and Wilson, Betty; LT 9 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Partin, Robert M. and Partin, Amanda L. to Nan Enterprises LLC; STR 4-33-23 //Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Se Quarter.
Jenkins, Danny and Jenkins, Sara J. to Huron LLC; LT 3 STR 4-34-22 /E/Nw FF East 1/2 Of Described Beg 4 Rods East Of Nw Corner Less Described STR 4-34-22 //Nw FF E1/2 Of Described Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 3 6 Rods 6' X 4 Rods.
Twin Peeks Trust and Foster, Jack L. Trustee and Foster, Cathie I. Trustee to Foster, Brent A.; STR 32-35-23 /N/Ne FF Less 3 Acres For Rrrow.
Schuler, Richard D. and Schuler, Angela M. and Wilkerson, James D. and Wilkerson, Graciela Smith and Wilkerson, Beth to Wilson, Anthony and Wilson, Amy; STR 32-33-23 /Se/Nw. Collins, V. Lauretta Trust to Hawkins, Heath J. and Hawkins, Brittney R.; LT 9 Lovett Addition Amended 12-33-23 PB5/73.
Southlaw PC and Noack, Douglas and Noack, Tina to Shyla Enterprises Inc.; STR 4-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Kersten Reed, 23, of Reeds Spring was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Kevin McMillan, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for neglect of a child.
• Stefannie Lynch, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• A 33-year-old Walnut Grove man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 38-year-old Flemington man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Deputies responded to East 550th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 420th Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. H for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Barker Road for child custody.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• A 31-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Cary Rampone, 55, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for no insurance, possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Brian Lawson, 45, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Russell Taylor, 66, of Eldon was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Smith, 37, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 31-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 535th Road for a burglary in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to North Oak Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 147th Road for a dispute.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for a shoplifter.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• Carol Dixon, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Brandon Sorrell, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
• Michael Piper, 36, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for an intoxicated driver.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 220th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. D for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 116th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 415th Road for a domestic.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Jan. 2
Boone's BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Dollar Tree, 2270 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Little Caesars, 451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Roosters BBQ, 525 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Hot water valve leaking and turned off at hand washing sink; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Jan. 10
Pappy's Ritzy Ranch, 4894 S. 138, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Kathy's Pasta, 329 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Food items not properly date marked. 2. Food items opened and not properly resealed in storage; 1 non-critical; Employees not wearing hair restraints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.