CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Robert Gene Sexton, born 1971, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
Jedadiah Ryan Watson, born 1981, Bolivar; class E felony fourth-degree child molestation; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Stephen Dee Laird, born 1965, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Rebecca Alexander, born 1986, Eldridge; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 months; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
Robert M. Simmons, born 1976, Bolivar; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 months; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Cynthia Floyd; breach of contract.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Cynthia Floyd; breach of contract.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Susan M. Murphy et al; suit on account.
William S. McCracken vs. Clarence M. Henenberg; personal injury — other.
William Duncan vs. Mark B. Diaz Irashae Holland; personal injury — vehicular.
Tiffany Taulbee vs. Jerrad Fenley; personal injury - other.
American Express National Bank vs. Wyatt Davis; breach of contract.
Texas County Technical Institute vs. Kimberlee Stagner; reg. foreign judgment, excl. DR.
Roger W. Brown vs Dolores Kugler et al; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Collette E. Hill vs. Terry W. Hill.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Jan. 13-Jan. 17 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs
Summer Dawn Blakeley, Springfield; amended driving without a valid license; $230; amended defective equipment; $150; failure to register vehicle; $80.
Jennifer L. Bloomingdale, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Mandalin Fawn Brown, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $70.
Jeffrey Lee Coop, Springfield; shoplifting; $200.
Baylor Ethridge, Bolivar; following too close; $170.
Mark Edward Gonzalez, Bolivar; speeding school zone; $150.
Jordan Lee Himmelberg, Weaubleau; no insurance; $100.
Rebecca Diann Lehnig, Bolivar; interference in performance of duties; 5 days jail.
Taylor Brooke Pistel, Springfield; speeding; $180.
Scott Curtis Wolfskill, Rogersville; amended defective equipment; $150.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Gregory Bryan Cummings, Bolivar (4); Jerry Allen Ellison, Bolivar; Eric Brandson Evans, Bolivar (7); Christopher Fishburn, El Dorado Springs (2); Rickey A. Freeman, Bolivar; Jamison Jett Jones, Bolivar; Randall Scott Roberts, Bolivar (2); Tara Simmons, Bolivar (2).
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 57
• Stefannie Lynch, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Alan Gray, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Tammi Buehler, 48, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
• Ian Zimmerman, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Tilden Street for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 111th Road for a dispute.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 230th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to East 322nd Road/Rt. HH for trash dumping.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Casey Dupin, 23, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for child restraint, driving while revoked/suspended and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Lesley Ingalsbe, 27, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment, expired plates, controlled substance, obstructing traffic, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, seat belt violation, shoplifting and trespassing.
• Jamie Daugherty, 39, of Goodson was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 92nd Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/South 77th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to South 20th Road/East 565th Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a sexual assault.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for shots heard.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 53
• Marissa Shive, 23, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Robin Webb, 27, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Justin Latiker, 30, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest.
• Leslea Overstreet, 18, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action and robbery.
• Deputies responded to North Oakland Avenue/West Oak Terrace for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 487th Road for an accidental 911 call.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of East 420th Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to South Chestnut Street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Broadway Street for a threat.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Dec. 16
• Hancock Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• A bid for a flatbed trailer for the road and bridge department was received from Kaufman Trailers for $19,490. Legan moved to accept the bid. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• A contract for services for the IVD County Reimbursement Coop Agreement was presented to the commission for approval and signature. Legan moved to sign the agreement as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Commissioners discussed a request from assessor Rita Lemmon to remove late fees and interest of $23.72 from parcel No. 89-04-3.2-07-000-000-003.001 in Humansville for Ricky and Rachael Wallenburg. Due to an error in the assessor’s office, a tax statement was not received for 2018. Legan made a motion to issue a court order for removal of fees and interest. Austin seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 250th, South 140th and South 188th roads.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The November 2019 add-on and abatement report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Hancock Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Bridget Young of the Victor L. Phillips Co. met with the commission regarding new equipment.
• Delbert Blosser of Halfway visited with the commission regarding East 470th and South 230th roads.
• Crites updated the Commission on the condition of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 363th and East 380th roads.
• Bridge foreman Delbert Bailey updated the commission on the conditions of county bridges.
• Austin visited with David Stutenkemper of Bolivar.
• Liquor licenses were issued to Boone’s BBQ and Down the Alley Eatery in Bolivar.
Friday, Dec. 20
• Hancock Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Sheriff Danny Morrison presented the 2020 local law enforcement block grant to the commission for approval and signatures. Legan moved to approve and sign the award paperwork. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the Commission on the condition of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed South 136th Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.