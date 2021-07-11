CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brett G. Ratliff, born 1988, Imperial; class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony stealing — motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft; warrant served; $45,000 bond plus conditions; due in court July 21.
Amanda Joy Rogers, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court July 21.
James Edward Cantrell III, born 1979, Stockton; class D felony stealing — motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft, class D felony forgery; warrant issued; $75,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kristi Darnell; suit on account.
Lucas E. Lynch vs. State of Missouri; motion rules.
Vicki Snider vs. Spencer Walton; personal injury — vehicular.
Morelock Property Rentals Inc. vs Tabitha Woolaway; reg. foreign judgment.
Alicia Hammons et al vs. Shine Solar LLC et al; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Dwayne A. Proetel and Lacy L. Grochowski.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Andrews, Todd to Giles, Riley; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw AC 3 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 680/1474 W/Easement.
Giles, Riley to Andrews, Todd; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Lying North + West Of Road 271/560 Less Beg At Ne Corner 680/1474.
Holley, Leslie D. to Holley, Nicole E.; LT 4 STR 6-34-22 /E/Ne FF Less East 660' Lt 5 STR 6-34-22 /E/Ne FF Less East 660'.
Milikan, Eddie Glenn Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County and Clouser, Julie Personal Representative to Proctor, Charles and Proctor, Wendy; STR 5-34-24 /Ne/Se FFf Beg 90' North Of Nw Corner Blk 3 Of Springrose STR 5-34-24 /Ne/Se FF West 110' Of Described Beg 265' East Of Nw Corner STR 5-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner Blk 3 Springrose BL 3 Springrose Dunnegan 5-34-24 PB1/27 FF Beg 90' North Of Nw Corner Blk 3 Of Springrose BL 3 Springrose Dunnegan 5-34-24 PB 1/27 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Smith, Jackie D. to Shackelford, Robert G. Jr. and Shackelford, Melissa D.; STR 16-35-24 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Hastings, Sidney T. and Hastings, Mary M. to Damore, Gerald and Damore, Barbara; STR 33-33-22 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Bailey, Delbert E. and Bailey, Karen S. to Bailey, Delbert E.; STR 2-31-22 /Ne/Nw FF South 10 Acres Lying North + West Of Road Beg At Ne Corner.
Jones, Cheri L. and Jones, Wayne N. to Redd, Nathan Emmett and Redd, Bailey; STR 27-32-23 /S/Sw.
Redd, Judy L. and Redd, Emmett to Redd, Nathan Emmett and Redd, Bailey; STR 27-32-23 /S/Sw.
Hicks, Dana J. to Hicks, Rogers L. Jr. and Hicks, Jessica J.; STR 11-34-23 S/Nw/Se FF North 235.55'.
US Bank NA to Smith, Emmett and Smith, Missy; LT 2 Strattons Addition Humansville FF East ½.
Rickman, John A. Trust and Rickman, Traci A. Trust to Shoemaker, Kyle and Shoemaker, Kellsi; LT 6 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Routh, D. Duane and Routh, Judith to Foster, Patrick B. and Foster, Debra B.; LT 1 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Perry, Steven Wayne to Perry Butler, Amy Nicole and Butler, Amy Nicole Perry; LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner 75' X 75'.
Arnold, Ronald D. and Arnold, Lester Randall and Arnold, Nancy Ann and Fieth, Carolyn Elaine and Kennedy, Gloria Ann and Kennedy, Harley Daniel to Arnold, Ronald D.; STR 33-33-21 /E/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS2/92 FF Tract 4-Beg At Ne Corner Of South 20 Acres W/Easement. Duty, Daniel S. and Duty, Misty A. to Bell, James; LT 57 Wind River Estates 17+20+21-34-23 PB8/160 FF North 155.6' Of East 280'.
Fox Field LC to Wohnoutka, Daniel F. and Wohnoutka, Patricia; LT 2 Springview Estates 2nd 14-33-23 PB8/150 LT 3 Springview Estates 2nd 14-33-23 PB8/150 LT 4 Springview Estates 2nd 14-33-23 PB8/150.
Wohnoutka, Daniel F. and Wohnoutka, Patricia to Fox Field LC; STR 14-33-23 FF Beg In Center Of Section Lying West Of Laredo Avenue LT Unplatted Simon Square 1st Plat14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84 FF Part Of 665/184 Lying West Of Laredo.
Hernandez Sanchez, Miguel A. and Sanchez, Miguel A. Hernandez and Crespo, Yasheila Coss to Nelson, Jennifer D.; LT 4 STR 6-34-23 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Road LT 5 STR 6-34-23 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Road.
Hansen, Harry W. to Swartzentruber, Glendon and Swartzentruber, Bonita Sue; STR 11-33-21 S/Sw/Nw.
Bender, Carol A. to Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg 465' East Of Se Corner.
Soncrant, David L. and Soncrant, Tamela to Doke, Gary and Doke, Betty; LT 4 BL 11 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 58'.
KD & G Investments LLC to Davies, Brenna and Davies, Jeff; STR 11-33-23 //Se FF Beg 881.5' West + 438' South Of Ne Corner 150' X 74'.
McClelland, Alma I. By Poa and Miller, Mary and Miller, Dan and Barkley, David Alan and Barkley, Cindy L. and Barkley, Larry Wayne and Barkley, G. Janet Venter and Venter Barkley, G. Janet and McCelland Miller, Mary Katherine POA to Franklin, Dustin and Franklin, Erica; STR 30-32-24 /Sw/Nw AC 23.33 FF 23.33 Acres Off West Side STR 30-32-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 48 Rods X 40 Rods STR 30-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 48 Rods East Of Nw Corner 10 Rods 6 Links X 15 Rods 5 Links.
Wisdom, Alice Trustee and Pursley, Jesse James Trust and Pursley, Grace Trust to Stillings, David C. and Stillings, Karen D.; STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 20 Rods East Of Sw Corner 150' X 330' STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 330' East + 330' North Of Sw Corner 70' X 150'.
Hubbert, Stephen J. Trust and Hubbert, Paula J. Trust to Young, Margaret E. and Raymond, Jennifer L.; LT 6 Lakeview Hills 29-34-23 PB7/102 FF North 50'.
Young, Margaret E. and Raymond, Jennifer L. to Raymond, Jennifer L.; LT 6 Lakeview Hills 29-34-23 PB7/102 FF North 50' LT 5 Lakeview Hills 29-34-23 PB7/102.
Johnson, Jessica M. and Johnson, Michael and Frankca, Jessica M. to Sapp, Darren D. and Sapp, Michelle P.; LT 5 Sunset Slope Estates Amended 10-32-22 PB9/23.
Mullings Commercial Rentals to C & S First Choice LLC and Pinnacle Construction; LT 10 Grand Brooke Estates 32-32-21 PB8/179.
Nelson, Jennifer D. to Korosac, Thomas and Korosac, Danielle Kay; STR 20-33-22 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/58 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Bender, Carol A. to Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly; STR 1-33-23 Nw/Sw/Nw FF Beg 465' East Of Sw Corner.
Lear, Tyler Trust and Lear, Dakota Trust to Ball, Brandon and Ball, Kristina; STR 25-34-23 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner.
Wagoner Investments LLC to Four Little Ducks LLC; LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner 146' X 135' Less North 67' LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg199' East Of Nw Corner LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Vogl, Hutch and Vogl, Irene to Fryrear, Kevin and Fryrear, Rosalinda; LT 6 BL A Elmwood Park Bolivar.
Drake, Ronnie N. and Drake, Roberta Jean to Miller, James D. to Miller, Gwendoyln L.; LT 8 BL 9 Fair Play Original.
Greer, Judy Trustee and Gow, Bill Trust and Gow, Jean Trust and Robertson, Timmy L. Trustee to Greer, Judy; LT 1 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Carson, Harlana H. to Baugher, Dakota; STR 9-35-24 /Se/Se FF North 105' Of Described Beg 33 Rods 11' North Of Sw Corner.
Allen, Ione A. Trust to 4D1C LLC; LT 3 BL 6 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Reed Enterprises LLC to Hoppe, Shania; LT 10 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15.
Durbin, Richard and Durbin, Sylvia G. and Durbin Bentzinger, Cynthia L. and Bentzinger, Cynthia L Durbin and Bentzinger, Dana C. to Ervin, John; STR 6-34-23 /Se/Sw.
Sutton, Seth M. to Fast, Steven R.; STR 33-33-23 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Tract G-Beg At Sw Corner Ne W/Easement STR 33-33-23 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Part Of Tract F- Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Smith, Gary D.; LT 8A Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 8 LT 8B Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15 FF Less Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 8.
Kropf, Joshua D. and Kropf, Cheyanne to Wilkinson, Ryan and Kirby, Sydnee; LT 1 Sunset Estates 26-33-22 PB10/18 LT 2 Sunset Estates 26-33-22 PB10/18 LT 3 Sunset Estates 26-33-22 PB10/18 STR 26-33-22 /W/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/51 FF Easement Beg At Se Corner. Lisk, Erik A. and Lisk, Tina M. to Adams, William and Adams, Wanda; STR 23-34-23 W/E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/68 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Lindsay, Todd and Lindsay, Sara to Wilson, Kenneth B. and Wilson, Fay E.; LT 3 Dunnegans Addition Resubdivision Of BK4 PB5/4.
Owens, David B. to Cornelison, Jeremy and Beals, Elizabeth; LT 13 Edgewater Village Phase 1 13+14-33-23 PB8/119.
Robbins, Howard P. to Tustison, Donald H. and Gordon, Paula Ann; LT A South Indian Point 8-35-22 PBb3/55 FF Beg S + E 90.21' From Nw Corner Of 8-35-22 W/Easement.
Bryan, Royce and Bryan, Shari to Franklin, Derrick and Franklin, Andrea; STR 33-35-22 /Se/Ne FF Beg On East Row Of Road Where It Intersects North Line 626.1' X 208.7'.
West, Danny E. and West, Lauren to Jackson, Matthew H. and Jackson, Deborah A.; STR 15-34-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/114 FF Tract B STR 15-34-24 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/114 FF Tract B- Less South 330' Of North 710' Of West 660'.
Foster, Matthew A. Goodwin and Goodwin Foster, Matthew A. to Foster, Matthew A. Goodwin and Foster, Autumn and Goodwin Foster, Matthew A.; LT 17 Plantation 4-32-22 PB8/6.
Collins, J. R. and Collins, Lauretta to Braden, Hannah; LT 1 BL 1 Adams Addition PB2/5 SUR BK/PG: PB5/19 FF South 131'.
DCBC LLC and Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership to Collins, Kenneth D. and Collins, Angela; STR 10-34-23 /Sw/Ne FF Tract F-Beg At Se Corner.
Polk, Tracy to Polk, Gary; STR 31-32-21 /Se/Nw FF North 329.91' Of West 660.18'.
