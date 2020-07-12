CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jacob T. Wilson, born 1996, Flemington; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Boone A. Raney, born 1998, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Kody R. Rose, born 1988, Polk; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Aug. 5.
Dare Paige, born 1984, Buffalo; class E felony operated vehicle without a valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court Aug. 19.
Austin James Bettencourt, born 1994, Fair Play; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 13.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tevis Elbert; change of name.
Alexis Rogers vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God et al; personal injury.
American Tire Distribution vs Bob Hager et al; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Chastity S. Jeter and Wyatt H. Jeter.
Carol Floyd and Roger Floyd.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Melilli, Daniel J. and Melilli, Kathleen A. to Moorman, Kevin and Moorman, Angela; STR 26-32-23 /Nw/Nw FFf Beg At Ne Corner Nwnw Section 26 STR 26-32-23 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Nwnw Section26 STR 27-32-23 //Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Nwnw Section 26.
Gilmore, Paul and Gilmore, Natalie to Pendergrass, Rachele and Pendergrass, Michael; STR 29-32-23 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS1/56 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner STR 29-32-23 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS1/56 FF Tract 3-Beg On North Line Nwne STR 29-32-23 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS1/56 FF Tract 3-North 4 Acres Beg On North Line Nwne STR 29-32-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS1/56 FF Tract 3-North 4 Acres Beg On North Line Nwne.
Swartzentruber, Eldon M. and Swartzentruber, Christina J. to DCBC LLC; LT 1A BL 4 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 SUR BK/PG: PB9/156 LT 1B BL 4 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 SUR BK/PG: PB9/156 LT 2A BL 4 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 SUR BK/PG: PB9/156 LT 2B BL 4 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 SUR BK/PG: PB9/156.
Blair, Mary to Woolsey, Creighton and Woolsey, Clarissa; LT 18 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 PB3/48. DCBC LLC to Jenkins, Danny and Jenkins, Sarah; LT 2 BL 2 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF West 65' Of South ½.
Kurdos, Kimberly and Kurdos, Goran and Vest Skinner, Kimberly and Skinner, Kimberly Vest to Kurdos, Kimberly and Kurdos, Goran; LT 8 Southern Hills First 5-33-24 PB3/26.
Kenney, Shawn and Kenney, Shannon to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; LT F Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Less South 175' + Less North 100'.
Glendenning, Andy and Glendenning, Abby to 3 L Investments LLC; LT 10 Eastview 12-33-23 PB3/62.
Reeves, Rodney and Reeves, Sheri to Kindrick, Paul Joseph and Little, Candise Lee; STR 32-34-22 /Sw/Ne FF Beg On West Line.
Brown, Jered and Brown, Ashley N. and Noblitt, Ashley N. to Cozad, Terry W.; STR 35-32-22 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS 13/179 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section.
Bank Of Bolivar to Roat, Cody and Roat, Brittany; STR 15-33-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/135 FFTract 1-Beg At Sw Corner STR 15-33-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/135 FF Tract 2-Beg In Drainage Ditch.
Wilson, W. Wayne Trust and Wilson, Rowena Sue Trust and Lehman, Lisa Trustee to Tweedie, John and Tweedie, Michelle; LT 22 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Roberts Corbett, Robin Lee and Corbett, Robin Lee Roberts and Corbett, Roy Douglas and Schander, Gwnavere and Schander, Robert to Hunsacker, Ronald Sr. and Hunsacker, Barbara and Hunsacker, Ronald Jr.; LT 19 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Wilson, Emily R. to Allen, Cassandra D. and Allen, James M. and Allen, Dianne D.; LT 8 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF West 66' LT 9 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF West 66' LT 10 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF West 66'.
McKie, Angie and Claxton, Angie and McKie, Trevor to Burgett, Roger; LT 45 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Maberry, Linda M. to Bolton, Jacquelyn Sue; LT 63 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Paxman, Charles and Pilsbury, Gail to Igou, Zachary; LT 2 Str 4-35-24 //Nw Ff Less Cs15/82 W/Easement.
Jarman, Patricia Ann Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Jarman, David Scott and Jarman, Steve and Jarman, Mark; LT 5 BL 16 Original Bolivar LT 6 BL 16 Original Bolivar.
Burr, Warren and Burr, Sarah A. to Burr, Warren and Burr, Sarah A.; STR 29-32-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg 30' South + 426' West Of Ne Corner 1289.8' X 330'.
Bauer, Corey Don and Bauer, Rebecca to Spurlock, James and Spurlock, Lori Lee; LT 5 Bolivar North 2-34-23 PB6/89 FF W/Roadway Easement LT 5 Bolivar North 2-34-23 PB6/89 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Greer, John W. Trust and Greer, Shirley M. Trust to White, Reva J.; STR 33-35-21 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 351' X 305' W/Easement.
White, Reva J. to Greer, Jay and Greer, Shelley; STR 33-35-21 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 351' X 305' W/Easement.
Winder, Justin and Winder, Sasha to Helmich, Alex Jordan and Helmich, Khristina Leigh; LT B BL 8 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Stephens, Thelma Elaine Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Lawrence, Jerri Sue; STR 29-31-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Perry, Warren D. and Perry, Ana Laura Desiree to Mangan, Steven and Mangan, Jenny; STR 8-31-22 S/Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/35 FF Tract A-Part Of Tract 1 CS10/160 Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Morgan, Josh and Morgan, Tiffany to Tuell, Kimberly; LT 3 Original Bolivar FF Beg S + W 210.8' From Ne Corner W/Easement.
Mule Creek Ranch LLC to Kennedy, James; LT 2 STR 1-33-22 /W/Nw FF Less 8 Acres Off East End S1/2 + Less 16 Acres Off East End N1/2 STR 2-33-22 /E/Ne STR 2-33-22 E/W/Ne STR 2-33-22 /Ne/Se.
Garrett, Benton R. Trust and Garrett, Deanna J Trust and Marshall, Billy Ray Trustee and Drew, April Trustee to Basinger, Sherry Lynne; STR 2-33-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Lot1 BK 2 F W Adams Addition LT 2 BL 2 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner Lot1 BK 2 F W Adams Addition.
Dalton, Daniel J. III and Dalton, Amanda K. to Davis, Blaine and Davis, Stacy; LT 19 Stonehenge Estate 21-34-23 PB8/63.
Mesenbrink, Kim to Reeter, Joel and Reeter, Liisa; LT 2 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141. Evans, David to Harvey, Robert V. and Harvey, Linda M.; LT 2 BL 8 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Less 60' Off North Side + Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Street, Eric C. and Street, Lori D. to Stilson, Thomas and Stilson, Danelle; LT 13 Hickory Hills Estates 4-31-22 PB7/90.
Barfield, Chase and Barfield, Amanda to Winterberg, Shelly Ann; STR 30-34-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: CS 14/309 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Section.
Skidmore, Mark R. and Skidmore, Leslie L. to Huff, Ashley; LT 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg 231.5' North Of Nw Corner 8 Rods X 7 Rods 16' STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 231.5' North Of Nw Corner LT 1 BK 1 Burros 8 Rods X 7 Rods 16'.
DD Properties & Investments LLC to Nutter, Jerene L.; LT 7B Gordon Dale Country Lots Replat Of BK A Lot 7 PB4/11 FF Less 662/658.
BOK Properties LLC to Daniels, Janet E.; STR 8-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF South 33 Rods STR 8-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Lying East Of HV OSC Road.
Hamlet Construction LLC to Morgan, Joshua B. and Morgan, Tiffany; LT 13 Forest Ridge Estates 26-34-23 PB7/40.
Brownfield, Sean and Brownfield, Darby and Nichols, Rodney H. Trustee to Hodson, Don and Hodson, Lenee; STR 34-33-22 S/Ne/Se FF E1/2 S1/2 S1/2 Nese.
BSGG Real Estate LLC to McCarty, John E. and McCarty, Ginger; STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF West 10 Acres Less South 400' + Less Beg On S Row Line Hwy 64 STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg On South Row Of Hwy 64 135' East + 35' South Of Nw Corner.
Reynolds, Robert O. and Reynolds, Millie to Glauser, Gregory L. and Glauser, Jayne E.; STR 11-33-23 /Se/Ne FF Beg 256' East + 20' North Of Sw Corner 170' X 100' STR 11-33-23 /Se/Ne FF Beg 65' East + 20' North Of Sw Corner 170' X 100'.
Noblitt, Lovell Scott and Noblitt, Lisa Sheri to Cantrell, Mark and Cantrell, Stephanie Alanda; STR 15-35-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg On Southerly Row Of Hwy HH.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, July 6
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Lela Reed, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a court commit.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Farm Road 2 for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 420th Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to Rt. D/Rt. 64 for theft.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Charlene Drive for an ex parte violation.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Broadway Street for a threat.
Tuesday, July 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Michael Guidi, 43, of Aurora was arrested on a warrant for burglary, failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, property damage and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 122nd Road for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to Mo. 215/Grant Road for a motor vehicle crash with property damage.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 380th Road for harassment.
Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 243rd Road for an intoxicated driver.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 15
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 33rd, East 525th, South 230th and East 455th roads.
The commission met with Dave Walters in general discussion.
David Sandgren with Humansville Special Road District visited with the commission in general discussion.
Sarah Fisher with Inlet Village visited with the commission in general discussion.
Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, June 16
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit payment. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Friday, June 19
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A training certificate was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson for attending the Missouri Urban Board Conference and for completing 12 hours of elections training.
Liquor licenses were issued to May’s Station in Bolivar, Don’s Bait Shop in Fair Play, Cut-ups Bar and Grill in Bolivar and Main Street Mediterranean in Bolivar.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received from Rex Smith Oil in Springfield for $1.4817 and Naegler Oil in Springfield for $1.7310. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 77th, East 412th, East 420th, East 380th and South 33rd roads.
The commission took part in a conference call with the State Treasurer’s office and the Office of the Administration regarding recent guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department regarding distributing CARES Act Funds for local governments.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, June 22
Gardner’s Orchard, 4455 W. Farm Road 2, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Good Samaritan’s Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy. 13, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; food items thawing and dripping on other food items in walk-in cooler, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; floors and hard to reach areas under shelving dirty.
Wednesday, June 24
Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Raw hamburger stored over ready to eat food in reach-in cooler, corrected on site. 2. Raw eggs stored over bacon in reach-in cooler, corrected on site. 3. Medication stored over soda bottles, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; coat stored over soda bottles.
Romerito’s, 702 E. Broadway, Bolivar; re-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, June 25
Laney’s, 500 S. Main St., Pleasant Hope; complaint; 1 critical; evidence of pests, corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. Ice machine dirty, corrected on site. 2. Broken cabinets in kitchen. 3. Facility dirty in hard to reach areas.
Amore Pizza, 5492 Hwy. H, Unit D, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, June 29
Case’s Corner, 1559 E. Hwy. 215, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; prep table running warm, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; thermometer not present in prep cooler.
The Feed Store, 121 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Trash can missing lid in women’s restroom. 2. Improper use of wiping cloths.
Dollar General, 113 Hwy. 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, June 30
Basil & Bourbon, 113 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Edward Paul Andrews, 28, Bolivar, and Victoria Whitney Lawson, 28, Bolivar.
Dave Hernandez Sr., 66, Bolivar, and Sara Jane Covert, 57, Bolivar.
Austin David Neal, 24, Bolivar, and Tina Marie Armstrong, 23, Bolivar.
Jessie Lee Counts, 22, Bolivar, and McKenzie Dawn Lamb, 19, Bolivar.
Jacob William Brown, 34, Hermitage, and Amber Dawn Leal, 34, Hermitage.
