CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kody Ray Rose, born 1988, Polk; class D felony receiving stolen property (2); warrant issued; $35,000 bond.
Michael Ray Culbertson, born 1985, Humansville; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant issued; $35,000 bond.
Clifford A. Buchholz, born 1948, Bolivar; class E felony DWI — persistent; due in court Aug. 26.
Brittani Lee Culbertson, born 1988, Humansville; class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Norma Jean Hardesty, born 1951, Bolivar; class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense; summons served; due in court July 22.
Kevin James Mueller, born 1984, Kansas City; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 29.
Shane A. Morrison, born 1980, Fair Play; class D felony DWI — aggravated, class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; summons issued; due in court Aug. 12.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
H & M Properties & Investments LLC vs. Shannon Adamek et al; rent and possession.
H & M Properties & Investments LLC vs. Thomas Salas et al; rent and possession.
DD Properties & Investments LLC vs. Troy Neese et al; rent and possession.
V. Leonda L. Crawford et al vs. Darrin E. Inglis; personal injury — vehicular.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Preston, Charles and Preston, Vernetia to Mincks, Leslie Garley and Gunnels, Brenda; LT 18 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 19 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 20 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9.
Graham, Donald Elliott Sr. and Graham, Peri Purdy to Fondren, William III; LT 7 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 8 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Perkins, Judy A. and Perkins, John and Francka, Judy A. and Johnson, Jessica M. and Johnson, Michael and Frankca, Jessica M. to Johnson, Jessica; STR 1-32-22 /Sw/Sw STR 12-32-22 /Nw/Nw.
Letterman, Anne and Shook, Anne E. to Wilkins, Jimmy and Wilkins, Debra; STR 29-32-23 N/Sw/Sw FF S1/2 N1/2 Swsw.
Haynes, Michael Wayne and Haynes, Barbara S. to Childs, Matthew A. and Childs, Kelly; STR 15-32-23 /W/Nw FF Beg Where East 514 Road Intersects East Line.
Moore, William and Moore, Karla to Puckett, Seth; LT 7 Prairie Homes 11-32-23 PB9/7.
Brown, Don E. and Brown, Jacquelyn A. to Rasmussen, Donald C. and Rasmussen, Deborah; STR 26-34-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS9/209 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Clark, Christina A. and Hayes, Christina A. and Miller, Alan to George, Kati; LT 36 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Blair, Colt W. and Blair, Crystal L. to Crabtree, Billy J. and Crabtree, Rhonda S.; LT 3 Fleetwood Estates Amended 32-34-22 PB8/185.
Angle, Bradley W. and Angle, Sandra and Angle, Darrell L. and Angle, Karen and Carroll, Richard and Carroll, Sarah N. and Carroll, Addision L. to Hammer, J. Roger and Hammer, Pamela J.; LT 1 STR 3-34-21 E/E/Nw LT 2 STR 3-34-21 E/E/Nw.
Witt, Sarah M. to Ankrom & Ankrom Properties LLC; LT 11 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg On West Line Of Lot 12 Lt 12 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg On West Line Of Lot 12 Lt 11 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF North19' LT 12 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF North19'.
Christian, George J. to Urban, Julia and Urban, Mark; STR 16-32-24 /Se/Sw AC 15 FF South 15 Acres.
Gayman, Douglas L. to Hardwood Ridge Pellet Company LLC; STR 23-33-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS13/38 FF Tract 1 Beg 100.66' East Of Nw Corner STR 23-33-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS13/38 FF Tract 2-Beg 305.33' East Of Nw Corner STR 23-33-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS13/38 FF Tract 3-Beg At Nw Corner.
Elite Investment Properties LLC to SD Property Investments LLC; LT 2 Southwest Estates 14-33-23 PB3/24.
Barker, Brent S. to Gunter, Jordan; LT 7 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45.
Revels, Diana to Patton, Ernest and Patton, Mildred; STR 23-32-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg 4.28 North + East From Sw Corner 82' X 62'.
Cansler, Ronald and Cansler, Deborah and Hofstetter, Larry and Hofstetter, Patricia and Koelkebeck, Steve and Koelkebeck, Debra to DCBC LLC; LT 5 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PB7/77.
Stewart, Katie and Stewart, Katie Trustee and Stewart, Victor Trust to Hinkle, Ray Dean and Hinkle, Jeremy; STR 7-33-21 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
Kline, Walter E. Sr. to Kline, Victoria L.; LT 2 BL 10 Gages Addition Humansville LT 3 BL 10 Gages Addition Humansville.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, July 13
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Patrick Murphey II, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of possession of child porn.
Amber Burgess, 29, was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
A 40-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Main Avenue for a missing person.
Deputies responded to Mo. 83/East 420th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 20000 block of East 2120th Road for a domestic verbal.
Deputies responded to South 170th Road/East 355th Road for a controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a stolen vehicle.
Tuesday, July 14
Melissa Dawn Eakins, 42, homeless, was booked into jail on warrants for assault, domestic assault, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to the area of South 178th Road and East 528th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 32 and Mo. 123 for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the area of East 500th Road and South 240th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the area of East 430th Road and South 107th Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 1700 block of East 480th Road for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a report of fraud.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 103rd Road for trespassing.
Wednesday, July 15
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
A 69-year-old Bolivar woman was booked into jail on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
Michael R. Culbertson, 35, of Humansville was booked into jail on warrants for burglary and stealing.
Jonathan A. Anderson, 29, of Fair Play was booked into jail on a warrant for driving while license revoked/suspended.
Nicole M. Karaffa, 26, of Springfield was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron O. Blazer, 38, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a warrant for failure to appear.
David J. Ainsworth, 54, of Buffalo was booked into jail on a warrant for failure to appear.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. H for a threat.
Deputies responded to the area of East 455th Road and South 170th Road for a missing road sign.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 32 and Rt. H for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and Mo. 215 for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the area of 300 North Oak Street for fraud.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 132nd Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and West Broadway Street for a careless and imprudent driver.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, June 22
Gardner’s Orchard, 4455 W. Farm Road 2, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Good Samaritan’s Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy. 13, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; food items thawing and dripping on other food items in walk-in cooler, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; floors and hard to reach areas under shelving dirty.
Wednesday, June 24
Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Raw hamburger stored over ready to eat food in reach-in cooler, corrected on site. 2. Raw eggs stored over bacon in reach-in cooler, corrected on site. 3. Medication stored over soda bottles, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; coat stored over soda bottles.
Romerito’s, 702 E. Broadway, Bolivar; re-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, June 25
Laney’s, 500 S. Main St., Pleasant Hope; complaint; 1 critical; evidence of pests, corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. Ice machine dirty, corrected on site. 2. Broken cabinets in kitchen. 3. Facility dirty in hard to reach areas.
Amore Pizza, 5492 Hwy. H, Unit D, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, June 29
Case’s Corner, 1559 E. Hwy. 215, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; prep table running warm, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; thermometer not present in prep cooler.
The Feed Store, 121 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Trash can missing lid in women’s restroom. 2. Improper use of wiping cloths.
Dollar General, 113 Hwy. 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, June 30
Basil & Bourbon, 113 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Edward Paul Andrews, 28, Bolivar, and Victoria Whitney Lawson, 28, Bolivar.
Dave Hernandez Sr., 66, Bolivar, and Sara Jane Covert, 57, Bolivar.
Austin David Neal, 24, Bolivar, and Tina Marie Armstrong, 23, Bolivar.
Jessie Lee Counts, 22, Bolivar, and McKenzie Dawn Lamb, 19, Bolivar.
Jacob William Brown, 34, Hermitage, and Amber Dawn Leal, 34, Hermitage.
Thomas Ray Tucker, 50, Fair Play, and Cindy Lou Trobaugh, 47, Fair Play.
Joshua Patrick Murphy, 22, Halfway, and Rachel Ellen Lane, 21, Buffalo.
Isiah Isaac Herrera, 23, Brighton, and Carla Ann Bayer, 21, Bolivar.
