CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
John Francis Ryan III, born 1983, Bolivar; class A felony escape or attempted escape from custody with deadly weapon, dangerous instrument or by holding hostage, class D felony disarming a peace officer or corrective officer while performing official duty, class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; warrant served; $100,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Aug. 4.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Holt Management LLC vs. Bethany M. Rowe; rent and possession.
Lake Meadows Mobile Home Park et al vs. Trisha Selby; unlawful detainer.
Lake Meadows Manufactured Housing Community et al vs. Nikky Selby; unlawful detainer.
Virgil D. Hines vs. Rick Long et al; rent and possession.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Jimmy B. Elmore; promissory note.
Troy Johnson vs. Director of Revenue; drivers license revoked review.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Bailey McCann; suit on account.
Thane H. Kifer vs. Ashley Fleetwood; small claims over $100.
Korey W. Degraffenreid vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; declaratory judgment.
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Stanley Sechler; breach of contract.
Sheila M. Molitor vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; declaratory judgment.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kristen Crane; contract — other.
Citibank N.A. vs. Mary K. Robinson; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Obia Devin Clark and Leah R. Clark.
Alex S. Collier and Ciara M. Collier.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Scott Amburgy, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $146; defective equipment; $81.
City of Fair Play vs.Christopher T. Martin, Osceola; failure to stop at stop sign; $61; no insurance; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Chadrack Bosako Bofonge, Galesburg, Illinois; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Terry Dewane Carpenter, Sheffield, Alabama; no insurance; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Grant Haven Dohle, Halfway; speeding; $135.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Ericka N. Evans, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Christian J. Howe, Halfway; no insurance; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Christopher S. Jackson, Springfield; speeding; $110.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Daniel Gernard Lopez, Pittsburg; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Karla Moreno, Brighton; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cisco Adrian Serrano, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Brent Lee Stotler, Pleasant Hope; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Emaly Nicole Wells, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Carrie Ann White, Springfield; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Emma Jeanne Wolf, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Steven Luis Alvarado, Stockton; defective equipment; $163; defective equipment; $110.
Austin Matthew Anderson, Olathe, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Eva Joann Angle, Independence; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Christina Renee Anthony, Independence; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Perry Nelson Bartee, Buffalo; speeding; $101.
Paige R. Batson, Boonville; driving without a valid license; $61; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Paige Rechelle Batson, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.
Cody Warren Battles, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Robert L. Beesly, Buffalo; possession of illegal black bass; $56.
Colton Scott Bewley, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Dylan Lee Billingsley, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Natasha Anne Blackard, Independence; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Trevor Jordan Blomenkamp, Willard; failure to display plates; $51.
Cheyenne Adele Bouldin, Phillipsburg; defective equipment; $163.
Siara Paige Boyce, Springfield; defective equipment; $160.
Dale H. Boyer, Springfield; shooting unauthorized weapon; $25.
John T. Bozman, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $53.
Taylor Lynn Breesawitz, Bolivar; defective equipment; $108.
Scott Robert Bryson, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Brian Dee Buckner, Fair Play; swimming or camping in unauthorized area; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Joshua Louis Bumgarner, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Luis Eric Burrola, Brownsville, Texas; speeding; $101.
Carolyn Jean Burrow, Humansville; defective equipment; $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.