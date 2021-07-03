CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Justin Coy Gladden, born 1990, Aldrich; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 14.
Richard Douglas McAllister, born 1992, Pittsburg; class E felony operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court July 14.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, June 20
Derric Mertes, 26, Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to register vehicle.
Samatha Bush, 30, Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for operating motor vehicle of another knowing owner not maintaining financial responsibility.
Monday, June 21
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 44
Veronica Marsh, 41, Waynesville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A 57-year-old male of Humansville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Tuesday, June 22
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
A 35-year-old female of Humansville was held for a 12-hour detox.
Waylon Houk, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation and stealing.
Wednesday, June 23
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Mark Mcknight, 41, Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle of another knowing owner not maintaining financial responsibility, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Christopher Hankins, 49, Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, speeding and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Davis, 32, Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Boyd Miles, 55, Lowry City was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked and DWI.
Genisa Keith, 33, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and parole violation.
Vanetta Williams, 42, Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
A 42-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested for suspicion of domestic assault.
Thursday, June 24
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 47
Zachary Meyer, 28, of Bolivar was arrested for violating parole.
A 24-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the legal process.
Jeremy Giffin, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and disturbing the peace.
A 36-year old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest.
Friday, June 25
Candyce Montgomery, 27, of Billings was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and permitting another to operate a vehicle with no insurance.
Anthony Walters, 36, of Fair Grove was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, shoplifting and stealing.
Jamie Templeton, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault.
Saturday, June 26
Lynn Vich, 56, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
Leonard Lipe Jr., 32, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Sunday, June 27
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
A 26-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
A 42-year-old Marshfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
Matthew Wells, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Scott Tatum, 50, was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
A 57-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, April 16
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
John Parks, Regional Child Support attorney, visited with the commission regarding a new copy machine lease.
Maintenance Supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, April 19
Hancock present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Commissioner Melinda Robertson attended the Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Conference. She serves as a director at large on the MAC Board.
Public Works Supervisor Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Wednesday, April 20
Hanckock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Robertson attended the Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Legan made a motion to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Hancock seconded the motion.
Public Works Supervisor Crites updated the Commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Oaths of Office were administered to Steve Bruce, Susan Sparts and Rick Davis as Polk County Emergency Services board members.
The commission met with the Village of Flemington Water Department. Those attending were Vincent Deeser, Harry Walter Jr., Russell Severyn and legal counsel Travis Elliot by phone.
Friday, April 23
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Bids for Diesel Fuel to be used at Road and Bridge were received as follows: Rex Smith Oil, Springfield, $2.1642; Naegler Oil, Springfield, $2.4357. Robertson made a motion to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Legan seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
Sarah Newell, E-911 director, met with the commission regarding the office space used by the Polk County Emergency Management director.
Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, April 26
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed South 110th Road.
Lewis Parsons visited with the commission in general discussion.
Chris Young, Murphy Tractor, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, April 27
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Steve Bruce, E-911 board member, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Dara Maverick, AT&T/First Net, met with the commission regarding Band “14 Frequency” services they offer.
Rick Davis visited with the commission regarding the emergency management director position.
Friday, April 30
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson made a motion to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
David Sandgren, Humansville Special Road District commissioner, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Anne Bumgardner, Dunnegan, visited with the commission regarding her property on East 379th Road.
Rick Davis, Pleasant Hope, visited with the commission regarding the emergency management director position. Legan made a motion to appoint Davis. Robertson seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.
A training certificate was received from Public Administrator Barbara Davolt for completing 20 hours of training as required per SB 601.
Monday, May 3
Hancock and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The April 2021 Add-on & Abatement Court Orders were received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
The April 2021 County Clerk Fee Report was received from County Clerk Bobbi Lear.
The March 2021 Public Administrator Fee Report was received from Barbara Davolt.
A training certificate was received from Collector Debbi McGinnis for completing 20 hours of training as required per 52.269 RSMo.
The April 2021 Circuit Clerk Disbursement Listing Report was received from Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The April 2021 Prosecuting Attorney Fee Report was received from Prosecuting Attorney Kenny Ashlock.
The April 2021 Statement of Collection Report was received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
Coroner Jeff Witt visited with the commission in general discussion.
Rick Davis visited with the commission in general discussion.
Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
Surveyor Kevin Nelson visited with the commission in general discussion.
The April 2021 Treasurer’s Balance Report was received from Treasurer Shirley Allison.
Tuesday, May 4
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The April 2021 Recorder of Deeds Report was received from Recorder Carol Poindexter.
The April 2021 Assessment Fee Report was received from Rita Lemmon.
The March 2021 Sheriff Fee Report was received from Sheriff Danny Morrison.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county road conditions.
Collector Debbi McGinnis presented a co-op agreement between Polk County and City of Morrisville to collect their municipal city taxes. Robertson made a motion to approve and sign the agreement. Legan seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.
Oath of Office was issued to Robert Elder, Flemington Special Road District commissioner.
By Order of the Commission, the Polk County Courthouse and other County facilities will be closed Friday, May 7, in observance of Truman Day.
Monday, May 10
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Wire transfer in the amount of $159,333.39 was received for Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund, and $159,333.26 was received for Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund on May 6.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites gave updates of the conditions of county roads and bridges. Hancock and Legan viewed South 47th, South 207th and East 540th roads.
The April 2021 Collector’s Turnover was received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
Tuesday, May 11
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
David Talley, Bolivar Herald-Free Press, visited with the commission in a general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed East 390th Road.
Humansville Special Road District Commissioner David Sandgren visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, May 17
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
The commission met with IT Consultant Alan Simpson regarding emergency management equipment/relocation.
Maintenance Supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, May 18
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The commission met with Southwest Missouri Counsel of Government and MoDOT to prioritize MoDOT projects within the county. Polk County Commission was presented the Excellence in Regional Transportation Award for 2019 for low water crossing inventory. Jason Ray and Aishwarya Shrestha, SMCOG representatives; Beth Schaller, MoDOT representative, Economic Development Director Gail Noggle and Rick Davis attended.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Robertson viewed South 156th Road.
Friday, May 21
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock attended the E-911 meeting on Thursday, May 20.
The April 2021 Public Administrator Fee Report was received from Barbara Davolt.
A training certificate was received from County Clerk Bobbi Lear for completing 6.5 hours of election training.
Mason Skaggs, representative from Kinetic Business, visited with the commission regarding his product.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed South 70th and South 77th roads.
Monday, May 24
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission of the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Robertson met with Jeff Butt at East 530th road regarding some brush hogging and viewed South 244th road. Crites and Legan viewed South 47th and South 77th roads.
Assessor Rita Lemmon visited with the commission regarding various assessments in the county.
Tuesday, May 25
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission of the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed South 47th and South 26th roads.
Bids for road oil to be used at Road and Bridge were received. Apac Central, Inc, Springfield, MC-30 $2.33 (Delivery - .07 per gallon), MC-800 $2.15, MC-3000 $2.08; Coastal Energy Corp, Willow Springs, MC-30 $2.49 (Pump Chg – 75.00), MC-800 $2.19, MC-3000 $2.14; Wright Asphalt, Houston, TX, MC-30 $2.43, MC-800 $2.30, MC-3000 $2.25, CRS2 $1.87, CRSTR $1.95, TRFOG $1.88. Legan moved to accept all bids received. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bids for Cold Mix to be used at Road and Bridge were received. Blevins Asphalt, Mt. Vernon, EA-300/5% $80.00, EA-300/5/5% $85.00; Conco Companies, Fair Play, EA-250/5% $63.50, EA-250/5/5% $66.00, MC-800/5% $63.50, MC-800/5.5% $66.00; Hutchens Construction, Cassville, HC-100 High Performance $80.00; Longan Construction Co, Grove, OK, Patch-n-Pave Polymer, FOB $99.75, Del $118.75. Robertson moved to accept all bids. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Friday, May 28
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission of the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at Road and Bridge were received. Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.3119.
Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Davis updated the commission on weather related damage due to Thursday’s storms.
Jeremy Pruett, representative from Billy Long’s office, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Order of the commission, the Polk County Courthouse and other county facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.
Tuesday, June 1
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission of the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock, Legan and Robertson viewed South 77th, South 47th, South 222th and East 552th roads.
The May 2021 Circuit Court Disbursement Listing Detail Report was received from Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The May 2021 Collector’s Monthly Collection Statement was received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
The May 2021 County Clerk Fee Report was received from County Clerk Bobbi Lear.
The May 2021 Treasurer’s Balance Report was received from Treasurer Shirley Allison.
The May 2021 Assessment Fee Report was received from Rita Lemmon.
The May 2021 Add-on and Abatement Court Orders were received from Debbi McGinnis.
The May 2021 Civil/Criminal Fee Report was received from Sheriff Danny Morrison.
Friday, June 4
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The May 2021 Prosecuting Attorney Fee Report was received from Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock on June 2.
The May 2021 Recorder’s Deposit and Disbursement Report was received from Carol Poindexter on June 3.
The May 2021 Public Administrator Fee Report was received from Barbara Davolt on June 3.
Greg Dishman of Wright Asphalt visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission of the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock, Legan and Robertson met with Cody Crain and viewed East 550 road.
Sheriff Danny Morrison presented the Missouri Department of Public Safety LESO Program application contact information to Hancock for signatures.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Ashley, Valerie and Ashley, Richard to Hosmann, Clayton R.; STR 28-35-22 /Ne/Ne FfF Less Tracts Beg On North Line.
Fox Field LC to L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 1 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 LT 2 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103.
Inguagiato, Robert J. to Wells, Lois Ann; STR 13-32-24 /Sw/Sw FF Lying East Of Road.
Opris, Viorel and Opris, Gina to Smith, Quincy D. and Smith, Lindsay R.; LT 9 Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF West 20' LT 8B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
DCBC LLC and Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership to Hale, Mark and Hale, Abby Richards and Richards Hale, Abby; STR 10-34-23 /Ne/Nw FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner.
Johnson, J. Kent and Johnson, Wanda to Pere, David and Tyler, Martin; LT 13 Southwest Estates 1st PB3/31.
Sharp, Jody and Sharp, Alisha A. to Sharp, Jody and Sharp, Alisha A.; STR 17-34-21 /S/Se FF West 808.33' Of South 808.33'.
Sharp, Jody and Sharp, Alisha A. to Sharp, Jody and Sharp, Alisha A.; STR 17-34-21 /S/Se FF Beg At Se Corner Of West 808.33' 660' X 660'.
Garver, Tommy E. Trust and Garver, Wanda J. Trust to Branstetter Law Offices LLC; LT 24 Sunny Slope Acres # 1 PB3/21.
Herndon, Bryan Patrick and Herndon, Jennifer Lee to Rothrock, Jeffrey W.; STR 17-35-22 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS16/19 FF Tract 3- Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Burkhart, Elizabeth and Burkhart, Alan and Burkhart, Rhett and Burkhart, Hunter Renea to King, Richard S. and King, Patrice M.; LT 5 BL 1 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135.
Brakebill, Edna Jewell By POA and Jones, Dana L. POA to Jones, Brandon and Jones, Melissa; STR 13-32-22 //S FF Beg At South Quarter Corner Of Section.
Bosovik, Sidoniya I. to Dron, Nikolay A. and Dron, Nadia I.; LT 33A Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Muresan, Mircea and Muresan, Elena to Majors, Bill R. Jr. and Majors, Kelly D.; STR 9-31-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/119 FF Beg At Se Corner Of East 3/4 STR 9-31-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/213 FF Beg At Se Corner Of East ¾.
Majors, Bill R. Jr. and Majors, Kelly D. to Takoda Sunrise Group LLC; STR 9-31-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/119 FF Beg At Se Corner Of East 3/4 STR 9-31-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/213 FF Beg At Se Corner Of East ¾.
Ingram, Angela to Williams, Jon Ryan and Williams, Anna Catherine; LT 5 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar LT 6 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar.
Campbell, Dorothy F. and Lockhart, Dorothy F. to Lockhart, David L. and Lockhart, Cynthia L.; STR 25-35-21 E/Sw/Nw STR 25-35-21 E/Nw/Nw.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Coleman, Lori A. to Coleman, Bret A.; LT 7 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 FF W/Well Interest.
Alward, Virginia C. to LR Investments LLC; LT 7 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 FF W/Well Interest LT 17 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 LT 18 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 LT 19 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 LT 20 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 LT 21 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 LT 22 South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55.
Reed Enterprises LLC to Simon, Esther; LT 9 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15.
CDC Investments LLC to Rosia, Liviu and Rosia, Maria; STR 31-33-22 /Ne/Se FF Lying East Of Hwy13 STR 32-33-22 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East Of Hwy13.
Rosia, Liviu and Rosia, Maria to Brown Iron & Metal Inc.; STR 31-33-22 /Ne/Se FF Lying East Of Hwy13 STR 32-33-22 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East Of Hwy 13.
Pennington, Leslie Ann Trustee and Bybee, Deborah Trustee and Young, Jim Trust to Kropf, Randy; STR 25-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF South 13 1/3 Acres Less East 30' STR 25-33-21 /Sw/Nw FF North 13 1/3 Acres Less North 30' Of East 30' W/Easement STR 25-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF North 26 2/3 Acres.
Kropf, Randy and Kropf, Celesta to R & R Organics Property LLC; STR 25-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF South 13 1/3 Acres Less East 30' STR 25-33-21 /Sw/Nw FF North 13 1/3 Acres Less North 30' Of East 30' W/Easement STR 25-33-21 /Nw/Nw FF North 26 2/3 Acres.
Peebles, Roger Allen Estate and Peebles, Scott Personal Representative to Blair, Mary; LT 14 Southwest Estates 14-33-23 PB3/24.
Stewart, Shirley Trust and Keithley, Sharon Trustee and Robertson, Sandra Trustee to Froelich, Larry G.; Lt NN Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner Of East 210' 80' X 147'.
Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development; STR 26-32-23 /E/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Senw STR 26-32-23 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 21' North Of Sw Corner 5' X 192' STR 26-32-23 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 64' South Of Ne Corner 40' X 20 Rods.
Simmons, Johnny and Simmons, Hollis to Mills, Symphony Jane and Mills, Dylan; STR 36-35-24 /Sw/Se FF 10 Acres Off West Side.
Harvley, Nathanael E. D. and Harvley, Daphne M. to Harvley, Nathanael E. D, and Harvley, Daphne M.; LT 25 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Garzee, Luann to Zanatta, Chris and Zanatta, Alicia; LT 5 BL 3 MW Easleys East Addition PB1/40.
Ross, Robert Jr. and Peterson, Cary to Ross, Robert Jr.; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS13/284 FF Tract A-Beg 1077.5' West + 950' North Of Se Corner 100' X STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw SUR BK/PF: CS13/284 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner150' X 100'.
Tate, Marvin E. Trust and Tate, Jimmy L. Trustee and Tate, Tammi L. Trustee to Vogl, Hutch; LT 6 BL A Elmwood Park Bolivar FF North 50'.
Hodge, Stacey R. to Mooneyham, Austin and Mooneyham, Kristi; LT 25 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Kuchta, Ryan Blade and Kuchta, Melissa to Bender, Carol A. and Bender, Michael R.; LT RR Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner 14 Rods 1' X 4 Rods Subject To 389/261.
Coffin, Shelli Ann to Burgett, Dillion H. and Burgett, Melissa M.; LT 4 Southtown 3rd 13-33-23 PB7/11.
DCBC LLC and David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership to Jenkins, Dallas and Jenkins, Mary; STR 10-34-23 FF Tract G-Beg At Se Corner Nwse STR 10-34-23 /Nw/Se FF Tract G-Beg At Se Corner Nwse.
Rowland, Travis and Rowland, Christa to Martin, Harvey and Blair, Mary; STR 11-33-23 /S/Ne FF Beg On West Side Lillian Street 338' South Of North Line 70' X 100'.
Life & Praise Ministries Inc. to Wigg, Daniel and Wigg, Dana; LT 4 Bybee Estates 15-32-22 PB8/173.
Rossiter, Kevin L. and Rossiter, Becky to Williams, Randy and Williams, Nancy; STR 31-32-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner 80' X 208'.
Marshall, Anthony to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; LT 26 Southwest Estates 14-33-23 PB3/24.
Mayfield, Curtis and Mayfield, Cheryl to Pool, Casey and Pool, Lynnzey; STR 25-34-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner Nese STR 25-34-22 /Ne/Se FF Strip 33 Rods Wide Off West Side.
Chisholm, Tom and Chisholm, Michelle to Colvard, Morgan and Hopkins, Jennifer; STR 11-31-23 SUR BK/PG: RS5/9 FF Tract 1-Beg At South Quarter Corner.
Fox Field LC to L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 4 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Tract 3 Lt 3 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Tract 3-West 4'.
L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC to Masters, Austin David; LT 3 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BKPG: PB10/2 FF Tract 2-Less West 4' Lt 2 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Tract 2-West 2' LT 3 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Tract 3-West 4' LT 4 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Tract 3-.
Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee and Case Retirement Plan to Driskill, Billy G. and Driskill, Sherry L.; LT 6 Doveland Amended PB7/181 FF W/Easement.
Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee and Case Investments Three LLC to Driskill, Billy G. and Driskill, Sherry L.; LT 6 Doveland Amended PB7/181 FF W/Easement.
McClelland, Alma I. and Miller, Mary and Miller, Dan and Barkley, David Alan and Barkley, Cindy L. and Barkley, Larry Wayne and Barkley, G. Janet Venter and Venter Barkley, G. Janet to Franklin, Dustin and Franklin, Erica; STR 30-32-24 /Sw/Nw AC 23.33 FF 23.33 Acres Off West Side STR 30-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner 48 Rods X 40 Rods STR 30-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 48 Rods East Of Nw Corner 10 Rods 6 Links X 15 Rods 5 Links.
Benson, Grant and Benson, Sara to Sandell, Cathy and Sandell, David; LT 26 Sunny Slope Acres # 1 PB3/21.
Lind, Stanley and Lind, Donna S. to Hiob, Robert III and Hunt, Rachel; LT 1 STR 19-34-23 /S/Sw FF Beg 48 Rods 9 Links South Of Nw Corner.
Jones, Ronald L. Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Jones, Floyd and Jones, Dolores and Jones, Carl; STR 6-31-21 E/Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/67 FF Tract B-Less South 417.5' Of East 208.75'.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Johnathan Eugene Lee McIntosh, 20, Dunnegan, and Brooke Kady Parsons, 19, Dunnegan.
Kenyon Willis Breedlove, 23, Bolivar, and Nicole Morgan Horstman, 22, Bolivar.
David Thomas Gorrell, 22, Bolivar, and Faith Marie Weaver, 20, Bolivar.
Austin Arthur Flynn, 26, Buffalo, and Harmony Ann Marjason, 25, Buffalo.
Jody Wayne Enyart, 54, Pleasant Hope, and Jodie Lyn Webb, 33, Pleasant Hope.
Jacob Logan Myers-Webb, 25, Bolivar, and Sydney Leigh Julien, 23, Bolivar.
Welcome to the discussion.
