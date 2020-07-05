CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James Bradley Lee, born 1982, Humansville; class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; summons issued; due in court July 8.
James Bradley Lee, born 1982, Humansville; class B felony domestic assault — first degree (2); summons issued; due in court July 8.
James Bradley Lee, born 1982, Humansville; class E felony harassment — first degree; summons issued; due in court July 8.
William Robert Jeffryes III, born 1994, Crane; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Rex Allen Carter, born 1959, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court July 22.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mary Stalker vs. Elsie Reppert; unlawful detainer.
Cavalry SPV I vs. Shaley R. Weeks; suit on account.
Autovest LLC vs. Roger L. Hilburn; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Marri E. Savage Barnes and Dante B Savage.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Dotson, Dolores J. to Vonallmen, Nathaniel L.; LT 4 Brighton Original FF West 157' LT 4 Brighton Original FF Beg 157' East Of Sw Corner.
Pettibone, Karen to Muller, Jody D. and Muller, Ginger L.; STR 29-34-23 FF Beg On East Line Of Section.
Rogers Stewart, Elizabeth and Stewart, Elizabeth Rogers and Stewart, Jason and Rogers, Elizabeth to Anders, Anthony T. and Anders, Jennifer L.; LT 2 The Meadows 4-33-22 PB8/133 FF North ½.
Terhune, Clifford F. By Poa and Terhune, Rita B. By Poa and Terhune, Michael G. Poa to Wray, Janet G.; LT 6 Sunny Slope Acres # 3 PB5/62.
Long, Delroy and Long, Marilyn Kay to Harris, Alan and Robinson, Gloria; STR 28-32-24 /Ne/Se AC 10 FF North 10 Acres.
Siler, Carolyn J. to Lorscheider, Grant and Lorscheider, Brooke; LT 3 Original Bolivar FF Beg On East Line.
Hopkins, Brent E. and Hopkins, Melissa A. to Hagebusch, Davin and Hagebusch, Courtney; Lt 23 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 PB1/37.
Perry, Rhonda to Branson, Cynthia; STR 28-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Of West 10 Acres.
Beatty, Bryan and Beatty, Erin to Sanders, June R.; STR 33-33-23 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/101 FF Tracts A B C D + E W/Easement CS14/191 STR 33-33-23 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/191 FF Part Of Tract F RS4/101 Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Nation, John T. and Nation, Barbara K. to Brocato, Lindsay; LTt 2 Tin Town Terrace 24-32-21 PB3/17 FF Less South 25'.
Jones, Kevin J. and Jones, Christy L. to Evans, Nathan M. and Evans, Amanda E.; LT 20 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: PB10/10 FF Tract Y-Part Of Lots 20 + 21 LT 21 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: PB10/10 FF Tract Y-Part Of Lots 20 + 21.
Vonallmen, Nathaniel L. to Mangan, Jonathon; LT 4 Brighton Original FF West 157' Less Part Off West Side STR 33-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg 157' East Of Sw Corner Of Lot 4 Brighton Original LT 4 Brighton Original FF Beg 157' East Of Sw Corner.
Heritage Bank Of The Ozarks to Chodha, Sandeep; BL 4 Strattons Addition Humansville BL 3 Strattons Addition Humansville SUR BK/PG: CS7/50 FF East 31.32' Of South 95.5'.
Hall, Danny C. and Hall, Angie to Creasey, Tyler L. and Creasey, Andrea R.; LT H2 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Grimes, Lois Maxine to Lancaster, Patricia and Lancaster, Robert L.; STR 16-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg 40' North Of Ne Corner Lot 1 100' X 198' Less Strip 12 1/2' Off North Side LT 1 BL 1 WC Humans Addition Humansville FF Beg 40' North Of Ne Corner 100' X 198' Less Strip 12 ½.
Lancaster, Jack and Lancaster, Linda to CK Rental Properties LLC; LT 2 BL 5 East Addition Humansville FF North 66' LT 4 BL 5 East Addition Humansville LT 5 BL 5 East Addition Humansville FF North 18.5'.
Jones, Thomas J. and Jones, Diana L. to Dietz, Tammy L.; LT 41 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 SUR BK/PG: CS 15/64 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 43 LT 42 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB 1/5 SUR BK/PG: CS15/64 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 43 LT 43 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 SUR Bk/Pg: Cs15/64 Ff Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 43 LT 47 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 SUR BK/PG: CS15/64 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 43.
Trammel, Abigail and Meadows, Linda G. to Scott, Francy; LT 17 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Cribbs, Nancy and Cribbs, Horace D. IV to Sharp, Amanda and Sharp, Cody; STR 12-31-24 /N/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Cribbs, Nancy and Cribbs, Horace D IV to Jeffreys, Tyler and Jeffreys, Celynda; bSTR 12-31-24 /N/Sw FF West 170' Of Described Beg At Se Corner.
Cunningham, Stephen T. and Cunningham, Phyllis J. to Sutton, Daniel D. and Sutton, Heather R.; LT D8 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
BOK Properties LLC to Smith, Missy and Smith, Emmett; LT 22 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 23 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Justin Estate and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative to Rovenstine, Charles S. and Rovenstine, Sarah L.; LT 6 BL 2 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Warren, Roxann and Warren, Shelbi to Hartke, Donald and Hartke, Evelyn R.; LT 2 Sunny Slope Acres # 1 PB3/21 FF East 1/2 LT 3 Sunny Slope Acres # 1 PB3/21.
Highley, Kevin and Highley, Tammy to Blosser, Quinton and Blosser, Rona; STR 17-34-21 /Nw/Ne FF Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Webster, Charles and Webster, Beth to Myers, Dewayne and Myers, Celecia; STR 26-32-23 /Ne/Sw FF North 137' Of Described Beg At Center Of Section.
Tate Properties LLC to Custom Landworks LLC; LT 6 Porter Place Phase 5 13&14-33-23 PB8/91.
Merryman, Randy and Merryman, Dawn to Bohner, James N. and Bohner, Tarah L.; LT 8 BL 5 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 SUR BK/PG: PB4/64 FF Tract 9-N1/2 Lot 8 + Lot 9 LT 9 BL 5 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 SUR BK/PG: PB4/64 FF Tract 9-Lot 9 + N1/2 Lot 8. Parsons, Robert and Parsons, Michelle to Gooding, Dustin K. and Gooding, Mary; LT 8 BLl 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 96'.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, April 25
Theft was reported near the 400 block of South Clark Avenue.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on East South Street.
Sunday, April 26
A past burglary was reported in the 1300 block of South Sunset Avenue.
A man threatening multiple women with a firearm was reported in the 2100 block of West Jackson Street. A Preston man was later arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and peace disturbance.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of property damage on South Springfield Avenue.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated on South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, April 27
Officers respond to the 300 block of West Maupin Street for a medical call.
Vandalism was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported in the 2200 block of West Drake Street. A 55-year-old Bolivar man was later arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Theft was reported in the 3000 block of West Broadway Street.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on West Aldrich Road.
Tuesday, April 28
A runaway was reported in the 900 block of East Auburn Street. The person was located.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Rt. T and Mo. 13.
Wednesday, April 29
A threat was reported near the 2100 block of West Jackson Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, April 30
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Pike Avenue.
Friday, May 1
Theft was reported near the 1800 block of South Baron Drive.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of Locust Avenue.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Broadway Street and Lilian Avenue.
Saturday, May 2
A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West South Street. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Sunday, May 3
No reports provided.
Monday, May 4
A traffic stop was conducted in the 4600 block of Mo. 13. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near East College Street and South Main Avenue.
Tuesday, May 5
A domestic assault in progress was reported in the 800 block of South Pike Street. A 37-year-old Bolivar woman was later arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Wednesday, May 6
An assault was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street.
Thursday, May 7
Trespassing and stealing were reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Friday, May 8
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, June 29
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Austin Bettencourt, 25, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
James Murray, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and stealing.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Cypress Street for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Buffalo Street for a burglary.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. U for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 13 for a stolen vehicle.
Tuesday, June 30
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Dakota Johnson, 26, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A 34-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and kidnapping.
A 17-year-old Webb City woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Cody Cutbirth, 25, of Marshfield was arrested on a warrant for minor in possession, purchasing liquor for a minor, stealing, stealing/receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful use of paraphernalia.
A 45-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, property damage, stealing and trespassing.
A 21-year-old Dunnegan man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 310th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 122nd Road for a road hazard.
Deputies responded to Mo. 215/South 147th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 562nd Road for a burglary.
Deputies responded to the 300th block of East 380th Road for domestic physical.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 8
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission discussed the renewal of an agreement between Polk County and St. Louis County. This renewal is for operation of an application for the prescription drug monitoring program. Renewal shall begin upon execution and continue through October 28, 2021. Legan moved to approve the renewal of the PDMP agreement. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The May 2020 fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 156th, East 552nd, South 170th, East 500th, East 518th and South 103rd roads.
The 2019 financial statement, the 2020 CART agreement and the 2020 budget were received from Bolivar Special Road District. The Bolivar Special Road District forwarded their financial statement to the state auditor’s office.
Tuesday, June 9
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission met with Sydney Allen with the City of Bolivar and Rick Davis with the City of Pleasant Hope regarding the transportation needs in Polk County to issue a report to the Southwest Council of Governments.
Bridge foreman Delbert Bailey and Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Friday, June 12
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as submitted. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 360th Road.
A liquor license was issued to the Howard S. Keeling American Legion Post 138 in Bolivar.
The commission received recommendations from Polk County Library director Colleen to appoint Duncan Meadow and Kaye Eversol to the Polk County Library Board of Trustees. Legan made a motion to appoint LeeAnn Clark to the Library Board of Trustees. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Dustin Roy Gladden, 29, Brighton, and Megan Nicole Jenkins, 25, Brighton.
Jason Michael McGinnis, 41, Bolivar, and Toni Renee McGinnis, 39, Bolivar.
Gregory William Ross, 29, Bolivar, and Brailey Lane Johnson, 25, Bolivar.
Zachary Billy Zeugin, 34, Fair Play, and Marriah Dawn Watkins, 27, Humansville.
Forest Snow O’Keefe, 19, Bolivar, and Savannah Rain Ellison, 18, Bolivar.
