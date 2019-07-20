CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cameron Lee Boyd, Bolivar, born 1989; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court July 24.
Jordan Sylvester Riehm, Bolivar, born 1991; class E felony damage to jail or jail property; $10,000 bond.
Xavier Westcott, Bolivar, born 2001; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court July 31.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Samantha A. (Roberts) Artz vs. Dustin C. Roberts; motion to modify.
CitiBank vs. Corey Ehrhardt; breach of contract.
Stephen M. Reed vs. State of Missouri; post conviction relief.
Earnest L. Williams vs. Correction Services; SATOP review.
Darrel S. Moore vs. Brooklyn Timmons; rent and possession.
Dwight Brown vs. Bradley Rinehart et al; unlawful detainer.
Jodie Powell et al vs. Jennifer Williams; person injury - vehicular.
Missouri Department of Revenue vs. Kennedy Farms BK LLC; tax lien.
Missouri Department of Revenue vs. Sharron K. Kennedy; tax lien.
Missouri Department of Revenue vs. Buddy A. Kennedy; tax lien.
Opportunity Financial LLC vs. Vernon Long; breach of contract.
Demetreius D. Jones vs. David Jones; rent and possession.
Discover Bank vs. Joseph R. Beck; registration of foreign judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Brandy Coffey; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Robert Taylor; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Quentin C. Ames and Christine O. Ames.
Jamie Willard and Jerry Willard.
Molly Levine and Austin Levine.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Patterson, Austin and Patterson, Christina to Cobb, David T. and Cobb, Hayley N.; Str 11-32-23 /Ne/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/20 Ff Tract A- Beg At Se Corner Str 11-32-23 /Ne/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/20 Ff Tract B -Beg On South Line.
Massie, Claude and Massie, Karen to Vincent, Bradley and Vincent, Jennifer; Str 11-33-24 /Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Rs4/21 Ff Tract A -South 805.18' Of West 541' Less South 402.59' Str 11-33-24 /Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Rs4/21 Ff Tract B-South 402.59' Of West 541'. Massie, Melba S. Trust and Massie, Clifford Trust to Schwartz, Tony and Schwartz, Jennifer; Lt Ee Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner 75' X 75'.
Morelock Family Limited Partnership to LAHR Flooring LLC; Lt 41 Monarch Landing Pb9/57.
Murray Holdings LLC to Baker Enterprises Group LLC; Str 16-33-22 /E/Sw Ff Less 726' X 300' Beg At Ne Corner.
Kirby, Vicki to Kirby, Tyson L. and Kirby, Keri; Str 1-31-21 /Ne/Nw Ff Beg 330' North Of Sw Corner.
Sikes Lewis, Kelly and Lewis, Kelly Sikes and Lewis, Shanna to Sikes, Patrick; Lt 1 Str 30-34-23 /S/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs1/30 Ff Tract V-Beg On North Line.
Sikes, Patrick to Reinhard, Jeffrey and Reinhard, Diane K.; Lt 1 Str 30-34-23 /S/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs1/30 Ff Tract V-Beg On North Line.
Morelock Family Limited Partnership to Claunch, Christopher J.and Claunch, Rachel D.; Lt 34 Monarch Landing Pb9/57.
Hovey Land Company LLC to CC Hodson LLC; Lt 1 BL 7 Original Bolivar FF North 41.5' W/Easement.
Brooks, Marie Evelyn Estate and Brooks, Mike Personal Representative to Hopper, Michael: Lt 37 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Ff Less East 75'+Alley Running N + S Along West Side Subject To Lt 38 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Ff Less East 75'+Alley Running N + S Along West Side Subject To Lt 39 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Ff Less East 75'+Alley Running N + S Along West Side Subject To Lt 40 Bl 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Ff Less East 75'+Alley Running N + S Along West Side Subject To.
Lake, Randall Eugene and Lake, Cassandra Anne to Fishburn, Cody and Fishburn, Melissa; Lt 2 Str 19-35-22 //Nw Ff Beg At Nw Corner.
Jump, Ronald Dean Trust and Jump, Sara Trust to Seaney, Kyle and Seaney, Megan; Lt 1 Str 7-33-22 /N/Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs15/22 FF Beg At Se Corner.
McNutt, Robert Michael and McNutt, Rachel to Patterson, Austin Taylor and Patterson, Christina Jane; Str 36-34-24 /Nw/Sw Ff Less West 330' + Less East 361.49' Of West 691.49'.
Henson, Isaac and Henson, Jordan to Collins, Ronald R. and Collins, Linda L.; Lt 9 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 Pb6/39.
Kuchta, Jeffery Trust and Kuchta, Majorie Yabut Trust to Moreland, Robert and Moreland, Marla; Lt 1 Roberts Subdivision 11-33-23 Pb4/23.
Breiding Trust to Fiser, Margaret B. and Patton, Mark D.; Lt 1 Str 3-31-24 /E/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Cs11/133 Ff Beg At Se Corner W/Easements.
Schneider, Robert C. and Schneider, Jennifer L. to Collins, Kenneth D. and Collins, Angela D.; Lt RR Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 90' East of NW Corner Lt 2 BL 8 Clarks Addition Pb2/5 FF Beg 65' East From Sw Corner Lot 3 Lt 3 Bl 8 Clarks Addition Pb2/5 Ff Beg 65' East From Sw Corner.
Dobson, Barbara and Dobson, Charles and Dobson, Lisa and Doll, Cynthia and Doll, Darwin and Charles, Christine and Charles, Randy to Wooderson, Jason; Lt 5 Str 2-34-23 //Nw Ff Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River Lt 5 Str 2-34-23 /W/Ne Ff Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River Lt 5 Str 3-34-23 /E/Ne Ff Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River Lt 6 Str 2-34-23 //Nw Ff Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River Lt 6 Str 2-34-23 /W/Ne Ff Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River Lt 7 Str 2-34-23 //Nw Ac 10 Ff Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River Beg At Sw Corner.
Reynolds, Jack Stephen Trust to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; Str 16-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 330' X 660' Less Cs15/23 Str 16-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 1320' X 330' Less Cs15/23.
Richardson, Cody and Richardson, Rachel to Stotler, Brent and Stotler, Jordan; Lt 26 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 Pb9/15.
Marcum, Terry L. and Marcum, Terry to Marshall, Anthony: Lt 26 Southwest Estates 14-33-23 Pb3/24.
Asby, Christopher R. and Asby, Ashley R. to Schmurr, Earl W. Jr. and Schmurr, Sandra Sue and Schmurr, Albert Franklin and Schmurr, Lindsay Christine; Lt 1 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 Pb9/104 Ff Less North 270' Lt 2 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 Pb9/104 Ff Less North 270' Lt 3 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 Pb9/104 Ff Less North 270' Lt 10 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 Pb9/104.
Baker, Brock and Baker, Laura to Asby, Chris and Asby, Ashley; Lt 1 Southknoll II 19/33/22 Pb8/97.
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Wednesday, June 26
• A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after a verbal domestic was reported in the 400 block of East Summit Street.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on South Maple Tree Lane.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Pike Avenue.
• Theft from a building was reported on North Sunset Avenue.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of South Lillian Avenue.
• A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, June 27
• A past burglary was reported in the 1000 block of West Locust Street.
• Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and armed criminal action after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of West Broadway Street.
• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.
• Stolen rented or leased property was reported in the 2000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
Friday, June 28
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Maple Street.
• A suicidal person was reported in the 1200 block of South Carl Avenue.
• A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance on West Broadway Street.
• A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance on West Broadway Street.
Saturday, June 29
• A 32-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia near West Aldrich Road and South Killingsworth Avenue.
• An assault was reported on South Wommack Avenue.
• A controlled substance was reported in the 1200 block of South Carl Avenue.
• Michael Glenn Keithley, 35, was arrested on a warrant on West Drake Street.
Sunday, June 30
• Theft was reported near the 1100 block of South Missouri Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of South Pike Avenue.
• A non-suspicious death was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Lillian and Aldrich Road.
Monday, July 1
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Clark Avenue.
• Danny Mack Morris, 52, was arrested on a warrant on North Booneville Avenue in Springfield.
Tuesday, July 2
• An accidental fire was reported in the 4400 block of Airport Drive.
• Theft was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of South Lillian Avenue.
• Edward Maynard III was arrested on a warrant and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana after a controlled substance was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
• A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bradey M. Mann, 19, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Wednesday, July 3
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Elgin Avenue.
• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North Elgin Avenue.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of filing false reports on South Pike Avenue.
Thursday, July 4
No reports provided.
Friday, July 5
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Street.
Saturday, July 6
No reports provided.
Sunday, July 7
• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of East Division Street.
• Samuel Keith Snider, 31, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, July 15
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• Veronica Marsh, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Megan Clinghan, 27, of Ash Grove was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle and trafficking in stolen identities.
• A 18-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Renee Larsen, 51, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Sunrise Street for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 244th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 433rd Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. J for a physical assault.
Tuesday, July 16
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 50
• Aaron Rhoads, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, violating parole, possession of controlled substance, property damage, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Curtis, 40, of Ash Grove was arrested on a warrant for an expired license, failure to pay child support and violating parole.
• Barbara Hulett, 33, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• James Long, 25, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• A 34-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrea Douglas, 31, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for non moving vehicle off road.
• Timothy Brake, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and trespassing.
• Cameron Boyd, 30, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rex Usher Jr., 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 71-year-old Deepwater man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
•Deputies responded to East 505th Road/South 207th Road for a pursuit.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Farm Road 2 for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 380th Road for a domestic physical.
Wednesday, July 17
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 48
• Joseph Schletzbaum, 26, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks and speeding.
• Kenneth Tindle, 61, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for failure to stop and yield, financial responsibility, no motorcycle operator's license and registration of motor vehicles.
• Kevin Foster, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• John Savala, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• A 66-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 365th Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Maple Street for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 512th Road for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 40th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 500th Road for a suicidal subject.
Thursday, July 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• Destiny Green, 24, of Liberty was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Donald Heming, 44, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for littering and taking/possessing wildlife illegally.
• A 53-year-old Morrisville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 215th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to Mo. T/Mo. WW for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 532nd Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 380th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
