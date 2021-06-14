Public record for Saturday, June 12

CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rex Allen Carter, born 1959, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court June 16.
Summer Dawn Gomes-Blakeley, born 1982, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 23.
William Russell Lashley, born 1973, Bolivar; class E felony stalking — first degree, first offense; summons issued; due in court June 23.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert Morin; suit on account.
Teresa Kessler vs. Sherry Mincks; landlord complaint.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Patrick L. Horton; promissory note.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Iris Trent; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eric Clay; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Cantwell; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Cummins; suit on account.
Bell Management Inc. vs. Charlotte Whittaker et al; rent and possession.
Bell Management Inc. vs. Breann Whittaker; rent and possession.
Barbara Haynes vs. Anthony Cooper; landlord complaint.
Stephen Langendork vs. Eric Kropf; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christina M. Moore and Daniel K. Moore.
Jennifer Lynn Arnold and Robert Lee Arnold.
James Cooper and Tracy Cooper.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Perches, Jesus H. and Perches, Maria L. to White, Nicolaas B.; STR 9-34-22 Sw/Ne/Nw FF E1/2 Swnenw STR 9-34-22 Sw/Ne/Nw FF East 50' Of W1/2 Swnenw W/Easement.
Shine, Saral I. and Shine, Lyea D. to Swanger, Deborah; LT 2 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15.
Humansville City Of to Sandeep Chodha; BL 4 Strattons Addition Humansville SUR BK/PG: R/111 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of BLK 4.
Chainey, Brian D. Trust and Chainey, Connie J. Trust to Chainey, Brian D. and Chainey, Connie J.; STR 28-32-24 /E/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Partin, Mark and Partin, Teresa to Rens, Jeffrey Dale and Rens, Leann Marie; LT 6 River Bluff 10-33-22 PB7/26 LT 7 River Bluff 10-33-22 PB7/26.
Dooley, Morgan William Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Hancock, Michelle; LT 3 STR3-34-23 /E/Nw SUR BKPG: RS2/65 FF Tract 2-Beg On East Line Of Lot 4 LT 4 STR 3-34-23 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS2/65 FF Tract 2-Beg On East Line Of Lot 4 LT 3 STR 3-34-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: RS2/65 FF Tract 2-Beg On East Line Of Lot 4 LT 4 STR 3-34-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: RS2/65 FF Tract 2-Beg On East Line Of Lot 4.
Carter, Michael Lee and Carter, Melissa to Bryant, Thrasher and Bryant, Bailey; STR 31-34-21 N/Sw/Se FF W/Easement.
Spears, Billy and Spears, Carita to Kastl, Devonn Randale and Kastl, Race Michael; LT 31 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Simmons, Michael D. to Simmons, Virgil and Simmons, Elizabeth; LT Q Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF East 2/3 Less Strip 107' Off East Side + Less North 110'.
Painter, Wendell and Painter, Beth Ann to Bess, Rian and Bess, Heather; LT 11 Rocky Top 23-32-23 PB8/164.
Kirksey, Jerry M. Jay Trust and Kirksey, Mary Kathryn Trust to Tilley, David Walter and Tilley, Kim Marie; LT 9 Heatherington Heights 4-33-22 PB6/52.
Scott Rentals LLC to KK Investments LLC; STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg 737' West Of Ne Corner.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Rovenstine, Devon W.; LT 2 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Schneider, Robert C. and Schneider, Jennifer L. to Mahan, Leonard and Mahan, Teresa and Epple, Matthew and Epple, Jayme; STR 28-34-23 /Sw/Se FF South 1100' Of East 800'.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Bryan, Royce and Bryan, Shari; LT 1 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Jarvis, Brett and Jarvis, Lisa to Frieda, Tyler; LT 2 BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West ½.
Rice, Lori to Munton, Jonathan and Munton, Courtney; LT 7 Hutcheson Addition Amended 12-33-23 PB1/49.
Enuj Moon LLC to Stewart, Christian C. and Stewart, Ashley L.; LT 1 Jewell Gorden 11-33-23 PB3/67.
Idleman, Charles E. and Idleman, Marsha R. to Brannon, Jonathan and Tilton, Caitlyn; LT 1 Hutchwood Resubdivision Lot 1 PB4/60.
Williams, Wilma Trust and James, Teresa Jo Trustee to Dietrich, Joseph Lyle and Dietrich, Kaleigh Rae; STR 18-34-22 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS7/204 FF Beg At Nw Corner Lot 1 Cse Amended Less Tract 2 CS7/231 LT 1 Countryside Estates Amended PB3/54 SUR BK/PG: CS7/204 LT 1 Countryside Estates Amended PB3/54 SUR BK/PG: CS7/204 FF Beg At Nw Corner Less Tract 2 CS7/231 LT 2 Countryside Estates Amended PBb3/54 SUR BL/PG: CS7/204 STR 18-34-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 995' East + 600' North Of Sw Corner LT 3 Countryside Estates Amended PB3/54.
Dietrich, Joseph Lyle and Dietrich, Kaleigh R. to Olsen, Amy L.; STR 34-33-23 E/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/201 FF Tract C- W1/2 E1/2 Nwnw Beg At Ne Corner.
Knox, Clinton David and Knox, Kristen to Knox, David S. and Knox, Linda J.; LT H1 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34 FFTract A-Beg At Nw Corner.
Knox, David S. and Knox, Linda J. to Knox, Clinton David and Knox, Kristen; LT H1 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Swartzentruber, Randall to Kropf, Darrel; /E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/283 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner Of West 813.67' Lying North Of Hwy 32.
Golf Course Homes LLC and Monett Apartments LLC to Nothum Land & Cattle LLC; STR 32-32-22 /E/Se STR 3-32-22 FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 33-32-22 /E/Nw FF Less West 8 Acres Off West Side + Less 334/57 STR 32-32-22 /E/Ne FF Less Described STR 33-32-22 /W/Nw FF Less Described STR 33-32-22 /E/Nw Ac 8.000 FF 8 Acres Off West Side STR 33-32-22 //Sw FF Beg 5 1/2 Rods West Of Ne Corner Less 329/365.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, May 27
Friday, May 28
Saturday, May 29
Sunday, May 30
Monday, May 31
Tuesday, June 1
Wednesday, June 2
