CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brittney Nicole Oliver, born 1993, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Laura E. Littles, born 1980, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 22.
James Bradley Lee, born 1982, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Mark S. Huff, born 1971, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Steven Alan Psyhos, born 1970, Fair Grove; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Billy Gene Glass III, born 1983, Pleasant Hope; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Paul M. Schenk, born 1988, Brighton; class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony assault — third degree; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court June 17.
Randy King, born 1977, Halfway; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Joshua Lee Smith II, born 1981, Bolivar; class D stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Brittany Faith McAntire, born 1994, Fair Play; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Michael R. Jenkins, born 1981, Bolivar; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Raymond David Cook, born 1963, Bolivar; class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, class D felony assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Clifton Daryl Jones, born 1960, Bolivar; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court June 24.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Sherrel Lynn Heffernan et al vs. Kenmore Plumbing & Heating; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon Payne; suit on account.
Dale E. Shinn vs. State of Missouri; motion rules.
Timothy J. Abbott et al vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God, Inc. et al; wrongful death.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Johansen; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Victoria Christinsen; suit on account.
Signature Medical Group Inc. vs. Carla K. Riley; suit on account.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Brianne R. Carroll et al; promissory note.
Jase Hadley et al vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God Inc. et al; personal injury vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Scott A. Stephens and Chelsea R. Stephens.
Erin M. Dye and Brett A. Dye.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Steven James Clark II, Dunnegan; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Merica Anne Clinkenbeard, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Justin Hyrum Cluff, Ava; defective equipment; $148.
Alex Samuel Collier, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Thomas Anthony Coulter, Flemington; failure to display plates; $51.
Shane G. Crawford, Edwards; no seat belt; $10.
William Michael Cummins, Lowry City; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Haden James Michea Davis, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Sara Christina Day, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Laine Kristjan Dobbs, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $156.
Anna Marie Dobesh, Wahoo, Nebraska; speeding; $71.
Susan Kay Dukes, Halfway; speeding; $71.
Angela Mariah Duran, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Tracy D. Enyart, Buffalo; take or attempt to take deer with bait; $200 plus court costs and one year probation.
Mary Christina Fisher, Clinton; speeding; $156.
Kimberly Rose Flanagan, Springfield; possession of marijuana; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail and 2 years probation, $300 LERF plus court costs.
Kenneth Wayne Floyd, Brighton; defective equipment; $278.
Ty Delaney Foxworthy, Kansas City; possession of marijuana; $100; defective equipment; $78; defective equipment; $54; defective equipment; $54.
Dakota Shiloh Friend, Walnut Grove; no seat belt; $10.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines March 2-March 6 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Elijah Ray Biddle, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $190.
Angela Campbell, Bolivar; amended disturbing the peace; $100.
Elizabeth Carlin, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Michelle R. Funk, Clinton; no insurance; $95; failure to yield to oncoming traffic; $65.
Kevin Andrew Garver, Bolivar; amended disturbing the peace; $100.
Erin E. Giglio, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $170.
Marissa Quin Gonzalez, Bolivar; speeding; $190.
Erin Susann Harper, Lockwood; driving without a valid license; $50.
Brooke Hudson, Bolivar; amended possession of drug paraphernalia; $300.
John Wayne Johnson, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; speeding; $200.
Abigail Lewis, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Lucas Lynch, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $130.
Shawn McKay, Urbana; amended driving without a valid license; $130.
Nicole Mirey Sherrer, Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Albert Bean, Bolivar; Linn R. Bell, Bolivar; Jesse Don Brock, Bolivar (2); William Harvey, Buffalo; Melinda S. Hawkins, Brighton.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Winder, Ella L. to Winder, Ella L. and Stabird, Sondra; STR 12-34-24 /S/Se FF Lying West Of Hwy13 Less 267/578 STR 13-34-24 /N/Ne FF Less Described.
DFB Properties LLC to Burkard, Alexander M. and Burkard, Emily M.; Lt 19 Templeton Addition PB2/26.
Smokorowski, Peter Jr. and Smokorowski, Mechelle and Frazier, Mechelle and Frazier, Gary L. to Smokorowski, Peter Jr.; LT 6 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF W/Well Interest LT 7 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF W/Well Interest.
BOK Properties LLC to Bayer, Carl R.; STR 22-35-24 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/72 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of South 363'.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Mincks, Leslie Garley and Gunnels, Brenda; LT 8 BL 11 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Neal, E. Louise to Winckler, Gerald H.; Str 2-33-28 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 482' West + 1150' North + 150' West Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Ashlock, Jo Ella to Ashlock, Kirk Lynn; LT 56 Southwest Estates 2nd PB3/38.
Needham, Jared and Needham, Hailey to Jaeck, Janet L.; LT 22B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Campbell, Kimberly M. and Hargis M, Kimberly M and Campbell, Rodney to Moecia, Dallas and Moecia, Lindsey; LT 8 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Buckmaster, Jeffrey J. to Post, Joseph Christopher and Post, Stacy Lynn; LT 3 Cottonwood Springs West 3-33-22 PB7/60.
Floyd, Tyler and Floyd, Brandi to Mowery, Todd and Mowery, Laura; STR 9-33-22 /W/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Will, Joe and Will, Emmalee to Wright, Nathan C. and Wright, Amanda N.; LT 3 Cottonwood Springs Estates 10-33-22 PB7/24.
Standley, Michael D. to Frieze, Rex and Frieze, Robin; STR 14-33-24 /S/Ne FF 45 Acres Off South Side Less 20' Wide Strip Off North Side.
Wright, Nathan and Wright, Amanda to Herschend, Peter and Herschend, Janice; LT 6 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Neal, Austin David and Armstrong, Tina Marie; LT 27 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Kim, Choon S. and Kim, Young to Smith, Samantha; BL 2 Rechows Addition 2-33-23 PB2/8 FF North 74' W/Interest In Vacated Street Between Blocks BL 3 Rechows Addition 2-33-23 PB2/8 FF North 74' W/Interest In Vacated Street Between Blocks.
Jump, Don and Jump, Donna to Fabris, Brandon A.; STR 14-35-23 /E/Se FF Beg On West Line. Ferreira, Vicki and Ferreira, Harry K. to Townsend, Carliss O.; STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 2 -Beg At Nw Corner STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 3-Beg At Nw Corner.
Redman, Donald to Tracy, Lorin M.; STR 8-31-22 //Se AC 10.5 FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nese W/Easement.
Boian, Dorin and Boian, Maria to Boian, Iosif E.; STR 26-35-24 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS2/81 FF Beg At Se Corner STR 26-35-24 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS2/81 FF Beg At Se Corner Of S1/2 Of Sw.
Smith, Mark and Smith, Angie to Sharp, Preston; LT 16 Karlin Place Amended Replat 25-33-23 PB7/175 SUR BK/PG: CS13/267 FF Tract 1-North 98' Of South LT 17 Karlin Place Amended Replat 25-33-23 PB7/175 SUR BK/PG: CS13/267 FF Tract 1-North 98' Of South.
Crain, Coney to Popejoy, Dale Wayne and Popejoy, Donna Louise; STR 3-32-23 /Sw/Nw STR 3-32-23 /Nw/Sw STR 3-32-23 /Nw/Nw STR 4-32-23 /E/Ne.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W Trust to Smoot, Donna M.; LT 4 Raintree 4-32-22 PB7/178 LT 5 Raintree 4-32-22 PB7/178.
Jones, Allen L. and Jones, Heather S. to Craig, William F.; STR 10-31-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/2 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Sanner, Larry G. Trust and Sanner, Mary D Trust to Proctor, Jennifer Renee; STR 28-33-21 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/106 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Galeassi, Merle and Galeassi, Nancy to Mid State Homes LLC; STR 10-35-22 N/Ne/Ne FF E1/2 N1/2 Nene.
Avery, Todd R. Trustee and Avery, Sandra L Trust to Barry, James R. and Barry, Tammy L.; LT 7 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141.
Faith Family Trust and Rydstedt, Daniel Trustee to Rydstedt, Daniel; LT 6 STR 2-34-22 E/E/Ne FF Less N1/2 Of One Square Acre Out Of Ne Corner + Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Faith Family Trust and Rydstedt, Josiah Trustee and Rydstedt, Danielle Trustee and Rydstedt, Carissa Trustee and Gober, Carissa Trustee to Rydstedt, Daniel; LT 6 STR 2-34-22 E/E/Ne FF Less N1/2 Of One Square Acre Out Of Ne Corner + Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Rydstedt, Daniel to Rydstedt, Danielle and Rydstedt, Josiah and Gober, Carissa; LT 6 STR 2-34-22 E/E/Ne FF Less N1/2 Of One Square Acre Out Of Ne Corner + Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Mayfield, Ronnie K. Trust to Taylor, Dalton; STR 19-33-21 //Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Dolan, Armida M. and Armijo, Armida M. and Dolan, William F. to Manning, Bill W. Manning, Deborah S.; LT 42 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Neal, Louise to Wells, Jeremy and Wells, Bonnie; LT4 BL 11 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 Pb1/37 FF + N1/2 Vacated Alley On South Side LT 4 BLl 11 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 Pb1/37 FF Beg At Nw Corner LT 22 Original Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner Lot 4 BK 11 Nelsons STR 1-33-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Lo t4 BK 11 Nelsons.
Lightfoot, Jerald Dee and Lightfoot, Wanda Berniece to Lightfoot, Randall and Lightfoot, Rachel; STR 24-35-22 S/N/Ne FF Lying West Of Hwy 64 STR 24-35-22 /Sw/Ne.
Plaza Home Mortgage Inc. to Partin, Mark; LT 58 Pleasant Hope Original LT 58 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg At Se Corner.
Igo, Debra L. to Sunny Rock LLC; LT 1 BL 1 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 1 Johnsons Addition Humansville.
Box, Roger Aaron and Box, Susanne Michelle to Smith, Robert; STR 15-34-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 484' X 900'.
Nimmo, Paul E. Estate andCircuit Court Of Polk County and Nimmo, Eunice Uldine Personal Representative to Nimmo, Brian; STR 10-32-21 //Ne STR 11-32-21 /W/Nw STR 1-31-21 /Ne/Se STR 1-31-21 N/Se/Se.
Nimmo, Eunice Uldine to Nimmo, Brian and Nimmo, Stephanie; STR 10-32-21 //Ne STR 11-32-21 /W/Nw STR 1-31-21 /Ne/Se STR 1-31-21 N/Se/Se.
Nimmo, Stanley to Nimmo, Brian and Nimmo, Stephanie and Nimmo, Stanley; STR 10-32-21 //Ne STR 11-32-21 /W/Nw STR 1-31-21 /Ne/Se STR 1-31-21 N/Se/Se.
Jeter, Wilton and Jeter, Mary to Jeter, Wesley; LT 34 BL 3 Humansville Original LT 35 BL 3 Humansville Original.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, June 1
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• Raymond Pritchard, 44, of Fair Play was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 62-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
• Amanda Benson, 31, of Gladstone was arrested on a warrant for disobeying steady red signal, driving while revoked/suspended, endangering the welfare of a child, speeding, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to signal, following too closely, resisting arrest, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Blair Avenue for a dispute not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to East Maple Street/South Main Street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 565th Road for vandalism.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 140th Road for fraud.
Tuesday, June 2
• Christopher Allmon, 29, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, illegal park/stop and leaving the scene of an accident.
• A 37-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
• Jasmine Payne, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Wednesday, June 3
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 44
• Tyler Green, 27, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 466th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 165th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 560th Road for an intoxicated driver.
• Deputies responded to Mo.13/East 559th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Blair Avenue for a domestic physical.
Thursday, June 4
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• Joshua Reavis, 29, of Crane was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• A 42-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and tampering with a victim.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo.13 for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Hope Street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to Mo.13/Mo.123 for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of Mo.32 for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 394th Road for a dispute in progress.
Friday, June 5
• Tyler Mann, 20, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Saturday, June 6
• A 20-year-old Goodson man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, May 11
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The April 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• A wire transfer of $133,041.44 for the law enforcement sales tax fund was received.
• A wire transfer of $133,041.38 for capital improvement sales tax fund was received.
• The April 2020 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
• Legan moved to go into closed session per 610.021(1). Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Legan moved to go back into open session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of
county roads. Crites and Austin viewed East 500th and South 132nd roads and Buffalo Road. Crites and Legan viewed South 188th and East 435th roads.
Tuesday, May 12
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 318th, South 124th, East 340th and East 328th roads.
Friday, May 15
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The commission discussed the state imposed sales tax holiday in August 2020.
• Austin made a motion to adopt and approve the ordinance to opt out of the holiday beginning 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ending at midnight on the Sunday following. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 412 Road. Crites and Austin viewed East 492th, East 495th, East 500th, South 103rd, East 455th and South 218th roads.
• William McCracken of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding his 2019 tax statement.
• The appointment of Dawnielle Robinson as a reserve deputy sheriff was received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael Hendrickson.
• The appointment of Joseph Crawford as a deputy sheriff was received from Morrison and approved by Hendrickson.
• Jay Pearson and Drew Andrade with Advance Drainage Systems visited with the commission in general discussion.
