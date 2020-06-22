CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Joseph E. Mahan, born 1973, Springfield; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Johnny Carl Davis, born 1968, Walnut Grove; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Jamey Edward Fine, born 1966, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Eric James McCullough, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Tonya Jean Jones, born 1975, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Michael Kane Bourke, born 1991, Walnut Grove; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., born 1972, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Brock A. Suntken, born 1984, Republic; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Dana Cornell Jones, born 1975, Kansas City; class D felony delivery of controlled substance (2), class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); summons issued; due in court July 15.
Max Russell Snodgrass, born 1977, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Aaron Stephen Ingalsbe Sr., born 1990, Buffalo; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Aaron Stephen Ingalsbe Sr., born 1990, Buffalo; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Matthew G. Davis, born 1987, Bolivar; class E felony driving while intoxicated; summons issued; due in court Aug. 5.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Wayne Patterson, breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amy Berry; suit on account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Daun S. Crawford; breach of contract.
Charlene B. Beaman vs. James W. Chatham; declaratory judgment.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kendra L. Boonyakiti and Michael E. Boonyakiti.
Ashley Fleetwood and Dewayne Fleetwood.
Jason M. McNabb and Jordyn M. McNabb.
Michelle L. Crum and Stanley J. Crum.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Linn R. Bell, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Adam Brickner, Fremont, Indiana; $120.
Michelle Gabrielle Collins, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Bradley Aaron Cooper, Raymore; no seat belt; $10.
Kaleb J. Davies, Bolivar; stealing; $90.
Allena Imogene Davis, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $150.
Wyonda Sabine Gray, no address; driving without a valid license; $130; failure to register vehicle; $81.
Steve W. Hodge, Flemington; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Valerie Candance Keith, Springfield; displaying plates of another; $150.
Bryce Aaron Mueller, Brighton; speeding; $130.
Jared E. Palmer, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Breanna Rose Prater, no address; speeding; $150.
Anna Purduski, Bolivar; shoplifting; $120.
Pamela D. Rice, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $150.
Harry Clark Sutt, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $140; following to close; $110; no insurance; $100.
Dangelo Tucker, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $110; amended defective equipment; $110.
Shayla D. Warfel, Long Lane; driving without a valid license; $130; failure to obey traffic control device; $101.
James Lowell Zaerr, Bolivar; failure to yield to oncoming traffic; $170.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Shane Michael Austin, Stayton, Oregon; John Michael Brown, Bolivar; Dona K. Campbell, Springfield; Jason R. Catron, Bolivar; Joseph Marvin Cusic Jr., Cleveland; Rolland Lynn Fausett, Bolivar (2); Terry E. Fausett, Bolivar (2); Stephanie A. Harrison, Springfield; Jason Christopher Howe, Bolivar; Donald Eugene Ideker, Pittsburg; Michael Glenn Keithley, Bolivar (6); Rebecca Kathleen Lansdown, Rogers, Arkansas; David Micahel Simmons, Bolivar (3); Tara Simmons, Bolivar (6); William K. Storment, Bolivar.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Mallett, Justin and Mallett, Katy to Mallett, Justin and Mallett, Katelyn; STR 29-34-23 E/Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/137 Ff N1/2 E1/2 Swnw Beg T Nw Corner.
Roweton, Lance to Roweton, Gwen; STR 22-33-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg On South Line TR CT C Of Surher 03-156.
Brotherton, Allen R. and Brotherton, Laurie D. to Burton, Brandon Grant and Fischer, Sarah H.; LT 16 BL 3 Inlet Village First amended BK 3 PB1/71.
Booth, Carol to Goforth, Kennith; STR 23-32-23 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/210 FF Beg S + W 50' From Se Corner Section 23 Str 26-32-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS11/210 FF Beg S + W 50' From Se Corner Section 23.
Keeling, Jimmy L. Trust and Keeling, Kay Trust to Keeling Real Estate LLC; STR 8-32-21 /E/Sw Str 17-32-21 /Nw/Nw STR 17-32-21 /E/Nw FF Less Beg at Se Corner Of Nw STR 17-32-21 /Sw/Nw STR 17-32-21 //Ne FF 54 Cres Off West Side Less 1 Acre STR 8-32-21 /W/Se FF Less Beg at Sw Corner Swse Subject To easement In664/365 + 480/326 STR 7-32-21 //Ne FF Less east 60 Acres.
German, Ronald J. to Johnson, Bryan and Johnson, Elizabeth Lee; STR 31-33-23 /Sw/Nw FF Beg at Nw Corner (S1/2 Lot 2 Nw) LT 2 STR 31-33-23 /S/Nw FF Beg at Nw Corner Swnw (Swnw).
Rovenstine, Charles S. and Rovenstine, Sarah L. to CSR Rentals LLC; BL 1 Halfway Original FF Beg 50' West Of Ne Corner 57' X 127.5'.
Borslien, Christopher to Sims, Jason E. and Sims, Jamie; STR 12-31-21 Sw/Nw/Ne FF S1/2 Swnwne.
Robinson, Ruth L. Trust and Robinson, Gary Trustee to McElhaney, Corey and McElhaney, Christine; LT 2 BL C Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 FF Beg at Se Corner Of Sesese11-33-23 W/Easement STR 11-33-23 Se/Se/Se FD Beg at Se Corner AKS Lot2 BK C Gordon Dale W/Easement In 283/567.
Patillo, Carlton and Patillo, Ashley to Boggs, Timothy W. and Boggs, Deanna M.; LT 24 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Adams, Mark to Moyers, James Bradley and Moyers, Wannetta Lu; LT 7 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF 60' Off South Side LT 8 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF 60' Off South Side.
Thompson, Homer to Newton, Susan E.; LT 36 Westview 10-33-23 PG3/28.
Testerman, Karen and Wheeler, Shelly and Howell, Shelly and Howell, W. Bruce and McPheeters, Richard and McPheeters, Terresa to Thompson, Homer; LT 8 Gene Hutcheson 2nd Amended PB 3/34 LT 9 Gene Hutcheson 2nd Amended PB 3/34.
Leith, Daniel Chad and Leith, Kimberly Dawn to Leith, Joe Frank; STR 23-32-24 //Se STR 23-32-24 S/Se/Ne.
Moak, Mark and Moak, Carolann to Sechler, Shay; LT 17 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Lacavera, Crystal to Wilson, Charles K. and Wilson, Sarah A.; LT 17 Briarwood 3rd 6-33-22 PB7/7.
Hinton Fox, Heidi H. and Fox, Heidi H. Hinton to Fox, Jared N.; LT 6 BL 2 Stew Rd Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1 LT 11 BL 2 Stew Rd Heights 2-33-23 PB1/1.
McGinnis, Isaac R. and McGinnis, Katherine to Matti, Richard E. Jr. and Matti, Rachel; LT 1 L Ne Subdivision PB4/29 LT 7 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 8 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 9 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 10 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.9' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 3 Lane Subdivision PB4/29 LT 1 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS10/57 FF P Rt Of Southerly 1/2 Of Vacated Alley.
Reed, Jack C. and Reed, Sharon K. to Reed, Brandon and Reed, Arianna; LT 1 The Meadows 4-33-22 PB8/133 FF South 366' Less West 30'.
Richardson, Ricky E. Trust and Richardson Linda L.Trust to Steward, Wayne; LT 3 BL 4 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF South 140'.
Redd, Al Kent to Schmurr, Albert F. and Schmurr, Lindsey C.; LT 4 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 PB9/104 FF Less CS14/69 Beg at Ne Corner Of Lot 3 LT 5 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 PB9/104 FF Less CS14/69 Beg at Ne Corner Of Lot 3 LT 6 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 Pb9/104 FF Less Cs14/69 Beg at Ne Corner Of Lot 3 Lt 7 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 PB9/104 FF Less CS14/69 Beg at Ne Corner Of Lot 3 LT 8 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 PB9/104 FF Less CS14/69 Beg at Ne Corner Of Lot 3 LT 9 Mandolin Place Replat 26-34-23 PB9/104 FF Less CS14/69 Beg at Ne Corner Of Lot 3.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Mincks, Leslie Garley and Gunnels, Brenda; LT 8 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar.
Winder, Ella L. to Winder, Ella L. and Starbird, Sondra; STR 12-34-24 /S/Se FF Lying West Of Hwy13 Less 267/578 STR 13-34-24 /N/Ne FF Less Described + Less 638/263.
US Bank NA Plaintiff and Master Asset Backed Securities Trust2006 Plaintiff and Buckhanon, Richard D. Defendant and Buckhanon, Melany Defendant and Bybee McGee & Associates LLC Defendant and Bragg, Richard J. Defendant and Department Of Revenue Defendant to Buckhanon, Richard D. and Buckhanon, Melany and Bragg, Richard J.; LT 1B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Ross, David L. to Lear, Shanda A. and Butler, William Z.; LT 138 BL 11 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Garrison, Milford F. and Garrison, Cinda R. to Sowards, Dustin; LT B1 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Gudenkauf, Mark and Gudenkauf, Lisa to Saechao, Muangchoy; STR 11-31-23 E/W/Se FF 4 Acres Out Of North Part Beg at Ne Corner W/Easement.
Stoutzenberger, Shirley G. By POA and Hartsock, Catherine A. POA to McDaniel, Jerry E. and McDaniel, Carolyn D.; STR 1-33-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg 43' East Of Sw Corner 164' X 100' W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, June 10
No reports released.
Thursday, June 11
No reports released.
Friday, June 12
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Jamie Daugherty, 39, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Saturday, June 13
No reports released.
Sunday, June 14
No reports released.
Monday, June 15
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Robert Sexton, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. F for a missing runaway juvenile.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for a drive off.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for a domestic verbal.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mo. 32 for an abandoned vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Street for a disturbance.
Tuesday, June 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Dillon Jenkins, 20, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of Rt. T for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 512th Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 380th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. Y for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for a careless and imprudent driver.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Tytus Nathaniel Breshears, 23, Pittsburg, and Faith Michelle O’Quinn, 22, Lebanon.
Jason Lei Murphey, 45, Bolivar, and Shaley Renee Weeks, 27, Bolivar.
James Augustus Lawrence, 20, Aldrich, and Aaliyah Sierra Merraid Bengtson, 18, Bolivar.
Daniel Calvin Engle, 24, Hayden, Colorado, and Alyson Leigh Payne, 26, Urbana.
Jesse Clark Falleur, 38, Bolivar, and Shaylene Dawn Smith, 29, Bolivar.
Hadden Scott Grant, 19, Morrisville, and Malerie Kristine Stanton, 19, Bolivar.
Alex Frampton Jarman, 31, Bolivar, and Taylor Ronel Petty, 28, Bolivar.
Aaron Christopher Anderson, 29, Humansville, and Emily Lorraine Vanholt, 21, Humansville.
