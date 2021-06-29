CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Matthew Latiker, born 1979, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony tamper or attempt to tamper with victim of a felony prosecution; warrant served; $75,000 bond plus conditions; due in court June 30.
Joshua Aaron Glass, born 1978, Pleasant Hope; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court June 30.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Anthony L. Kirchner; breach of contract.
Premier Dirtworks and Concrete LLC vs. Ben Selvage et al; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Lisa L. Cordell; contract — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Iris A. Trent; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mike P. Costello; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mike P. Costello; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amy Larue; suit on account.
Citibank NA vs. Mary Robinson; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Joanna Vestal; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Brenda Spindler; breach of contract.
In re Darian R. Curtis; change of name.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ahdra R. Dawson and Steven L. Dawson.
Daniel J. Swartz and Kimberly L. Swartz.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Mitchell, Jo Ann Trust and Douglas, Kerry D Trustee to Gunnels, Brenda; STR 3-33-23 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: PB9/48 FF Tract 2-East 189.19' Of North 17' STR 3-33-23 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: PB9/48 FF Tract 2-South 20' Of East 189.19'.
Scott, Gregg T. and Scott, Terri to Stanley, Mark; LT 48 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 PB3/48.
Snodgrass, William Scott and Snodgrass, Victoria L. to Sawyer, Jonathan and Sawyer, Jessica; STR 28-33-24 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Haralson, Charles C. and Haralson, Lelanie M. to Willis, Ethan and Willis, Jessica; LT 70 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Richmond, Terry Lee to Harris, Jimmie; LT 5 BL 2 Griffins Addition PB1/39 FF 90' X 128 BL 6 J B Easleys Addition Fairplay FF Beg On West Line 90' X 128.
Stephens, Mark and Stephens, Susan to Haralson, Charles C. and Haralson, Lelanie M.; LT 6 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83.
Jones, Patrick Ryan to Gilbert, Leroy D. and Hall, Vickie M.; LT 1 BL 5 Aldrich Original FF 25' X 140' LT 2 BL 5 Aldrich Original FF 25' X 140' LT 3 BL 5 Aldrich Original FF 25' X 140' LT 4 BL 5 Aldrich Original FF 25' X 140'.
Berry, Betsy Lee and Berry, Anthony R. to Turner, Doyle and Turner, Dorothy; LT 8 Schafer Subdivision 4-33-23 PB9/46.
Hayes, Shawn and Hayes, Alysia to English, Tyler and Hayes, Adelyn; LT R BL 16 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 157' East + 30' South Of Nw Corner Less Described W/Eas.
Swearingin, Mike to BOK Properties LLC; LT 1 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67.
BOK Properties LLC to 3L Investments LLC; LT 1 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67.
Rauch, Alexander and Rauch, Crystal to Corum, Coby and Corum, Laura; LT 13 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 PB9/71.
Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Mather, Michael David and Mather, Linda Karen; LT 3 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 PB9/71.
VWQ Investments LLC to Supancic, Jalen and Supancic, Chaney; LT 11 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Collins, Kenneth D. and Collins, Angela D. to Hall, Casey; LT 3 BL 8 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Beg At 65' East From Sw Corner Lot 3 LT 2 BL 8 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Beg At 65' East From Sw Corner Lot 3.
Newberry, Floeva and Saddoris, Floeva and Newberry, Thomas to Newberry, Floeva; LT 15 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
CDC Rental Properties LLC to Whittle, Cody; LT 36 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Severns, Durward L. Trust to Way, Brian D. and Way, Jill C.; LT 34 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Browning, Kyle R. and Browning, Kristi L. and Browning, Skyler L. and Browning, Richard E. and Browning, Kathleen S. to Borgeson, David Andrew and Borgeson, Wendy Ann; LT 4 Kupers Acres 18-35-22 PB1/54 LT 20 Kupers Acres 18-35-22 PB1/54.
Price, Tyler Douglas and Price, Jadyn M. to Majcher, Ben; LT 16 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Christensen, Alta Dee Trust and Christensen, Merle Oberd Trust and Christensen, Douglas Alan Trustee to Halteman, Richard Witte III and Halteman, Lisa Renee; LT 28 Hedgewood Subdivision 14-33-23 PB4/1.
Howlett, Trevor L. to Fabris, Brandon; STR 7-35-22 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section 13-35-23 W/Easement STR 18-35-22 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section 13-35-23 W/Easement STR 13-35-23 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section 13-35-23 STR 13-35-23 //Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section 13-35-23.
Inman, Arlinda Marie Trust to Lexa, Kady and Lexa, Michael; STR 30-34-23 E/Ne/Ne FF E1/2 E1/2 Nene Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Rice, Eddie and Rice, Sharon S.; LT3 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183 LT7 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183 LT12 Walden Place 3-33-23 PF9/183.
Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Mather, Michael David and Mather, Linda Karen; LT 4 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 PB9/71.
Amoretti, Alex Giovanni Trust to Hanka, Kaitlyn Denise; LT 2 BL 6 Dunnegan (Springs) Original.
Golf Course Homes LLC and Monett Apartments LLC to McCaslin, Rickey R. and McCaslin, Karen S.; STR 33-32-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/57 AC 10 FF Tract 9-Beg At Nw Corner.
Baker, Brock and Baker, Laura Lynn to Baker, Brock and Baker, Laura Lynn; STR 16-33-22 /E/Sw FF West 600' Of South 660' W/Easement.
