CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bruce J. Kelley, born 1957, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class D felony second-degree domestic assault (2), class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; warrant served; $75,000 bond plus conditions; due in court June 10.
Lloyd Maclaine Stubbs, born 1966, Aldrich; class B felony first-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 17.
Carrie D. Weeks, born 1982, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 24.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Elizabeth A. Mauldin; breach of contract.
Judy Greer vs. Chris White; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lorraine M. Smith; suit on account.
Bolivar Auto Sales vs. Troyce R. Thomas; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kyle T. Bishop and Jennifer L. Bishop.
Stacy M. Seemann and James R. Katanic.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Phoenix Dezirae Balke, Halfway; shoplifting; $200.
Krista R. Bradford, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Cristal D. Dingledine, Bolivar; failure to restrain animal; $75.
Mandi Blanton, Bolivar; failure to yield to oncoming traffic; $170.
Frank John Butler, Bolivar; supplying alcohol to a minor; $150.
Dakota Lynn Chewning, Ionia; driving while intoxicated; $280, SATOP due in 180 days.
Deanna L. Cook, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jerry Allen Ellison, Bolivar; domestic assault; $150.
Cassandra Dawn Ennis, Sturgis, South Dakota; failure to yield to oncoming traffic; $170.
Thomas Charles Harold Green, Shawnee, Kansas; amended defective equipment; $150.
Lesly Ingalsbe, Ava; shoplifting; $100; shoplifting; $200; shoplifting; $100.
Nicole L. Jackson, Bolivar; violation order of protection; $150.
W. Christopher Miller, Parsons, Kansas; no seat belt; $10.
Lance Rice, Bolivar; failure to restrain animal; $75.
Oliver Lawton Woosley, Houston; possession of marijuana; $200.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Humansville Volunteer Rural Fire Protection Association to Costello, Bryan and Costello, Baby J.; STR 4-35-24 Ne/Se/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner 209' X 209'.
Waterman, David L. and Waterman, Kathy M. to Waterman, Daniel D.; LT 9 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Stottlemyre, Betty J. to Buffalow, Ronald; STR 1-32-23 Se/Sw/Se FF Part Of East 250' Lying South Of Slagle Creek STR 1-32-23 Se/Sw/Se FF 3' Of East 250' Lying North Of North Bank Of Slagle Creek STR 1-32-23 Sw/Se/Se FF Part Of West 50' Lying South Of Slagle Creek STR 1-32-23 Sw/Se/Se FF 3' Of West 50' Lying North Of North Bank Of Slagle Creek.
Morford, Tony D. and Ryan, Venita Wyatt to Morford, Tony and Ryan, Venita Wyatt; STR 9-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg 354' North Of Se Corner STR 10-35-24 /W/Nw FF Less Lying West Of HV Weau Road Beg At Sw Corner Nw STR 10-35-24 /W/Nw FF less Lying West Of HV Weau Road Beg At Se Corner Swnw.
Fannie Mae By POA and Federal National Mortgage Assn By POA and Continental Real Estate Services Inc. POA to White Oak Holding LLC; STR 25-33-22 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of School House In Village Of Van 229'3" X 78' 4/12".
Paris, Preston and Paris, Sara to Bundy, Roy Harvey and Bundy, Ashley Dawn; STR 5-31-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Blackington, Janilyn S. to Fahner, Melody Barber; STR 22-35-21 /Nw/Sw FF North 20 Acres Of Described STR 22-35-21 /Sw/Nw FF North 20 Acres Of Described South 10 Acres.
Brown, Jered and Brown, Ashley N. and Brown, Matt to Cozad, Terry W.; STR 34-32-22 /E/Ne STR 35-32-22 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS13/179 FF Less Part Beg At Nw Corner.
Partin, Mark and Partin, Teresa to Matlock, Stacy A.; LT 3 River Bluff 10-33-22 PB7/26.
Spear, Loyd and Spear, Joyce and Spear, John and Spear, Karla to Spear, John and Spear, Karla; LT 5 STR 2-34-21 //Ne FF Less Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Noblitt, David and Noblitt, Morgan to Hamby, Lacy; LT 38 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Pruitt, Shari and Setzer, Shari and Withers, Mark to Pruitt, Shari and Withers, Mark; LT 6 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Shaw, Barry and Russell, Penny to Johnson, Shane and Johnson, Jessica Rose; STR 11-31-21 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/6 FF Tract 8-Located In East 60 Acres Beg At Se Corner Of Nw. Spear, Loyd and Spear, Joyce K. to Spear, Loyd and Spear, Joyce K. and Spear, Andy; LT 6 STR 2-34-21 //Nw.
Taylor, Martha J. to Taylor, Martha J. and Taylor, Tamara Jane; STR 17-35-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg On Se Corner Of Pomme De Terre Rec Center LT 4 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 5 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 FF South 38' Lt 5 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB 1/5 SUR BK/PG: CS6/73 FF Tract A -Beg At Nw Corner Of.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, May 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
A 51-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and trespassing.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 530th Road for an ex parte violation.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for an intoxicated driver.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. K for a missing runaway juvenile.
Deputies responded to East 490th Road/South 172nd Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for a 911 hang up.
Friday, May 29
Joshua Viles, 35, was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Tangerie Brewer, 46, of Urbana was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Dalton Hylton, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Saturday, May 30
William Britton, 46, of Ash Grove was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Sunday, May 31
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 42
Silvestre Twahirwa, 41, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 32 for an alarm.
Deputies responded to South 36th Road/South 40th Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to West Farm Road 2/South 175th Road for a disturbance.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
David Lawrence Skinner, 52, Weaubleau, and Mary Jane Aparece, 36, Weaubleau.
Clayson James Bartz, 21, Rockville, and Brittani Elizabeth Bruton, 22, Ozark.
Donal Jasper Pulley, 56, Halfway, and Teresa Joyce Hayton, 55, Marionville.
Jerry Joseph Rupe, 39, Humansville, and Michelle May Baley, 37, Humansville.
