CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brandon S. Searl, born 1987, Colorado Springs, Colorado; felony fugitive from out of state; capias warrant served; waiver of extradition filed.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Southwest Baptist University et al; declaratory judgment.
Barn Lease Corporation of American Inc. vs. Diana aka Diane Payne.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Amanda Chimenti; breach of contract.
State of Missouri vs. Jennifer L. Childers; CAFA forfeit.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Felicia Brister; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Deborah Wilson and Johnny R. Gilden.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Dove LLC to Stanek, Christopher Ronald; STR 21-33-23 /Sw/Sw STR 21-33-23 /Se/Se FF Less 10 Acres Off South Side STR 21-33-23 /Sw/Se FF Less 10 Acres Off South Side STR 21-33-23 S/Sw/Ne STR 21-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Less Grave Yard Near Sw Corner.
Jones, Brandon and Jones, Melissa to Henson, Jared and Henson, Cayla; LT 79 Pleasant Hope Original FF Less West 86'.
Rowan, Howard C. Jr. Trust and Watson, Anita Trustee to Watson, William Brent and Watson, Anita; STR 9-32-24 /Nw/Se STR 9-32-24 N/Ne/Sw.
Winder, Jeff and Winder, Angela E. to Applegate, Steven Chase and Applegate, Kristen; LT 1 Northview Estates 26-32-22 PB8/149.
Derossett, Nathan R. and Derossett, Jordan R. to Mitchell, Chase A. and Mitchell, Krista M.; LT 4 Oakdale Subdivision 6-33-23 PB3/15 FF East 1/2 (Easterly50') LT 5 Oakdale Subdivision 6-33-23 PB3/15.
Parsons, Larry R. and Parsons, Michelle L. to Devolder, David Daniel and Devolder, Valerie J.; STR 2-33-24 /Sw/Sw FF Tract B-1-Beg At Nw Corner Swsw STR 11-33-24 /Nw/Nw FFTract B-1-Beg At Nw Corner Swsw2-33-24.
Peach, Timothy D. and Peach, Mary K. to Derossett, Nathan R. and Derossett, Jordan R.; STR 33-34-22 /W/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/184 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner Lot 3 Hart Acres.
Maples, Clinton Dale and Maples, Ashley Annette to Maples, Rodney D. and Maples, Glenda D.; STR 8-32-23 /Ne/Ne AC5 FF West 440.1' Of North 494.9' Of East 30 Acres.
Harless, Aaron Trust and Harless, Kristin Trust to Pruitt, George T. Jr. and Pruitt, Loretta L.; LT 9 Shenandoah Hills 19-33-22 PB7/49 LT 10 Shenandoah Hills 19-33-22 PB7/49.
Hicks, Pamela Sue to Day, Darren D. and Day, Shari L.; STR 32-34-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Hebbert, Stephen D. and Hebbert, Sherelyn to Hall, Casey A.; STR 30-33-22 /Ne/Sw FF Beg Where South Line Nesw Intersects East Line Old Hwy13 Less 341/300 STR 30-33-22 /Nw/Sw FF Beg Where South Line Nesw Intersects East Line Old Hwy13 Less 341/300.
Kelley, Gerald W. Jr. and Kelley, Debbie Ann and Blanton, Heath and Blanton, Mandi; STR 6-32-22 /Sw/Sw SUR Bk/PG: CS12/169 FF Tract A-Beg 660' East Of Nw Corner.
L & L Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT10 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
Tennison, Debra Jean Springer and Tennison, Charles and Wilson, Rebecca Jeanette Springer and Wilson, Thomas and Manes, Melinda Jo Springer and Manes, Robin and Springer Tennison, Debra Jean and Springer Wilson, Rebecca Jeanette and Springer Manes, Melinda Jo to Vest, Robert H. and Vest, Karen S.; LT 7 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Gifford, Larry and Gifford, Kathryn to Quintin, Roger and Quintin, Kristin; STR 1-34-24 /Nw/Se STR 1-34-24 /Sw/Se FF Lying North Of Road W/Easement.
LAHR Properties LLC to Polk Investments LLC; LT14 Porter Place Phase 5 13&14-33-23 PB8/91.
Blanton, Heath and Blanton, Mandi to Holm, Kenneth and Holm, Ashlee; LT 19 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Gage, Jennifer G. and Gage, Josh R. and Carpenter, Jennifer G. to Gage, Jennifer G. and Gage, Josh R.; STR 11-31-22 E/Sw/Sw FF Beg 33' South Of Ne Corner 660.6' X 132'.
Deselms, Jack C. to Rodenbaugh, Marie L. and Rodenbaugh, Daniel Ray; LT 8 STR 2-34-24 W/W/Ne LT 8 STR 2-34-24 E/W/Ne FF Lying South+ West Of Road.
Partin, Mark and Partin, Teresa to Fesenko, Lyudmila and Fesenko, Vladimir; LT 90 Pleasant Hope Original LT 90 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg At Ne Corner Lot90 Less Described + Less CS9/290A STR 30-32-21 FF Beg At Ne Corner Lot90 Pho Less Described + Less CS9/290A.
Hite, Louise E. Trust and Dismang, Lorna G. Trustee to Dismang, Lorna G. and Dismang, Doyle; STR 20-32-21 AC 0.34 FF Beg N + E 1465.32' From Sw Corner.
Sander, Nancy and McCannon, Galen L. to Sander, Nancy J.; LT 10 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF East 50' LT11 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF North 4' LT 12 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF North 4' Of West 4'.
Doll, Alexander Douglas and Doll, Kimber Lynn and Nash, Kimber Lynn to Wagenknecht, Corinne N.; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 1700' South Of Ne Corner.
Beechy, Joseph L. and Beechy, Dora Mae to Beechy, Sherman Joe and Beechy, Laura S. and Beechy, Timothy H. and Beechy, Lorene J.; STR 34-35-24 /E/Ne FF Lying West Of Hwy 123 STR 34-35-24 /Ne/Se FF Lying West Of Hwy 123 Less South 17 Acres STR 34-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying West Of Hwy 123 Beg At Ne Corner.
Pulley, Donal to Pulley, Jennifer; STR 24-32-21 /Se/Nw FF Less 15 Acres Out Of Se Corner.
Sanders, Samuel Joseph Estate and Fishback, Doris A. Personal Representative to Skillman, Stefan P. and Skillman, Ashley; STR 6-33-23 /Sw/Se SUR Bk/Pg: CS7/211 Ac 1.17 FF Beg 862.89' N + E From Sw Corner.
Kramer, Christy and Smith, Mandy and Sellers, Gretchen and Sellers, Mark and Johnston, Missy and Johnston, Tony to Skillman, Stefan P.; STR 6-33-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG CS7/211 FF Beg 862.89' N + E From Sw Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, March 3
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Katherine Dryer, 32, of Carthage was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possession of controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Billie Ward, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Thursday, March 4
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Paul Gordon, 34, of Parsons was arrested on a warrant for stealing and stealing/receiving stolen property.
Loren Long Jr., 61, was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A 34-year-old Collins woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tianna Murphy, 27, of El Dorado was arrested on a warrant for speeding, driving in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Friday, March 5
A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Thaddous Jones, 28, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and no vehicle/trailer registration.
A 52-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission visited with David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 405th, South 60th and East 460th roads.
Friday, Jan. 22
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission viewed the proposed 2021 budget. Legan moved to adopt the 2021 budget as presented and submit the 2021 budget to the state auditor’s office. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The final budget hearing was held at 10 a.m. in the new jury courtroom.
Chris Young with Murphy Tractor met with the commission and presented information regarding a new mower. Legan moved to accept a bid of $55,000, from Murphy Tractor using the cooperative purchasing agreement bid amount through Sourcewell. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission discussed the Polk County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which expires on June 19, 2023. Legan moved to approve the memorandum of agreement. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Fresh Ideas — SBU, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; refrigerated unit not maintaining proper temperature; corrected on site.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Fair Play School, 301 N. Walnut, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Cayman’s House of Hope, 311 N. Poplar, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Feb. 26
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Hot hold unit not maintaining food at proper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Ice scoop improperly stored, corrected on site. 3. Can opener rusty; 5 non-critical; 1. Food items not properly covered/sealed in freezer. 2. No soap in the hand wash sink, corrected on site. 3. No paper towels at the hand wash sink, corrected on site. 4. Thermometers missing in refrigeration units. 5. Trash can missing lid in women’s restroom.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Craig Steven Jones, 57, Brighton, and Gratziana Gratiela Brandusa, 51, Brighton.
Benjamin Allen Bodine, 46, Republic, and Melissa Ann Sartin, 43, Republic.
