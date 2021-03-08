CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carissa L. Price, born 1981, Kansas City; class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $45,000 bond plus conditions; due in court March 17.
Bryson Curtis Francka, born 2002, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — all other property; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court March 17.
Jordan T. Pedersen, born 1991, Rogersville; class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; summons served; due in court March 10.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darla Reynolds; contract — other.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Preston Paris; suit on account.
In re Ethan T. McClure; change of name.
David Soncrant vs. Emily Mangan et al; small claims over $100.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Robert Morin; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Frances McConniel; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tina Winfrey; suit on account.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs Darlene Stone; promissory note.
Synchrony Bank vs. Erin Dehart; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Melba Mandrell and William B. Mandrell.
Katelyn Nadine Twitty and Jeremy Jay Twitty.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Turner, John Devin and Turner, Chelsea M. to Turner, John Devin and Turner, Chelsea M.; STR 15-32-23 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/465 FF Beg 191.65' West Of Ne Corner W/Easement.
Van Blair, Betty A. and Greaves, Loretta M. to Patterson, Rachel; LT 2 Prairie Heights Mini Estates23-33-23 PB3/53 STR 23-33-23 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner LT 2 Prairie Heights Mini Estates23-33-23 PB3/53 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
HKBMJ Properties LLC to Spindler, Jacob M. and Spindler, Darian Mariah; LT 8 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Meents, Stephen and Meents, Dana to No Pets LLC; LT 14 Sunny Slope Acres #1 PB3/21.
Ross, Danny and Ross, Vickie to Bucklebury Properties LLC; STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 601' North Of Nw Corner Of Lot1 Burros Add LT 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg601' North Of Nw Corner.
Johnson, Carol A. Trust to Richardson, Tyler Kurt and Richardson, Laura Marie; STR 23-35-21 //W SUR BK/PG: RS5/44 FF Tract 1-Beg At Sw Corner.
Graham, Scott and Graham, Candy L. and Brown, Candy L. to Jones, James R. and Jones, Patty L.; LT 25 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Sandoval, Kim Estate and Circuit Court Of Polk County and Knight, Amanda Affiant to Coffman, Mark; STR 9-35-24 /Se/Se FF W1/2 S1/2 200' X 200' Tract Beg 50' East Of Se Corner BK 8 North Humansville A BL 8 North Addition Humansville PB2/4 FF W1/2 S1/2 200' X 200' Tract Beg 50' East Of Se Corner BK 8.
Powell, Peggy Colleen and Ballinger, Peggy Colleen, and David Powell to Cline, Scotty D. and Cline, Heather L.; LT 1 BL 28 Original Bolivar FF + Vacated Alley Lying South.
Thomason, Neita F. Trust and Thomason, Scottie Trust to Thomason, Neita F.; STR 17-33-24 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/119 FF Tract A-Beg On West Line Of Se.
Thomason, Neita POA and Thomason, Scottie By POA to Thomason, Neita; STR 17-33-24 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/119 FF Tract C-Beg At Sw Corner Of Sese.
Crosswired Investments LLC to Holzmer, Judy M.; STR 14-32-22 /N/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement STR 11-32-22 FF Beg At Se Corner N1/2 Ne Section 14 W/Easement.
C&H Developers Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to DCBC LLC; STR 25-34-23 /Se/Ne STR 30-34-22 /Sw/Nw FF Lying West Of Of Hwy D+ S 135th Road Less Beg 370' South Of Ne Corner STR 25-34-23 /Ne/Se FF Lying North Of Described STR 30-34-23 /W/Sw FF Lying North Of Described STR 25-34-23 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner Of River Ridge Subdivision STR 25-34-23 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot13 River Ridge Subdivision W/Easement STR 25-34-23 //Se FF Beg At Se Corner.
Gallivan, David L. Trust and Gallivan, Ruth Trust and Gallivan, Jerry David Trustee and Gallivan, Robert Gene Trustee and Vest, Nancy Trustee to Vest, Clint; STR 24-33-21 //Ne FF Beg At Center Of Section 204' X 204'.
Vanhoornbeek, William and Vanhoornbeek, Tammy and Vanhoornbeek, Grace to Denney, Robert L. and Denney, Suann B.; LT 41 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Evans, Stephen Curtis to Russell, Carol Mae; LT 61 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Duffield, Milton C. to Duffield, Sandra L. and Burris, Michael E.; STR 15-34-23 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS11/147 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Jeffries, Jackie Lee to Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay and Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex; LT 71 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Jeffries, Jackie Lee to Truex Jeffries, Paula Kay and Jeffries, Paula Kay Truex; LT 8 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 9 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 10 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich34-33-24 PB1/60.
Johnson, Cynthia to Stith, Cher; LT 24 Humansville Original FF Beg At Sw Corner 181 Links X 158 Links.
Crites, Derek L. and Crites, Savanna and High, Savanna to Crites, Derek L. and Crites, Savanna; STR 35-34-23 //Nw FF Beg On West Row Line Of Hwy 83.
Landwehr, Randall D. and Landwehr, Dana N. to Stoneman, David R. and Stoneman, Ruth A.; LT 57 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
DCBC LLC to Grider, Landon and Grider, Briana; STR 25-34-23 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner Of River Ridge Subdivision Shuler2000147875 STR 25-34-23 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of River Ridge Subdivision Shuler2000147875.
Matti, Richard E. Jr. and Matti, Rachel to Berry, Danny A. and Berry, Dawn R.; LT 1 Lane Subdivision PB4/29 LT 7 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 8 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 9 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 10 BL1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West52.90' Of South 62' Subject To 297/290 LT 3 Lane Subdivision PB4/29 LT 1 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS10/57 FF Part Of Southerly 1/2 Vacated Alley Beg.
Jacobson, Sandy K. and Jacobson, Timothy P. to Bloomer, James L.; LT 1 Wilsons Southside Addition 13-33-23 PB7/142.
