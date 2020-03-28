CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Nicholas Allen Momot, Farmington, born 1991; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Samuel Lynn Uselton, Springfield, born 1985; class B felony first-degree assault; 10 years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
James Edward Vess, Kansas City, born 1968; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year (2) and six-year prison sentences. Vess was originally placed on probation in 2016 for felony failure to register as a sex offender, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and class D felony third-degree assault — special victim.
Levi Wade Wright, Willard, born 1995; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Tricia Ann Mott, Halfway, born 1982; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison; class D felony receiving stolen property; six years prison; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; six years prison.
Donald Ray Campbell, Brighton, born 1968; two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance and class E felony unlawful use of weapon; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Danse Laree Nelson, Buffalo, born 1988; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to six years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of shock incarceration program. Nelson was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Danse Laree Nelson, Buffalo, born 1988; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class D felony tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and class D felony receiving stolen property; six years prison on each count with possibility of probation pending successful completion of shock incarceration program.
Joseph Arthur Rhodes, Urbana, born 1970; class D felony first-degree property damage; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Jamie Lynn Shay, Nixa, born 1972; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Shay was originally placed on probation in January 2019 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Jamie Lynn Shay, Nixa, born 1972; class E felony resisting arrest; four years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Cases heard by Associate Judge James A. Hackett:
Derrick E. Moreland, Bolivar, born 1993; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison; class B felony second-degree robbery; eight years prison; class E felony third-degree assault; seven years prison; class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony; four years prison.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Holli Sherrell Larose, Springfield, born 1986; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Larose was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class C felony receiving stolen property.
Kaven William Mahon, Strafford, born 2000; class A felony first-degree robbery; 10 years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of shock incarceration program.
Garret Ray Yoakum, Bolivar, born 1992; class E felony unlawful use of weapon; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Tricia Ann Mott, Halfway, born 1982; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to two 6-year prison terms. Mott was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance and class D felony second-degree burglary.
William Leo Brassfield, Springfield, born 1988; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year sentence. Brassfield was originally placed on probation in September for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Nicholas J. Ybarra, born 1994, Bolivar; felony fugitive from out of state; warrant served; $75,000 bond posted; due in court May 27.
Dustin M. Booth, born 1990, Bolivar; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court May 20.
Howard Jeffrey Boyd, born 1962, Springfield; class B felony second-degree trafficking drugs; summons issued; due in court May 27.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Amanda B. Bays; breach of contract.
Ronald N. Kemp Jr., vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; declaratory judgment.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carol M. Russell vs. Stephen C. Evans; dissolution.
