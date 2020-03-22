CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Marcia Louis Coleman, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; warrant served; $10,000 bond posted, due in court May 20.
Phyllis E. Winslow, born 2001, Kansas City; class D felony endangering welfare of a child involving drugs — first degree, first offense, class C felony delivery of controlled substance, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $25,000 bond posted; due in court May 6.
Joanne Marie Shaw, born 1966, Camdenton; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court May 20.
Aaron O. Blazer, born 1981, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court May 20.
Ryan Glen Presley, born 1988, Aldrich; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court May 6.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jack L. Carter vs. Kevin Howe; rent and possession.
City of Fair Play, vs. Buddy A. Kennedy; temporary restraining order.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Tabitha J. Summitt; suit on account.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Cassandra Keller; suit on account.
In re Janice L. Sargent; change of name.
Oakstar Bank vs. Richard Jarman et al; promissory note.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Cushman, Gary F. and Cushman, Linda G. to Harman, Trampas; STR 12-34-24 Nw/Nw/Ne FF Less South 132' + Less West 66'.
HP Ranch LLC to Leinbach, Amos M. and Zimmerman, Reuben Z. and Reiff, John M. and Shirk, Alvin K.; STR 11-35-23 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/28 FF Tract C-South 304.80' Lying East Of Hwy 83 Less East 857.47 STR 11-35-23 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/28 FF Tract B-East 857.47' Of South 304.8' Less East 428.74' STR 11-35-23 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/28 FF Tract A-East 428.74' Str 11-35-23 S/Ne/Ne FF Lying East Of Hwy 83 Str 11-35-23 /Ne/Se FF Less South 304.8' Lying East Of Hwy 83 STR 11-35-23 N/Ne/Ne FF Lying East Of Hwy 83 Str 12-35-23 /Nw/Nw STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Nw STR 12-35-23 /Nw/Sw.
George, Michelle to George, Timothy; BL K Johnsons Addition Humansville FF Beg641.7' West Of Ne Corner 208.9' X 208.9' BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg 641.7' West Of Ne Corner On North Line BK K.
Sapp Renovations LLC to Hollingsworth, Angela M.; STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Ames, Quentin C. to Ames, Christine O.; LT 99 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: PB8/19 FF Tract A-Lot 99 + North 10' Lot 100 Lt 10 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: PB8/19 FF Tract A-North 10' Lot 10 + Lot 99.
C & T Homes LLC to Huxtable, Troy; LT 2 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 3 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 4 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville. Besser, David Mark Trust and Besser, Karen Diane Trust to Polk County Missouri; STR 36-34-23 FF New Surveyed Center Line Of S122 Road-Beg At Nw Corner Of Section STR 25-34-23 FF Beg 52.95' Right Of Project Center Line Se Row Line South 122nd. Dameron, Connie K. to Polk County Missouri; STR 36-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF New Surveyed Center Line S122nd Road-Beg At Nw Corner STR 36-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg On Center Line Of S122nd Road.
Keltner, Garrett and Keltner, Katelyn to Carlson, Lester J. and Carlson, Sandra L.; LT17 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Carns, Charles and Carns, Karen to Antimie, Doinita; LT 22 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Roberts, Norma R. Trust and Bettes, Steven V. Trustee to Mosca, Peter and Mosca, Cynthia: STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Beg 1298' North Of Se Corner 100' X 150'.
Miller, Holly D. and Miller, Nicole to Bender, Steven J. and Bender, Laurie; LT 11 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
S & L Storage LLC to S & L Storage LLC; STR 14-33-23 /E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/31 FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Hayes, Garrett W. to Keltner, Garrett and Keltner, Katelyn; STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 332' X 656' STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/107 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner STR 11-31-23 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/107 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner.
Livingston, Martin E. to Livingston, Martin E. and Stranckmeyer, Christopher J. and Stranckmeyer, Shawn M.; LT 1 Str 31-33-24 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/114 FF Tract D -Beg On West Line Of S1/2 Of N1/2 Of Lot 1 W/Ea.
Cook, Christina Marie to Cook, Elston Paul; STR 3-33-22 /Sw/Nw FF South Quarter.
Peters, Andrew J. and Peters, Diana K. to Evans Invest LLC: LT 2 Lane Subdivision PB4/29 LT 10 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West 20' Of North 88'.
Lahr Rentals LLC to Hains Designs LLC; LT 2 BL 6 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North ½.
Drown, D. Faye Trust and Drown, Clifford L Trust to Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette; LT 29 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PB7/77 LT 30 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PF7/77.
Karlin Land & Cattle LLC to Kelchen, Phillip G. and Kelchen, Jean M.; STR 36-33-23 //Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Matti, Richard Jr. and Matti, Rachel to Garcia, Yanexis B. Chen and Montes, Nelson Jose Vega; LT 10 Westview 1st PB5/46.
Etherton, Michael Charles and Washam, Anita to Ball, Jeff and Ball, Rick; LT 22 Hedgewood Subdivision 14-33-23 PB4/1.
Southlaw PC and Richmond, Kenneth W. Jr. and Crites, Tonya Renee to Flagstar Bank; LT 28 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 29 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT30 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 31 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 32 BL 4 Aldrich Original.
CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp and Reuscher, Edward E. Jr. to Potter, James H. and Potter, Shane J. and Potter, Shantel; Lt 3 Cedar View 1st 31-32-21 PB5/20.
Mosca, Peter and Mosca, Cynthia to Custom Land Works LLC; STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Beg 1298' North Of Se Corner 100' X 150'.
Gow, Bill Trust and Gow, Jean Trust and Robertson, Tim Lee Trustee and Greer, Judy Trustee to KSTM Investments LLC; LT 22 Templeton Addition PB2/26 FF Fractional Lot 22 LT 23 Templeton Addition PB2/26.
Mottl, Daniel J. to Batson, Lonnie W. and Batson, Ashley M.; STT 7-31-24 Sw/Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner Of Section.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, March 17
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 44
• Vainini Epenesa III, 27, of Grandby was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and assault.
• Travis Herbert, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing, receiving stolen property and trafficking in stolen identities.
• Tommylee Proctor, 23, of Warsaw was arrested on a warrant for sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
• Deputies responded to Cannon Drive for a disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of Rt. T for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 225th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 410th Road for an animal call.
Wednesday, March 18
No reports released.
Thursday, March 19
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 39
• A 27-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to Rt. B/Mo. 13 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 430th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Broadway Street for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 443rd Road for a gun.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March. 2
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The February 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis and approved by the commission.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission.
• Bids for concrete to be used by the road and bridge department were received from Bolivar Ready Mix and Ewing Concrete.
• Legan moved to accept both bids. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bids for gravel were received from Conco/Ashgrove ( $5.50 per ton), Capital Materials ($7.00 per ton), Hostetler Quarry ($5.70 per ton) and Nemo Quarry ($5.20 per ton). Legan moved to accept all gravel bids received. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• A bid for computer server items for the sheriff’s office was received from PC Alliance for $6,800.89. Austin moved to accept the bid. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The February 2020 statement of collections report was received from Roberts-McGinnis.
• The February 2020 assessor’s fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• The February 2020 county clerk’s fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
Tuesday, March 3
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The February 2020 treasurer’s report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• The February 2020 circuit court disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• The February 2020 sheriff fees report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
• Assistant public works supervisor Bryan Griffin and Austin viewed East 480th, South 103rd and East 477th roads
• The commission met with Andy Spear at Sunset Bridge concerning the condition of East
480th Road.
• Legan viewed East 318th, East 325th, East 322nd and East 315th roads.
• Appointments of Riley Ankrom, William Janes and Michael Smith as deputy sheriff were received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
Friday, March 6
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The February 2020 report of fees and collections was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
• Robert Case of Aldrich visited with the commission regarding South 16th Road.
• Economic director Gail Noggle updated the commission on economic development in the county.
• Griffin updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Griffin, Austin and bridge foreman Delbert Bailey inspected a low-water bridge crossing on East 560th Road.
• The February 2020 fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• The February 2020 recorders deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
