CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Derreck L. Slaughter, born 1983, Bolivar; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court April 15.
Ashley Michelle Bohnstedt, born 1986, Pleasant Hope; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 1.
Timothy Angelo Childers Jr., born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony unlawful possession of firearm, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $45,000 bond plus conditions; due in court March 18.
Rebecca Diann Lehnig, born 1992, Bolivar; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class D felony stealing; warrant issued; $35,000 bond.
Daniel Lee Presley, born 1979, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court March 18.
Katherine Anne Finnegan, born 2000, Kansas City; class C felony delivery controlled substance, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court March 18.
Raymond Lee Easter, born 1986, Bolivar; class E felony failure to appear; warrant issued; $2,000 bond.
Kyle Matthew Gaynor, born 2000, Sandy Hook, Connecticut; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $45,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Security Finance of Missouri vs. Christopher McAntire; breach of contract.
Security Finance of Missouri vs. Kimberlee Stagner; breach of contract.
William Butler vs. Lucas Lynch et al; unlawful detainer.
Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Associate vs. Freddy A. Liles et al; unlawful detainer.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Wilbert J. Hoskins; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tammy Kelso; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachel Campbell; suit on account.
In re Patrick F. Woolsey; change of name.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Derek W. Mortensen; suit on account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Julie W. Graver; breach of contract.
Newks Properties LLC vs. Juan J. Carmons et al; rent and possession.
Shawn Hayes vs. Ashlee N. Soptick; rent and possession.
Shawn Hayes vs. Shawn Fishburn et al; rent and possession.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines March 2-6 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Virgil Ray Bechtel, Hermitage; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Cheyenne Larhea Bullard, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Corina Marie Combs, Wheatland; driving while revoked or suspended; $150; defective equipment; $81.
Justin Davis, Springfield; amended peace disturbance; $150.
Melody Noel Decker, Springfield; shoplifting; $130.
Casey Dupin, Morrisville; amended driving without a valid license; $100.
Joanne Elizabeth Ellis, Bolivar; speeding; $150.
Rickey A. Freeman, Bolivar; shoplifting; $150; driving without a valid license; $130.
Frank Andrew Gregor Jr., Bolivar; speeding; $130.
Victoria Darlene Johnson, Bolivar; speeding; $150.
Sean Hunter Lally, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Amber S. Letterman, Morrisville; failure to obey traffic control device; $130.
Brant Shane Meredith, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
Forest O’Keefe, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; $150.
Anthony Rhet Proctor, Bolivar; failure to restrain animal; $75; driving without a valid license; $130.
Jacob Dean Roby, Wheatland; amended defective equipment; $150; amended defective equipment; $150.
Jessica Kay Siler, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $80.
Harry Clark Sutt, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $130.
Steven H. Tygart, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $300.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Jesse Don Brock, Bolivar; David Alexander Crusoe Jr., Hazelwood; Isaiah Dominic, Bolivar; Sandra Michelle Francka, Brighton; Gary Hare, Bolivar; Michelle Lee Jackson, Wheatland; Dominic Isaiah Jordan, Columbus, Georgia (2); William Joel Kennedy, Bois D’Arc; Xavier-Khalil Mas, Bolivar (3); Bernie McDonald, Bolivar (7); Dustin McNerney, Aldrich; Allen Michael Meyer, Pittsburgh; Jason L. Parsons, Bolivar; Chelsey Usher, Bolivar; Robin M. Webb, Fair Play; Cosetta Marie Whalen, Bolivar; Jason Alan White, Monett; Brandon Blade Wilson, Halfway; Sherry Dawn Woods, Bolivar (3); Michael James Ybarra, Bolivar (2).
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly to Willinger, Brett and Willinger, Melina; STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Less Beg On South Row Hwy E STR 15-35-24 /Se/Nw FF Less 7 Acres Off East Side STR 15-35-24 /Ne/Sw FF Less 7 Acres Off East Side+ Less 2 1/2 Acres In Sw Corner.
Taylor, William G. By POA and Taylor, William E. POA to Rivet, Kenneth; STR 36-34-23 Nw/Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS1/58 FF North 3 Acres Beg At Nw Corner.
Avery, Sandra L. Trust and Avery, Todd R. Trustee to Lopez, Richard and Holmes, Taylor; LT 8 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141 SUR BK/PG: CS14/282 Ac 0.07 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
King, Randal G. and King, Peggy Jo to King, Randal G.; Lt 33 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
Wilson, Takako By POA and Truitt, Sharon S. POA to Miller Land & Investments LLC; STR 1-33-23 S/Sw/Nw FF Beg 215' East Of Nw Corner 191' X 57 1/2' STR 1-33-23 S/Sw/Nw FF Beg 115' East Of Nw Corner 100' X 129'.
Reid, Nancy C. Trust and Reid, Ken C. Trust to Smith, Lyle Dean and Smith, Freeda Inez; LT 49 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Mitchell, Ila Mae Trust to Williams, Wilma Jo and James, Teresa Jo; Lt 11 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Hunt, Jeremy D. and Hunt, Tiffany to Privett, Tony; LT 1 Scurlock Subdivision 31+32-33-22 PB8/19.
Crum, Stanley J. and Crum, Michelle to McConnell, Shawn Richard and McConnell, Tracie L.; STR 16-35-21 N/Se/Ne FF Less Lying North + East Of Road.
Vanholt, Susan J. to Vanholt, Matthew J.; STR 5-35-24 /Se/Se STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Ne Ac 25 FF 25 Acres I Lying North + East Of Hwy 13 STR 8-35-24 /Ne/Ne Ac 23 FF 23 Acres Off North Side STR 8-35-24 /W/Ne FF Lying East Of HV OSC Road Less Beg 200' South Of Sw Corner STR 5-35-24 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Intersection Of South Line Sesw+ East Row Hwy 13 STR 5-35-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Intersection Of South Line Sesw+ East Row Hwy 13 Str 8-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Wilson, Megan R. and Wilson, Nicole Sue and Wilson, Christopher Ricky Allen to Wilson, Lawrence A. and Wilson, Melody and Wilson, Sean; STR 30-32-23 /Nw/Ne FF Less CS11/195 LT 1 STR 30-32-23 /N/Nw FF Less CS11/195 LT 2 STR 30-32-23 /N/Nw FF Less CS11/195 STR 30-32-23 /S/Nw STR 30-32-23 /N/Sw STR 30-32-23 /Sw/Sw FF Less CS7/58 + Less Beg At Sw Corner Lot 2 Sw.
Wilson, Nicole Sue to Wilkins, Weston L. and Wilkins, Caroll A.; STR 30-32-23 /E/Ne FF Less St Louis San Fran RR Row.
Walley, Paul Trust and Walley, Jennifer B. Trust to Hyde, Michael and Hyde, Mary; STR 10-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Lying South Of BUF BO Road Less Beg At Sw Corner + Less Tract 1 RS4/479.
Henderson, Courtney and Henderson, Latasha to Mosher, Tommy and Mosher, Amanda; LT 48 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
King, Randal G. Trust to King, Randal G.; STR 1-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF Beg 40' East From Ne Corner BK 5 Nelson Addition BL 5 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF Beg 40' East From Ne Corner LT 33 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
Wilson, Lynn to Wilson, Tina; STR 14-34-22 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/7 FF Tract 3-Beg At Sw Corner Of Section.
Wilson, Tina to Wilson, Lynn; LT 17 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Watts, Richard L. and O’Brien, Maureen to Crosswhite, Chad A. and Crosswhite, Sarah J.; STR 11-31-23 S/Ne/Se FF East 990' Of S1/2 S1/2 Nese W/Easement Over East 40' STR 11-31-23 /Se/Se FF North 1/2 Of North 1/2 Of East 990'.
Jones, Irvin H. and Jones, Barbara A. to Bowland, Toby M. and Richardson, Richard E.; STR 9-31-21 /W/Se FF Lying North + East Of Hwy AB Less Described.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, March 10
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 64
• A 18-year-old Kansas City woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
• Terrika Miller, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• Bernie McDonald Jr., 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment, failure to obey signs, failure to turn, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, seat belt violation and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 45-year-old Bronaugh man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Donte Edington, 22, of Hermitage was arrested on possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, robbery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Patrick Horton, 24, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for pursuing/taking/killing/possessing wildlife illegally.
• A 19-year-old Shawnee woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance.
• A 40-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, forgery and possession of controlled substance.
• Harlan Harrison II, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 233rd Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Troost Street for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 550th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of East 390th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/South 160th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
Wednesday, March 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 62
• A 28-year-old Springfield, Illinois, man was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Trent Doss, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant for property damage and stealing.
• A 68-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
• Kinzi Shuler, 18, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and stealing.
• A 55-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Eugene Green III, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a writ.
• Caleb Kruse, 24, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and no insurance.
• Jodie Webb, 31, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• A 33-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 318th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 107th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 196th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 150th Road for trash dumping.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Lewis Street for a dispute.
Thursday, March 12
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 64
• A 25-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Lane Cierley, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and stealing.
• Anna Sanner, 21, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Amanda Martin, 40, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Marissa Shive, 23, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Jacob Wilson, 23, of Bolivar was arrested for burglary.
• Cheree Lipe, 30, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for burglary, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering with a motor vehicle, trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 31-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, no mirror to reveal rear road, possession of controlled substance, trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devin Inglis, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• David Cox, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment, displaying/possessing plates of another, failure to drive on right, failure to appear, failure to register vehicle and no insurance.
• Deputies responded to Rt. F/Locust for theft.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for an accidental 911 call.
• Deputies responded to South Rush Street for fraud.
• Deputies responded to East Jackson Street/South Springfield Avenue for a fight.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Grant Road for a well-being check.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Assistant public works supervisor Bryan Griffin updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Griffin and Austin viewed East 480th, South 240th, South 250th and South 230th roads.
• Training certificates were received from Hancock, Legan and Austin for attending 20 hours of annual training as required per Chapter 49.082(3).
• A corrected January 2019 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• The January 2020 add-on and abatement reports were received from Collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The 2019 financial statement, 2020 CART agreement and 2020 budget were received from Blue Mound Special Road District. The financial statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
Friday, Feb. 21
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The oath of office was administered to Billy Dryer, University of Missouri Extensioncouncil member on Thursday, Feb. 20.
• Jim Rikke visited with the commission regarding South 60th Road.
• Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Bids for three four-wheel drive vehicles to be used at the sheriff’s department werereceived from Bill Grant Ford for a 2020 F-150 at $32,430 and from Bill Roberts Chevrolet for a 2020 Chevy K1500 for $30,000, plus $600 options per specifications.
• Legan moved to accept the bid from Bill Grant Ford to purchase two trucks per specifications to be paid out of the law enforcement sales tax fund in the sheriff’s budget. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Austin moved to accept the bid with spec options from Bill Roberts Chevrolet to purchase one truck, which will be paid for out of the law enforcement restitution fund (which was approved by that board during the budget process). Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
