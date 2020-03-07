CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jacob Tyler Wilson, born 1996, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant served; $15,000 bond posted; due in court March 11.
Jeremy L. Giffin, born 1979, Springfield; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court March 18.
Randy Steven Pettibone, born 1983, Bolivar; class E felony assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Derek L. Meyer, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony forgery (2); warrant served; $25,000 plus conditions; due in court March 11.
Neil David Hungate, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); warrant served; $45,000 bond; due in court March 11.
William F. Mosher, born 1939, Humansville; class D felony DWI — aggravated; summons issued; due in court June 3.
Matthew Robert Forrest, born 1981, Halfway; class E felony DWI — physical injury; summons issued; due in court April 15.
Jeremiah David Johnson, born 1977, Brighton; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $5,000 bond.
Codie Lee Gregory, born 1987, Stockton; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Brandy Coffey; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Majesti Rash; suit on account.
Amanda K. Hardin vs. Laura Welker; small claims over $100.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dianna Patterson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Haylee Svendsen; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mark D. Rodney; suit on account.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Valerie Vorwark; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brenda Everett; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Marjorie Painter; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Raymond Hicks; contract other.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Jedadiah Watson; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Jeffrey Hannah; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Michelle Baley; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Alicia Kirby; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Wesley Lane; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Julia Garver; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Alex G. Amoretti and Kaitlyn D. Hanka.
Eric M. Thompson and Kryn L. Wiseman.
Misty E. Smith-Walker and Tatum G. Walker.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Feb. 24-Feb. 28 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Emma Grace Behnke, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $130.
John Michael Brown, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $110; possession of drug paraphernalia; $40.
Jordan Ashley Coleman, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Michael S. Garretson, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $250.
Brenden R. Hill, Bolivar; assault; $150.
Bryan Roy Inman, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
John Kody Jenkins, Bolivar; speeding; $180.
Bradey M. Mann, Bolivar; shoplifting; $180.
Zachary Austin Meyer, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Dare Paige, Buffalo; headgear required; $25.
Chyla S. Schwartz, no address; driving while revoked or suspended; $140; possession of drug paraphernalia; $110.
Jessica Kay Siler, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Ian Scott Taylor, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Russell D. Taylor Jr., Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Andrew Bilbrey, Springfield; Cosetta Marie Whalen, Bolivar (2).
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
2019 Castle LLC to Shadwick, Fred; Lt 19 BL 6 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS2/82 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lot 19 LT 20 BL 6 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS2/82 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lot LT 21 BL 6 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS2/82 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lot 19 LT 22 BL 6 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS2/82 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lot 19 LT 23 BL 6 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS2/82 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lot 19 LT 24 BL 6 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 SUR BK/PG: RS2/82 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lot 19.
Bank Of Bolivar to Johnson, John Jacob; LT 1 BL 1 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Less West 70'.
Zitting, Joseph and Zitting, Gladys to Harrison, Roger and Harrison, Barbara; LT 8 Redbud Hills 6-34-23 PB7/5.
Choate, Delcie Iola Trustee and Choate Family Trust to Choate, Delcie Iola; STR 10-32-21 //Sw STR 10-32-21 //Nw STR 3-32-21 /S/Sw FF Lying South Of Road.
Lindquist, Mark A. and Lindquist, Candace R. to Lindquist, Mark A. and Lindquist, Candace R.; STR 8-32-22 S/Ne/Nw FF S1/2 Of S1/2 Less 15' Strip Off North Side STR 8-32-22 N/Se/Nw FF Less Beg 1453.6' South Of Ne Corner + Less 322/238.
Tull, Harry Arthur III By POA and Tull, Michael C POA to Elliott, Chris A. and Elliott, Leigh Ann; STR 20-35-21 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 950' X 460' STR 20-35-21 //Se FF Beg At Se Corner Of West 1/2 Se.
Mendiola, Richard and Mendiola, Rhonda L. and Emerson, Frank By POA and Mendiola, Richard POA to Brown, Mitchell L. and Brown, Stephanie B.; LT 3 Williams Hite 12-33-23 PB1/45.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Eastburn, Donald Leeowen Estate to Keller, Diona; STR 1-32-21 /Sw/Sw FF East 1130'.
Elliott, Dawn Renee and Elliott, Ronald L. to Elliott, D. Renee and Elliott, Ronald L.; STR 4-32-21 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/162 FF Tract B9beg On South Line.
Phillips, Jerry Trust and Phillips, Nina Trust and Barnhouse, Kelly Lee Trustee and Russell, Jan Elizabeth Trustee to Redman, James R. and Redman, Elizabeth; STR 17-35-24 /W/Ne STR 17-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF West 100' Of North 24 Rods W/Easement STR 8-35-24 /Se/Sw FF Less West 2 Rods STR 8-35-24 //Se FF Lying South + West Of Hwy 13 Less Beg At Ne Corner Nwse+ Described.
Phillips, Jerry Trust and Phillips, Nina Trust and Barnhouse, Kelly Lee Trustee and Russell, Jan Elizabeth Trustee to Redman, James R. and Redman, Elizabeth; STR 8-35-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner 466.69' X 466.69' W/Easement.
Gordon, William M. Jr. and Gordon, Deborah to Gordon, William M. Jr. and Gordon, Deborah; LT E2 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
C & J Rental Property LLC to Floyd, Ronnie and Floyd, Shannon; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 978' North + 100' West Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
JHJ Trust and Jones, Kirk Randall Trustee and Jones, Janice Marie Trustee to Bergmann, Kenneth E. and Bergmann, Karen M.; STR 33-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Less North 9 Acres STR 33-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Amoretti, Alex Giovanni Trust and Hanka, Kaitlyn D. Trustee to Amoretti, Alex Giovanni and Hanka, Kaitlyn D.; STR 22-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Less South 522.72' Of West 250' STR 22-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF South 522.72' Of West 250' Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Huggins, John P.; LT 26 Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF Beg At Sw Corner LT 27A Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF Less Beg At Western Most Corner Subject To Easement.
Vandyke, David and Vandyke, Kylie to Jackson, Douglas and Jackson, Cheri; STR 34-32-21 S/Se/Ne FF Less East 420' + Less West 347.71'.
Hearts For The Homeless Inc. to Wassam, Sam; STR 2-31-22 Nw/Ne/Sw FF E1/2 Nwnesw.
Alexander, Terri L. and Alexander, Samuel to Svensson, Travis Knight; LT 1 Parkview Country Subdivision 2-33-23 PB1/51 LT 2 Parkview Country Subdivision 2-33-23 PB1/51 STR 22-35-22 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner140' X 465' STR 28-35-22 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 1320' X 440'.
Keel, Carlton M. Trust and Keel, Shirley J. Trust to Peacock, Danny and Peacock, Elsie; STR 33-32-22 SUR BK/PG: CS6/210 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
DCBC LLC to Redd, Al Kent; LT 9 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF + North 1/2 Vacated Alley Lying South LT 10 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF+ North 1/2 Vacated Alley Lying South LT 11 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF+ North 1/2 Vacated Alley Lying South LT 12 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF+ North 1/2 Vacated Alley Lying South LT 10 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Part Of Commercial Building Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 9 LT 11 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Part Of Commercial Building Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 9 LT 9 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar SUR BK/PG: RS4/216 FF Unit C-Commercial Building Beg At Sw Corner Of LT 10 BL G Elmwood Park Bolivar SUR BK/PG: RS4/216 FF Unit C-Commercial Building Beg At Sw Corner Of.
Whitworth Nash, Sheila A. and Nash, Sheila A Whitworth to Latiker, Frederick L. and Latiker, Marie E. Havens and Havens Latiker, Marie E.; LT 51 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Latiker, Frederick Lee Trust to Richards, Christopher M. and Richards, Amanda B.; LT 7 Remington Ranch 33-33-22 PB7/88
Sims, Ronnie K. to Crain, Karen Lee; STR 27-32-24 /Se/Ne STR 26-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Less Beg At Ne Corner+ Less Lying North Of Hwy J LT 5 Eudora Heights 2nd 26-32-24 PB3/7 LT 6 Eudora Heights 2nd 26-32-24 PB3/7 STR 26-32-24 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 351' X 496' Less Beg At Nw Corner STR 26-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Less West 20 Acres.
Minick, James R. and Minick, Lois J. to Deberson Trust The; STR 3-32-24 Sw/Sw/Nw FF S1/2 Swswnw.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Ellis, Donni E. and Ellis, Anita G.; LT 1 BL 14 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 8 BL 14 Burros Addition Bolivar.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, March 3
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 64
• Aaron Blazer, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance and speeding.
• Arthur Shimp III, 28, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 36-year-old Louisburg man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and forgery.
• Justin Jackman, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 318th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 222nd Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a fight.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of North Hartford Avenue for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 480th Road for violation of ex parte.
Wednesday, March 4
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 65
• A 31-year-old Aldrich man was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.
• Ryan Presley, 31, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Charles Fox, 34, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• William Storment, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 32 for a dispute.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 505th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 8th Road for violation of ex parte.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 100th block of South Walnut Street for suspicious activity.
Thursday, March 5
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 71
• A 28-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Ned Frantz II, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• A 34-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of controlled substance, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• A 30-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, operating a vehicle with no insurance and stealing.
• A 30-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 37-year-old Willard woman was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
• A 40-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 120th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Tri Lakes Road for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 218th Road for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of West Elm Street for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 154th Road for a burglary in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Feb. 3
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The January 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis and viewed and approved by the commission.
• David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Jim and Tammi Tate of Bolivar met with the commission regarding a guardrail for the bridge on South 122 Road.
• Melvin Hendrickson of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The January 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• Jason Sivils and Evan Lewis with Great River Engineering visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Todd Braid, a representative from Logan County Asphalt, visited with the commission regarding cold patch products.
• A court order was received from the circuit court giving the City of Humansville leave and permission to provide notice required by 115.125 RSMo. A notice of election for a ballot on the April 7 general municipal election was received from the City of Humansville.
• Assistant road and bridge supervisor Bryan Griffin and Austin viewed South 182nd, East 364th, East 559th and South 140th roads.
• The January 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• The January 2020 report of civil/criminal fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
• The oath of office was administered to University of Missouri Extension council members Cathy Choate, Danny Curl, Jim Lower, Donna Mitchell, Sheila Samek, Al Skalicy, Lynn Williams and Whitney Watson.
• The oath of office was administered to Polk County 4-H council officers Emily Rains, Bailey Richardson, Ellie Samek and Jackson Schuber.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The January 2020 fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
• Jim and Tammi Tate of Bolivar and Anne Pierce with Great River Engineering met with the commission regarding their request for a guardrail extending 590 feet past the guardrail that will be installed on the bridge.
• The January 2020 statement of collections report was received from Roberts-McGinnis.
• The January 2020 recorder of deeds, deposits and disbursement report was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter.
• Griffin and Austin viewed South 232nd, South 240th, East 555th, East 473rd and East 565th roads.
• The January 2020 report of fees/collection report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
Friday, Feb. 7
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• A liquor license was issued to Basil and Bourbon, on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
• The January 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• Talley visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Appointments of Garrett Anderson, Riley Ankrom, Joseph Bingham, Donald Van Black, Justin Brumble, Derek Carter, John Castrodale, Devin Clark, Abraham Dickerson, Zachary Drinkall, Ricky Gooding, Eric Gorman, Brannon Hartsell, John Jacob Johnson, Derek Lankford, Michael Mason, Ken Minica, Richard Myers, Howard J. Randall, Christopher Reppy, Katherine Segura, Billy Simpson, Michael Tobin, Matthew Van Black as Deputy Sheriff was received from Sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
• Anne Baumgardner of Dunnegan visited with the commission regarding her property.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 500th, East 552nd and East 559th roads.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Feb. 24
- Roberts Sale Barn, 1416 Hwy 32, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; using tobacco products in kitchen area, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- The Berry Patch, 1014 E. 394 Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- 3 G’s Frozen Custard, 2115 W. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 1 critical; custard mix not held cold enough in machine; 2 non-critical; 1. Light in the walk-in cooler not shielded. 2. Food contact items stored on floor.
- Springfield Ave Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violations noted on Feb. 24 inspection were corrected.
Thursday, Feb. 27
- Fair Play School, 301 N. Walnut, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Cayman House, 311 N. Poplar St., Fair Play; routine; 1 critical; food items not properly dated, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- Hannah’s General Store, 108 W. 1st St., Fair Play; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer solution not provided, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Opened food items not properly reclosed, corrected on site. 2 Facility dirty in hard to reach areas.
Friday, Feb. 28
- 3 G’s Frozen Custard, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Light in walk-in cooler not properly shielded. 2 Unauthorized persons in food area. Critical violation noted on Feb. 26 inspection was corrected.
