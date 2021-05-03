CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charge have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James D. Colson, born 1961, Halfway; class B felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 9; summons issued; due in court May 12.
Kimberly Dawn Conwell, born 1985, Dunnegan; class B felony assault — second degree — special victim, class E felony driving while revoked/suspended, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court May 5.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. David Harper; contract — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Luke Christian; suit on account.
Jessica M. Mikulecky vs. Katrina A. Wolf; injunction.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Steve Weeks: breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lucas Packer; contract — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Leora Reed; contract — other.
Sharron Gannaway et al vs. Raymond R. Gannaway et al; partition.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Helton, Vincent R. Trust and Helton, Connie J. Trust to Helton, Kevin R. and Helton, Sarah N.; STR 20-33-21 S/Sw/Sw.
Rayl, Joe F. Trust and Murray, Jane Ann Trustee and Phillips, J Michael Trustee to Limebank; STR 10-33-23 /Se/Se Sur BK/PG: PB8/4 FF Tract B-Beg S + E 320.87' From Sw Corner W/Easement.
Knox, David S. and Knox, Linda J. to Knox, Clinton David and Knox, Kristen; LT H1 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Gott, T. Allen Trust and Gott, Janet Trust to Brewer, Christopher L.; STR 15-32-21 /Sw/Sw STR 22-32-21 /Nw/Nw.
Conner, John Jr. to Conner, Lena; LT 18 Templeton Addition PB2/26.
Downs, Richard V. and Downs, Sue A. to Follin, Steven Thomas; LT 132 BL 10 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Othick, Roy L. and Othick, Venita to O’Grady, Patrick and McGuire, Jaima; LT 155 BL 14 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Compton, Jordan L. to Grayson, Derrick Wayne and Grayson, Rachael; LT 20 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
Rains, Alva A. and Rains, Deborah J. to Simmons, Donald and Simmons, Kathleen; STR 21-34-23 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS16/9 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Mueting, Terri L. to Mueting, Rex D. II; STR 36-32-24 /Se/Se FF Lying South+ East Of Rr Row STR 1-31-24 /Ne/Ne FF Lying East Of Rr Row STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Sw FF Lying East Of Rr Row Less Described STR 31-32-23 /W/Sw FF Lying West Side Of Rr Row STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 50' East Of Center Of Rr Row Dividing Swsw+ Nwsw STR 31-32-23 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 50' East Of Center Of Rr Row Dividing Swsw+ Nwsw STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 36 Rods West Of Se Corner 12 Rods X 13 Rods.
Gann, Wayne Jr. to Proserpi, Robert Eugene; STR 7-32-21 /N/Nw FF East 1/2 Of Described Beg 310' East Of Nw Corner.
Butrick, Melody L. to Dugger, Connie; STR 6-35-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg 15' West Of Ne Corner 210' X 202'.
Schrock, Wilmer and Schrock, Ruth Ann to Florence, Martin T. and Florence, Barbara E.; LT 4 STR 4-34-24 /E/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 5 LT 5 STR 4-34-24 /E/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Lahr Properties LLC to Deffenbaugh, Crystal A.; LT 8 BL 2 Parkview Country Subdivision 2-33-23 PB1/51.
Mathers, Brian D. and Mathers, Katherine D. to Mathers, Brian D. and Mathers, Katherine D.; STR 36-35-24 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner 396' X 330' W/Easement On South Side STR 36-35-24 N/Ne/Se FF Beg 396' West Of Se Corner 330' X 132' STR 36-35-24 N/Ne/Se FF Beg 528' West Of Se Corner 330' X 132' STR 36-35-24 N/Ne/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 396' X 110' STR 36-35-24 N/Ne/Se FF Beg 110' North Of Se Corner 396' X 110' STR 36-35-24 N/Ne/Se FF Beg 220' North Of Se Corner 396' X 110'.
Kaudle, Harvey C. and Kaudle, Jane to Kaudle, Harvey C. and Kaudle, Jane; STR 10-34-21 /S/Nw STR 10-34-21 /W/Sw FF Part Of North 50 Acres Lying East Of Brush Creek STR 9-34-21 /Ne/Se FF Lying East Of Brush Creek STR 9-34-21 //Ne STR 9-34-21 /N/Nw STR 10-34-21 //Nw FF Lying West Of Creek.
Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly to Selvage, Benjamin and Selvage, Abby; STR 20-34-21 /S/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Swsw 1146.4' X 760'.
McCormack, Kelly James and Millsap & Singer PC to Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; LT 8 Sunburst Acres 2-32-22 Pb7/35 FF East 10 Acres.
Selvage, Benjamin H. and Selvage, Abby J. to Shadowens, L. K.; STR 35-34-22 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/412 FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easements STR 35-34-22 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/203 FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easements.
Lord, Berry to Cater, Joshua and Cater, Jeannie and Workman, Jeannie and Carter, Joshua; LT 1 BL 2 Dunnegan (Springs) Original LT2 BL 2 Dunnegan (Springs) Original FF 25' Off North Side.
Pulley, Donal J. Jr. to Pulley, Donal J. Jr. and Pulley, Teresa Joyce; LT G2 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Eigsti, Joel O. and Eigsti, Sonya to Eigsti, Joseph and Eigsti, Lydia; STR 28-34-21 /Nw/Se STR 28-34-21 /Ne/Sw.
Davolt, Jimmy D. Trust to Bolivar City Of; STR 35-34-22 /Se/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner Lot 3 North Woods LT 1 Walnut Creek Estates 35-34-23 Pb4/15 FF Beg At Ne Corner Lot 3 North Woods LT 2 Walnut Creek Estates 35-34-23 PB4/15 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Miller, Billy T. and Miller, Kristy N.; STR 32-32-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/64 AC 5 FF Tract 17-Beg At Nw Corner.
Ross, Gregory W. and Ross, Brailey L. and Johnson, Brailey to Ross, Gregory W. and Ross, Brailey L.; LT 15 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 LT 16 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 17 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 18 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 19 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 20 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9.
Stephenson, Susan G. to Presley, Connie; LT 10 Country Club Estates 21-33-22 PB7/119.
Foster, Shelly A. and Wagner, Shelly N. to Foster, Shelly A. and Wagner, Shelly N. and Foster, Noel II; LT 65 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Magnuson, Lynn Trust and Magnuson, Richard Trust to Payne, Connie; LT 114 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Kropf, Joshua D. and Kropf, Cheyanne to Wright, Roy; LT 8 Sunset Estates 26-33-22 PB10/18 STR 26-33-22 /W/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner-Easement.
Lewis, Andrew M. and Lewis, Amanda J. to Lewis, Andrew M. and Lewis, Amanda J.; STR 15-33-21 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/519 FF Tract 2-Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, April 19
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
Brian Thompson, 23, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a license.
Rosanne Johnson, 48, of Sparta was arrested on a warrant for DOC commit.
Gracie Gann, 34, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked or suspended.
Jennifer Phelps, 36, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and theft.
Robert Lopez, 20, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Tuesday, April 20
No reports released.
