CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mike Hargis vs. Michele Lopez et al; rent and possession.
Navy Federal Credit Unions vs. Dalton J. Sharp; contract — other.
Steven Davis vs. Shelly Townlian; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Ric Lawson; suit on account.
Denton R. Roberts vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
Genesis Health Clubs LLC vs. Victoria R. Aitken; suit on account.
Michael A. Del Frate vs. General Council Office, Missouri; drivers license revocation review.
HSH Real Estate Holdings vs. Trenton Fields et al; rent and possession.
Title Loan Company vs. Michael S. Henricks; breach of contract.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, March 26
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Bids for fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.0742. Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid. Robertson moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The oath of office was administered to Linda Ellerbee, Polk County Senior Center Board member.
Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick and city administrator Tracy Slagle visited with the commission regarding possible grant funds and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Monday, March 29
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 160th, East 400th, East 425th and East 380th roads.
Steve Neppl with Base One met with the commission regarding a product available to be used on county roads.
Tuesday, March 30
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Robertson seconded.
Bill McBrayer of Hickory County visited with the commission regarding a wholesale production and marketing facility in the Flemington area.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 328th Road.
A training certificate was received from sheriff Danny Morrison for completing the required hours of training per 57.317 RSMo.
Darrin Beason with APAC met with the commissioners and viewed South 133rd Road.
An liquor license was issued to Dollar General Store #22056 in Morrisville.
