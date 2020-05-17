CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Letreal J. Peterson, born 1994, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more (3); warrant served; $2,500 bond posted; due in court May 20.
Kyle Haslip, born 1992, Springfield; class B felony first-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court June 10.
Jennifer Haslip, born 1976, Springfield; class B felony first-degree burglary, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 10.
John Heber Redd, born 1977; class B felony first-degree promoting child pornography (4); warrant served; $125,000 bond; due in court May 20.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Karen Murphey vs. Michael Murphey; unlawful detainer.
Tiffney L. Long vs. Sandy Scheets; landlord complaint.
In re Melinda M. Denning; change of name.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Matthew Myers; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ina Climer; suit on account.
Kimon Hutchinson vs. State of Missouri; motion to withdraw guilty plea.
Newks Properties LLC vs. Jacob G. Miller et al; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Barbara Gorski; suit on account.
Rae A. Doke vs. William L. Hart et al; personal injury, vehicular.
First Portfolio Ventures I LLC vs. Linda Hopwood; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Bailey Owens; suit on account.
American Enterprises International vs. Marisella D. Cossich; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mary B. Glenn and George S. Glenn.
Daphne Vance and Justin Vance.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Presley, Danny and Presley, Teri to Francka, Thomas S. and Francka, Jessica C.; LT 5 Griders Suburban Subdivision 1st 32-33-22 PB3/76 STR 32-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 416.7' East + 25' North Of Sw Corner.
McGregor, Carol Ann and McGregor, Phillip Kent and Medlin, Velva Jo to Peterson, Jill K.; STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Sw FF Beg 1598' North Of Se Corner Swsw.
Anderson, Lance M. and Anderson, Monique Marie to Trantham, Stephanie and Trantham, Bryan and Trantham, Ricky and Trantham, Rebecca; STR 8-34-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/30 FF Tract C-Beg At Ne Corner STR 8-34-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/66 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Stevens, Jerry to Pleasant Hope City Of; STR 32-32-21 //Sw Sur BK/PG: CS14/337 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner STR 32-32-21 //Sw Sur BK/PG: CS14/337 FF Tract C-Beg At Nw Corner.
Jonson, Samuel T. and Jonson, Paula J. and Substitute Trustee Corp, to US Bank NA; LT 10 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67 LT 11 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67 LT 12 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67.
Butler, Damon and Butler, Cynthia to Decker, Danny R. Sr. and Decker, Christine L.; LT A South Indian Point 8-35-22 PB3/55 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of 8-35-22.
Rambo, Stanley Wade and Rambo, Lori Dawn to Anderson, Lance M. and Anderson, Monique; LT 30 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
C & H Developers Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Rambo, Stanley Wade and Rambo, Lori Dawn; LT 1 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38 LT 2 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38.
C & H Developers Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Grider, Landon James and Grider, Briana Lynn; LT 11 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38.
Winckler, Gerald H. to Father & Son Investments LLC; LT 2 BL 7 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF East 50' Of South 85' LT 4 Templeton Addition PB2/26.
Lollar, Eddie and Lollar, Beth to Roller, James D. and Roller, Renee J.; LT 3 The Oaks 1-33-23 PB6/22.
Golden Properties LLC to Pomeroy Investments LLC; LT E BL 10 Hendricks Addition Bolivar LT 2 Cribbs Resubdivision BK F Hendricks PB6/27 FF Less CS9/65.
Gramm, Dorothea J. to Miller, Rick and Miller, Janet; STR 36-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/75 AC 45.3 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Foster, Wayne H. Trust to Gramm, Dorthea J.; STR 36-32-23 N/Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/75 AC 2.5 FF Tract 1-Beg At Sw Corner.
Gramm, Dorothea J. to Steinert, David and Steinert, Melissa; STR 36-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/75 AC 53.9 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner.
Gramm, Dorthea J. to Young, Megan; STR 36-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/75 AC 11.5 FF Tract C-Beg At Nw Corner.
Reed Enterprises LLC to Dgogmorrisvillemo02192020 LLC; STR 26-32-23 /N/Ne AC 1.42 FF Lying East Of East Row Elm Street.
Haynes, Mike and Haynes, Barbara to Panther Bay LLC; STR 23-32-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS1/43 FF Tract 1-Beg At Se Corner.
Sharp, Brent and Sharp, Soundra to Lipsey, Keith Andrew and Lipsey, Sara Joan; LT 27 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Price, Doug and Price, Marlene to Price, Tyler Douglas and Price, Jadyn M.; LT 16 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Hall, Stacy R. Trust and Hall, Myrla L Trust to Hall, Stacy R. and Hall, Myrla L.; STR 22-33-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg On South Line STR 22-33-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg On South Line 400' X 329.55' STR 22-33-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg On South Line STR 22-33-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 22-33-22 /Nw/Se FF Tract B /-Beg On South Line SE.
Durant, James and Durant, Annabelle to Patterson, Harold Wayne; LT 32 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Wilkes, Beverly A. and Wilkes, Laura to Loetscher, Mark and Loetscher, Paula; LT 6 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FFSubject To 316/93 LT 7 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 8 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 9 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 10 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Less North 85.5' Subject To 316/93.
Erickson, Cheryl L. and Erickson, Mark J. to Loetscher, Mark and Loetscher, Paula; LT 6 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 7 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 8 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 9 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 10 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Less North 85.5' Subject To 316/93.
Wilkes, Jonathan J. and Wilkes, Linda to Loetscher, Mark and Loetscher, Paula; LT 6 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 7 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 8 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 9 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Subject To 316/93 LT 10 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich FF Less North 85.5' Subject To 316/93.
Heidorn, Garry J. and Heidorn, Kristy L. and Kelsch, Preston B. and Kelsch, Miranda Z.; STR 25-32-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 600' North Of Se Corner.
Comis, Thomas and Comis, Mariann to Comis, Thomas and Comis, Mariann; STR 9-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 24 Rods East Of Sw Corner 80 Rods X 16 Rods STR 9-35-24 W/Nw/Ne STR 9-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF12 Acres Off West Side.
Brown, Vaughn L. and Brown, Lesa D. to Sapp, Timothy L. and Sapp, Billie G.; STR 24-32-24 /Ne/Ne STR 23-32-24 N/Se/Ne STR 24-32-24 /Nw/Nw FF Less 5 Acres + Less Tracts Described.
Putnam, Jeffrey D. and Putnam, Stacy to Branson, Cynthia L.; STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Of West 10 Acres.
Tatum, Todd A. to Tatum, Kimberly R.; LT 1 BL 7 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 8 BL 7 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Murray, Oliver and Murray, Chauntelle to Lisk, Erik A. and Lisk, Tina M.; STR 23-34-23 W/E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/68 FF Tract C-Beg At Se Corner.
Morelock Builders & Associates Inc. to Martinez, Jolee; LT 8 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Lipsey, Keith and Lipsey, Sara to Martinez, Jolee; LT 11 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC to Martinez, Jolee; LT D Aldrich Heights Bolivar PB9/45 SUR BK/PG: PB9/119.
Peterson, Donna S. Trust to Lasiter, Larry and Lasiter, Betty; LT 8 BL 6 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Lusk, John D. Estate and Lusk, Brenda Personal Representative to Spear, Andy and Spear, Amber; STR 24-35-22 S/Ne/Se FF S1/2 S1/2 Nese Less For Road On West Side.
JAA Investments LLC and JNM Investments LLC to Rainy Day Investments LLC; LT 6 BL 12 Original Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner 50' X 96'.
Leith, Joe Frank to Leith, Daniel Chad and Leith, Kimberly Dawn; STR 23-32-24 //Se STR 23-32-24 S/Se/Ne.
Case Retirement Plan and Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee to Dewey, Dale O. and Dewey, Christine J.; LT 13 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115.
Case Investments Three LLC and Case, Jeffrey P Trustee to Dewey, Dale O. and Dewey, Christine J.; LT 13 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115.
Taylor, Kathryn L. to Taylor, Kathryn L. and Taylor, Justina Marie; STR 20-33-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg 342' East Of Nw Corner 660' X 330' STR 20-33-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg 672' East Of Nw Corner 153' X 660'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, May 10
No reports released.
Monday, May 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 35
• A 44-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and burglary.
• A 27-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 565th Road for a violation on an ex parte.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 310th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. KK for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of North Pine Street for a domestic physical.
Tuesday, May 12
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 34
• A 27-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
• William Storment, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 42-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful delivery of paraphernalia and unlawful manufacturing of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 83/Rt. B for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 21st Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Broadway Street for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 160th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. AC for fraud.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, April 20
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Jill Way with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commissioners regarding the COVID-19 virus and the effects on county government.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 410th, East 355th and East 318th roads.
• Crites and Austin viewed East 505th, East 455th, South 240th, East 235th and East 250th roads.
Tuesday, April 21
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit. Austin moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Bids were received for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department. Rex Smith Oil bid $1.1388. Naegler Oil did not bid.
• Austin moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The March 2020 surtax and interest report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Friday, April 24
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 103rd, East 564th, East 508th and East 480th roads.
• Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Hancock and Legan viewed South 90th Road.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Michael Riland, 41, Morrisville, and Laura Mae Saddoris, 28, Morrisville.
James Dean Dornan, 59, Humansville, and Trang Diem Hoang, 55, Humansville.
Shane William Wilkinson, 27, Bolivar, and Kristian Leigh Stewart, 29, Bolivar.
Zane David McCurry, 24, Brighton, and Kori Anne Hillenburg, 23, Halfway.
Michael James Wiggins, 39, Buffalo, and Ashely Yvonne Fidler, 32, Buffalo.
Sean Parker Haralson, 25, Bolivar, and Monica Ann Jensen, 24, Bolivar.
Austin Tyler Scifres, 22, Gravette, Arkansas, and Leona Zitting, 25, Stockton.
