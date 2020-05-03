CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Rodney D. Schroer; suit on account.
Debra J. Rose vs. Jessica D. Martinez et al; rent and possession.
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance; other miscellaneous actions.
Kenneth W. Wollard vs. Mindy L. Gardner; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Megan L. Helton and Dennis L. Helton.
Juley N. Campbell and Christopher R. Campbell.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Morelock Builders & Associates Inc. to Aksamit, Tony and Aksamit, Lisa: LT 9 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Coleman, Robert M. and Coleman, Ramona L. to George, Ronald J. Jr and George, Jennie L.; LT 5 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83 LT 5 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83 SUR BK/PG: CS10/60 FF Tract H-Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 5.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Stokes, Timothy Ryan and Hunt, Tiffany B.; STR 12-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg Where West Line Of Nenw Intersects South Row Hwy 32.
Long, J & M Trust and Long, Lewis Trustee to Steuber, John H III and Steuber, Lisa; LT 5 Spring Valley Acres 5-32-22 PB6/99.
Francka, William G. and Francka, Mary Lou and Francka, Thomas S. and Francka, Jessica C. to Francka, Thomas S. and Francka, Jessica C.; STR 1-32-23 /W/W SUR BK/PG: CS15/73 FF Part Of N 3/4 Lying South Of Road W/Easement STR 1-32-23 /Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/73 AC 25 FF West 25 Acres STR 1-32-23 W/Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/73 STR 1-32-23 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/73 FF Beg In Center Of Road Near Nw Corner.
Hillenburg, Nancy Trust to Kimmel, Lonnie D. and Kimmel, Carol J.; LT 20 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Papenfuhs, Jeremy D. and Papenfuhs, Lyndsay to Morehouse, Carolyn M,; LT 43 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Wells, Jeanette and Enyart, Tracy and Enyart, Gina C. and Self, Gina C. to Enyarts Property LLC; STR 26-32-21 /Sw/Se AC 5 FF 5 Acres Out Of Ne Corner Subject To Easement 737/1225.
Sandgren, David A. and Sandgren, Virginia to Igou, Zachary A.; LT 1 Str 4-35-24 /E/Ne.
Tony & Sons LLC to Schwartz, Tony and Schwartz, Jennifer; LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 75' Of Nw Corner.
Miller, Barbara to Caldwell, Chadd C. and Caldwell, Cheryl L.; LT 14 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Ernies Properties LLC to Willis, Ethan and Willis, Jessica; STR 24-35-21 /Nw/Se STR 24-35-21 /E/Se FF North 50' Of South 1502'.
Sutherland, Phillip R. Trust and Sutherland, Robin S. Trust to Middlebrooks, Taylor S. and Shellhorn, Lisa M.; STR 15-33-23 N/Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/56 AC 3 FF Tract B- Beg At Intersection Of North Line N1/2 Nese.
Johnson, Ollie B. to Moen, Jeffrey and Moen, Karen; LT 16 Colony Estates Replat Lots 9-24&29-42 PB6/102.
Stiles, Brett and Stiles, Ashley to Hayes, Garrett W. and Hayward, Britney L.; LT 3 Stonecrest Estates 7-33-23 PB7/78.
Roweton Grandchildren's Trust and Roweton, Walter A. Trust and Roweton, Kelly Doran Trustee to Ozarks Resource Group and Ozarks Community Health Center; LT 6 BL 9 Original Bolivar LT 4 BL 9 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB10/14 FF Tract 1A-Less Tracts Beg At Nw Corner Lot 4 LT 5 BL 9 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB 10/14 FF Tract 1A-Less Tracts Beg At Nw Corner Lot 4.
Hancock, Shannon and Hancock, Janieca to Powell, David Lee; STR 33-34-23 /S/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 33-34-23 FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 33-34-23 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS6/173 FF Beg At Sw Corner Less All Described.
Cutler, Donald R. and Cutler, Teresa L. to Cutler, Steven and Cutler, Jessica; STR 1-31-23 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Section Str 1-31-23 //Nw FF Beg 8 Rods West Of Se Corner STR 12-31-23 /N/Ne FF Less East 1835.3' STR 1-31-23 /Ne/Sw FF Row Located Across Ne Part Str 12-31-23 /Ne/Nw FF South 51 1/3 Rods Of East 78 Rods.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 26 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 27 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Morelock Builders & Associates Inc. to Aksamit, Tony and Aksamit, Lisa; LT 59 Monarch Landing Lot 59 PB9/150.
Beersman, Billy Lee Trust and Beersman, Wanda Lea Trust and Jackson, Sandra L. Trustee and Beersman, Wesley G Trustee to Young, Nathan P. and Young, Christina N.; STR 30-32-22 FF Beg At Center Of Section.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, April 13
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The March 2020 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 240th, East 505th, East 515th and East 555th roads. Crites and Legan viewed South 220th, East 330th, South 216th, East 350th and East 415th roads.
• Jason Sivils with Great River Associates visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The March 2020 prosecuting attorney report of fees/collection was received from Ken Ashlock.
Tuesday, April 14
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 240th, East 505th, East 515th and East 555th roads. Crites and Legan viewed South 220th, East 330th, South 216th, East 350th and East 415th roads.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Austin seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
Friday, April 17
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Sivils visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 518th, East 147th and South 10th roads.
• Bridge foreman Delbert Bailey updated the commission on county bridges.
