CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Devin Ray Birdsong, born 1988, Bolivar; class C felony sexual abuse — third degree, class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — first offense; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court May 26.
Rolland Lynn Fausett, born 2001, Bolivar; class C felony sexual abuse — third degree, class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — first offense; warrant served; $100,000 bond; due in court May 26.
Forest Snow O’Keefe, born 2001, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class A felony assault — first degree — serious physical injury; warrant issued; $75,000 bond.
Harold R. Hartley, born 1959, Fair Play; felony armed criminal action, class B felony domestic assault — first degree, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection five — while intoxicated, loaded weapon; warrant issued; $150,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Jacque Rooffener; suit on account.
City of Fair Play Missouri vs. Smart Business Solutions LLC et al; breach of contract.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Anderson, Brian to Lear Investments LLC; LT 14 Humansville Original SUR BK/PG: CS13/8 FF Beg 134.3' South Of Nw Corner LT 13 Humansville Original FF Beg 70' South Of Ne Corner Lot 13 100' X 24' 1" LT 12 Humansville Original FF Beg 70' South Of Ne Corner Lot 13 100' X 24' 1".
Khadyrke, Nikolay and Khadyrke, Valentina to Shambra, Alexandru Victor; STR 11-31-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS16/1 FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Covert, Wayne and Covert, Dawn to Covert, Larry and Britt, Gabrielle; LT 3 STR 5-34-24 /W/Ne FFF Lying West Of Road.
Hall, Casey to Shipley, Jesse R. and Shipley, Britni M.; STR 33-34-23 /Nw/Ne FF East 658.5' Less East 329.3'.
Leimkuehler, Roger Dale Trust and Leimkuehler, Karen Lynn Trust to Herzog, Wade N. and Herzog, Cheryl L.; STR 27-33-21 /Sw/Ne FF Less West 10 Acres W/Easement.
Marsh, Frank R. and Marsh, Billie Jo to Eickhoff, Carol R.; LT 21 Grand Brooke Estates 32-32-21 PB8/179.
Michaelis, Mitchell Seth and Michaelis, Heidi K. to Kosanovich, Alex and Kosanovich, Janice; STR 4-34-24 E/Sw/Se.
S2F Construction LLC to Samoylenko, Ivan and Samoylenko, Anastasiya; LT 67 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
DCBC LLC to Cooper, Lindsay L. and Beatty, Bryan P.; LT 15 Lakewood Hills Final 2nd Partial Replat PB8/35.
Haynes, Michael W. and Haynes, Barbara to Haynes, Michael W. and Haynes, Barbara; STR 27-32-23 FF East 40 Acres Of 2015l/3414 W/Easement.
Eigsti, Mark and Eigsti, Violet F. to Hostetler, Clyde and Hostetler, Mindy; STR 36-34-21 /Sw/Nw FF Lying South Of Hwy 32 Less East Of Road.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC; STR 34-33-23 E/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/201 FF Tract B- Beg At Ne Corner Of W1/2 Of E1/2 Nwnw W/Easement.
Ward, Gary L. and Ward, Linda F. to Cushman, Gary F. and Cushman, Linda G.; STR 34-35-23 /Se/Ne Ac 29 FF Less West 330'.
Scroggins, Larry D. Trust and Scroggins, Mary E. Trust to Phillips, Shawn and Phillips, Malissa; LT 4 STR 1-34-23 W/W/Ne LT 4 STR 1-34-23 //Nw FF Less 2 Acres Out Of Nw Corner + Less 1/2 Acre For Cemetery LT 3 STR 1-34-23 /E/Nw FF Less Beg At Nw Corner E1/2 Lot 2 Nw LT 3 STR 1-34-23 /W/Ne.
Manczuk, Brett James and Manczuk, Monica and Phillips, Monica to Wick, Stefen and Wick, Mary; STR 21-34-24 FF Beg On South Row Of East 400th Rd Less Described STR 21-34-24 /Se/Ne FF Less 10 Acres Off East Side STR 21-34-24 /Sw/Ne Ac 10 FF East 10 Acres STR 21-34-24 /Ne/Se STR 21-34-24 /Nw/Se FF East 10 Acres.
Stock, Michael Joseph and Stock, Lesa Ann to Stewart, Timothy Dale and Stewart, Joyce Angela; LT 1 Country Club Estates 21-33-22 PB7/119 LT 2 Country Club Estates 21-33-22 PB7/119.
Rodgers, Kerri Lynn Criner and Rodgers, Brandon and Criner Rodgers, Kerri Lynn to Roat, Cody and Roat, Brittany L.; STR 1-33-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/361 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Sanchez, Oscar Lee and Sanchez, Gail Lee to Nave, John M. and Nave, Lydia; LT 1 Hickory Hills Estates 4-31-22 PB7/90.
Reidy, Brian Affiant and Mashburn, Charles L. to Mid Missouri Bank; STR 32-34-23 FF Beg On North Line Of Section STR 29-34-23 /Se/Se FF Lying West Of Hwy 13 Less 638/285.
Wheeler, John Russell Estate and Wikoff, John C. Personal Representative to Fox, Jeanne M. and Fox, Randall E.; LT 6 STR 1-34-24 /E/Nw FF Lying North+ East Of Road LT 6 STR 1-34-24 /W/Nw FF East 40' Lying North+ East Of Road.
Edwards, William and Edwards, Cary to Barber, Austin Lee and Barber, Shelby Marie; LT 14 Pleasant Valley 32-32-21 PB6/101.
Cooper, Tracy to Cooper, James Bradley; LT 2 Northview Estates 26-32-22 PB8/149.
Vincent, David L. and Vincent, Jean L. Pufahl and Pufahl Vincent, Jean L. to Crawford, Luke and Crawford, Savannah; LT 27 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83 LT 28 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83 LT 29 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Mann, Claudia J. Trustee and Mann, Gary W. Trust to Albright, Bryan D. and Albright, Ashley N.; BL B Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Nw Corner 100' X 118'.
Dietrich, Joseph and Dietrich, Kaleigh to Nelson, Richard Robin; LT A Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 FF Less 2017l/571.
McKinney, Lance S. and McKinney, Alexis L. to Rist, Quentin and Ford, Haley; LT 3 STR 4-34-22 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS2/58 FF Tract B-Beg On North Line.
Bolivar Hills LLC to Manczuk, Brett and Manczuk, Monica; STR 22-34-23 /N/Sw FF Less Beg 393' West Of Se Corner Nwsw STR 22-34-23 /Se/Sw FF Less Beg At Se Corner.
Kremske, Lee Ann and Piper, Lee Ann and Kremske, Frank to Esh, Benjamin and Esh, Anna; STR 15-35-24 Ff Beg On East Line Of Hwy 13.
Deckard, Trebor and Deckard, Andrea to Samuelson, Gary V. and Samuelson, Lisa A. and Oliveri, Sharla E. and Oliveri, Roberto S.; STR 8-31-24 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Section.
Horn, Keitha C. Trustee and Kibby Family Trust to Horn, Keitha C.; STR 18-33-21 /N/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 318' X 194' (N1/2 Lots 1 + 2) STR 25-33-22 /W/Se Ac 80 STR 26-33-22 E/Se/Se STR 35-33-22 /S/Ne STR 35-33-22 /Ne/Ne Ac 11.5 FF 11 1/2 Acres Out Of Ne Corner STR 35-33-22 Se/Ne/Ne FF W1/2 Senene STR 35-33-22 Se/Ne/Ne FF 1/2 Acre Off North Side W1/2 E1/2 Senene STR 35-33-22 Ne/Ne/Ne Ac 2 FF 2 Acres Off South Side Of West 3/4 Nenene STR 35-33-22 E/Ne/Ne Ac 1 FF 1 Acre Out Of Nw Corner LT 4 BL 4 Burros Addition Bolivar STR 12-33-22 E/S/Sw STR 18-33-21 //Ne STR 13-33-22 /Se/Ne Ac 40 STR 18-33-21 /N/Nw Ac 73.085 FF (N1/2 Lots 1 + 2) STR 18-33-21 /Sw/Nw LT 1 STR 18-33-21 /N/Sw FF 36 Acres Off West End LT 2 STR 18-33-21 /N/Sw FF 36 Acres Off West End STR 18-33-21 /Ne/Sw STR 18-33-21 /Nw/Se STR 4-32-21 /Se/Se FF Less 1/2 Acre Near Se Corner For Cemetery STR 9-32-21 /Ne/Ne STR 25-33-22 //Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Andrews, Todd to Giles, Riley Edwin; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of 680/1474 W/Easement.
Horn, Keitha C. Trustee and Kibby Family Trust to Gleason, Savannah; STR 4-32-21 /Se/Se FF Less 1/2 Acre Near Se Corner For Cemetery STR 9-32-21 /Ne/Ne.
Patel, Naiya and Patel, Shanil to Carson, Diane and Carson, Todd; LT 69 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Leaver, Dorothy By POA and Zimmerman, Luann POA to DCBC LLC; LT 27 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Akers, James A. and Akers, Tammy; LT 4 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Mahan, Dwayne and Mahan, Linda J. to Halbrook, Jamie; LT 14 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78 SUR BK/PG: CS9/176 FF West 384.85' Of East 709.42'.
Center Group LLC The to Springfield Property LLC; LT 3 College Plaza 13-33-23 PB6/96 SUR BK/PG: PB8/127 FF Tract B-Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Lot 1 LT 3 Brown Grand View Estates Lot 3 PB4/55 SUR BK/PG: PB8/127 FF Tract B-Less Beg At Ne Corner Lot 2.
Brier, Curtis M. and Brier, Deborah M. to Brier, Curtis M. and Brier, Deborah M.; STR 10-35-24 S/Nw/Sw FF S1/2 S1/2 Nwsw.
Kirby, James and Kirby, Marlene to Contreras, Ricardo; STR 25-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF South 1/2 Of Described Less Beg At Se Corner STR 25-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF South 1/2 Of Described Beg At Se Corner 330' X 30' STR 25-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF South 1/2 Of Described Beg 568' North Of Se Corner 330' X 92' STR 25-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF North 1/2 Of Described Less Beg At Se Corner STR 25-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF North 1/2 Of Described Beg At Se Corner 330' X 30' STR 25-34-23 /Sw/Nw FF North 1/2 Of Described Beg 568' North Of Se Corner 330' X 92'.
Nihart, Joy W. and Whittle, Gayla D. and Whittle, Bruce and Kenney, Lisa M. and Keeney, Lisa M. to Brooks, Douglas and Brooks, Melody J.; LT 2 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: CS10/101 FF North 1/2 LT 3 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14 SUR BK/PG: CS10/101.
Orrell, Carl R. and Orrell, Melissa to Orrell, Carl R. and Orrell, Melissa; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 1127 1/2' West + 309' North Of Se Corner 192 1/2' X 100'.
Golden, Samuel I. and Golden, Ashley to Anderson, Kyle and Anderson, Sheri; STR 2-31-23 /W/Sw Ac 3.46 FF 3.46 Acres In Se Corner STR 2-31-23 Ff Beg At Nw Corner Of 327/567.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Brown Peterson, Rashaad and Brown Peterson, Angela and Peterson, Rashaad Brown and Peterson, Angela Brown; LT 2 Kincaid Farm 18-34-23 PB9/67.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, May 7
No reports released.
Saturday, May 8
No reports released.
Sunday, May 9
No reports released.
Monday, May 10
Cory Minck, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
A 31-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of assault, assault on law enforcement and theft.
Tuesday, May 11
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 34
Austin Butler, 28, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Filmer, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
A 36-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of driving while license revoked/suspended.
Christine Stacherski, 31, of Warsaw was arrested on a warrant for burglary and forgery.
Wednesday, May 12
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 35
Michael Miller, 44, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
Clayton Zachary, 30, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Trevor Blomenkamp, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
Thursday, May 13
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 37
Phillip Goring, 43, of Mayview was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, April 6
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission met with Kenneth Creller and Anne Pierce with Great River Associates at East 560th and South 95th roads regarding a low water bridge over Asher Creek.
Appointments of Vince Domrose and Dawnielle Robinson as reserve deputy sheriffs were received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
Friday, April 9
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The March 2021 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock on Wednesday, April 7.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson presented his resignation letter to the commission.
A wire transfer of $149,045.11, was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
A wire transfer of $149,045.00, was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed East 390th and East 400th roads.
Morrison presented the 2021-2022 deputy sheriff salary supplement fund grant application for signature.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, May 10
Hannah’s, 108 W. 1st St., Fair Play; routine; 3 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Food items in hot hold not held at proper temperature, corrected on site. 3. Evidence of pests, corrected on site; 4 non-critical; 1. Vent hood dirty. 2. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 3. Dirty walls, floor and air vents. 4. Food stored on floor in walk-in cooler, corrected on site.
Dollar General, 217 S. Troost, Fair Play; routine; 2 critical; 1. Toxic product stored over paper product, corrected on site. 2. Outdated baby food, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; women’s restroom missing lid on trash, corrected on site.
Fair Play School, 301 N. Walnut, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, May 11
Sweet Kayle, 106 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; dining area closet dirty.
Humansville School, 300 N. Oak, Humansville; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Ball Family Cafe, 108 S. Ohio, Humansville; 1 critical; sanitizer too strong, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; uncovered food in freezer, corrected on site.
Webb’s Tri-Lakes Cafe, 102 S. Arthur, Humansville; routine; 1 critical; food not held at proper temperature in refrigerator, corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. Kitchen fan, oven and floor dirty. 2. Freezer missing thermometer, corrected on site. 3. Women’s restroom missing lid on trash can.
Dollar General, 602 W. Tilden, Humansville; routine; 1 critical; toxic product stored over paper product, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, May 13
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 1 critical; evidence of pests, repeat violation; 2 non-critical; 1. Floors dirty, repeat violation. 2. Wood shelving needs painted, sealed.
Halfway Schools, 2150 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
